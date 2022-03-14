Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
BTSスカイトレインのスラサック駅から徒歩5分のHolidayInnSilomは、屋外プールとフィットネスセンターを提供しています。テニスコートとサウナを提供するヘルスクラブがあります。館内全域で無料Wi-Fiを利用できます。
Holiday Inn Bangkok Silomはジュエリートレードセンターの隣に位置し、パッポンナイトマーケットから2kmです。スワンナプーム空港まで車で45分です。
Silom Holiday Innの客室は、落ち着いたパステル調の装飾が施されています。ケーブルテレビチャンネル、紅茶/コーヒーメーカー、アイロン台付きのアイロンが備わっています。
旅行の便宜のために、HolidayInnはレンタカーとツアーデスクを提供しています。
ブラッスリーではアジア料理と各国料理の両方を提供し、オーキッドラウンジでは軽食と飲み物を24時間提供しています。 Hari’s Barではライブ音楽を聴きながらドリンクを楽しめます。