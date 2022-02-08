プーケットアイランドビューホテル - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire. このホテルは、 43最近の予約リクエストを受け取りました。 急げ！

予約リクエストにより、優先的にプーケットアイランドビューホテル 直接連絡し、 プーケットアイランドビューホテルが直接支払いを回収します。

Hotel Refund Policy Any cancellation received within 14 days prior to the arrival date will incur the first night's charge. No Show is 100% of the booking value will be charged.

部屋 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. 特別オファー 見るために要求をクリックしてください 最大 2 Adults スーペリアダブルまたはツインルーム-朝食付きの部屋 36 m² ฿19,200 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿15,200 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿11,100 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿9,200 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,100 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿4,100 - 5th Day Test & Go 予約をリクエストする ファストリクエスト（2クリック） BOOKMARK 特徴 バルコニー

国際チャンネル

インターネット-Wifi

紺碧のアンダマン海を見下ろすプーケットのトロピカルリゾートは、ビーチ愛好家にとって完璧な休暇です。カロンビーチのゴージャスな柔らかい砂浜にたどり着くためにほんの数歩歩き、徒歩わずか10分の距離にあるショップ、マーケット、レストラン、エンターテイメントをお楽しみください。 カロンビーチにある当ホテルは、3つの屋外プールで泳いだり、プールサイドのラウンジャーで一日中リラックスしたりできる、静かでリラックスした滞在のためのエキゾチックな庭園でいっぱいです。さわやかなシービューレストランで、あらゆる好みに合う地元料理と各国料理をお楽しみください。

アメニティ/機能 スイミングプール

薄型テレビ

ケーブルチャンネル

衛星チャンネル

電話

テレビ

消火器

敷地外のCCTV

共用エリアのCCTV

煙探知器

24時間セキュリティ

セーフティボックス

無料駐車場

手荷物預かり

ツアーデスク

24時間対応のフロントデスク

バー

飲食店

ミニバー

Tea/Coffee maker

