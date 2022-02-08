PHUKET TEST & GO

プーケットアイランドビューホテル - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.9

922レビューによる評価
更新日 February 8, 2022
Phuket Island View Hotel - Image 0
Phuket Island View Hotel - Image 1
Phuket Island View Hotel - Image 2
Phuket Island View Hotel - Image 3
Phuket Island View Hotel - Image 4
Phuket Island View Hotel - Image 5
+37 写真
迅速な対応
REFUND POLICY
100% 保証金

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot このホテルは、 43最近の予約リクエストを受け取りました。 急げ！

予約リクエストにより、優先的にプーケットアイランドビューホテル 直接連絡し、 プーケットアイランドビューホテルが直接支払いを回収します。

Hotel Refund Policy

Any cancellation received within 14 days prior to the arrival date will incur the first night's charge. No Show is 100% of the booking value will be charged.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

特別オファー見るために要求をクリックしてください
最大 2 Adults
スーペリアダブルまたはツインルーム-朝食付きの部屋 36
฿19,200 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿15,200 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,100 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,200 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,100 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,100 - 5th Day Test & Go
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
特徴

  • バルコニー
  • 国際チャンネル
  • インターネット-Wifi

紺碧のアンダマン海を見下ろすプーケットのトロピカルリゾートは、ビーチ愛好家にとって完璧な休暇です。カロンビーチのゴージャスな柔らかい砂浜にたどり着くためにほんの数歩歩き、徒歩わずか10分の距離にあるショップ、マーケット、レストラン、エンターテイメントをお楽しみください。 カロンビーチにある当ホテルは、3つの屋外プールで泳いだり、プールサイドのラウンジャーで一日中リラックスしたりできる、静かでリラックスした滞在のためのエキゾチックな庭園でいっぱいです。さわやかなシービューレストランで、あらゆる好みに合う地元料理と各国料理をお楽しみください。

アメニティ/機能

  • スイミングプール
  • 薄型テレビ
  • ケーブルチャンネル
  • 衛星チャンネル
  • 電話
  • テレビ
  • 消火器
  • 敷地外のCCTV
  • 共用エリアのCCTV
  • 煙探知器
  • 24時間セキュリティ
  • セーフティボックス
  • 無料駐車場
  • 手荷物預かり
  • ツアーデスク
  • 24時間対応のフロントデスク
  • バー
  • 飲食店
  • ミニバー
  • Tea/Coffee maker
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
プーケットアイランドビューホテルゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す プーケットアイランドビューホテル
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

144 Karon Road, Karon Beach, Karon, Phuket, Thailand, 83100

