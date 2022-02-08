푸켓 아일랜드 뷰 호텔 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

예약 요청에 넣을 직접 접촉 와 푸켓 아일랜드 뷰 호텔 우선 순위 정 방식으로, 그리고 푸켓 아일랜드 뷰 호텔 당신의 것입니다 직접 수집 지불.

Hotel Refund Policy Any cancellation received within 14 days prior to the arrival date will incur the first night's charge. No Show is 100% of the booking value will be charged.

객실 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. 특별 제공 보기 요청을 클릭하십시오 최대 2 Adults 수페리어 더블룸/트윈룸 - 조식 포함 객실 36 m² ฿19,200 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿15,200 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿11,100 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿9,200 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,100 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿4,100 - 5th Day Test & Go 예약 요청 빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭) BOOKMARK 풍모 발코니

국제 채널

인터넷-Wi-Fi

푸른 안다만 해가 내려다보이는 푸켓의 열대 리조트는 해변을 사랑하는 사람들에게 완벽한 휴양지입니다. 카론 비치(Karon Beach)의 아름답고 부드러운 모래사장까지 몇 걸음만 걸어가시면 도보로 단 10분 거리에 있는 상점, 시장, 레스토랑 및 유흥 시설을 둘러보실 수 있습니다. 카론 비치에 있는 저희 호텔은 3개의 야외 수영장에서 수영을 하고 풀사이드 라운저에서 하루 종일 휴식을 취할 수 있는 조용하고 편안한 숙박을 위해 이국적인 정원으로 가득합니다. 모든 취향에 맞는 현지 및 세계 각국의 요리를 제공하는 상쾌한 바다 전망 레스토랑에서 함께 하세요.

어메니티 / 특징 수영장

평면 스크린 TV

케이블 채널

위성 채널

전화

텔레비전

소화기

건물 외부 CCTV

공용 구역의 CCTV

화재 경보기

24시간 보안

안전 상자

무료 주차장

수하물 보관

투어 데스크

24시간 프런트 데스크

술집

식당

미니바

Tea/Coffee maker

