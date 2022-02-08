プーケットアイランドビューホテル - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Any cancellation received within 14 days prior to the arrival date will incur the first night's charge. No Show is 100% of the booking value will be charged.
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
紺碧のアンダマン海を見下ろすプーケットのトロピカルリゾートは、ビーチ愛好家にとって完璧な休暇です。カロンビーチのゴージャスな柔らかい砂浜にたどり着くためにほんの数歩歩き、徒歩わずか10分の距離にあるショップ、マーケット、レストラン、エンターテイメントをお楽しみください。 カロンビーチにある当ホテルは、3つの屋外プールで泳いだり、プールサイドのラウンジャーで一日中リラックスしたりできる、静かでリラックスした滞在のためのエキゾチックな庭園でいっぱいです。さわやかなシービューレストランで、あらゆる好みに合う地元料理と各国料理をお楽しみください。