푸켓 아일랜드 뷰 호텔 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.9

922 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 8, 2022
REFUND POLICY
100% 예금

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot 이 호텔은 43 예약 요청을 받았습니다. 서둘러!

예약 요청에 넣을 직접 접촉푸켓 아일랜드 뷰 호텔 우선 순위 정 방식으로, 그리고 푸켓 아일랜드 뷰 호텔 당신의 것입니다 직접 수집 지불.

Hotel Refund Policy

Any cancellation received within 14 days prior to the arrival date will incur the first night's charge. No Show is 100% of the booking value will be charged.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

최대 2 Adults
수페리어 더블룸/트윈룸 - 조식 포함 객실 36
฿19,200 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿15,200 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,100 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,200 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,100 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,100 - 5th Day Test & Go
풍모

  • 발코니
  • 국제 채널
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi

푸른 안다만 해가 내려다보이는 푸켓의 열대 리조트는 해변을 사랑하는 사람들에게 완벽한 휴양지입니다. 카론 비치(Karon Beach)의 아름답고 부드러운 모래사장까지 몇 걸음만 걸어가시면 도보로 단 10분 거리에 있는 상점, 시장, 레스토랑 및 유흥 시설을 둘러보실 수 있습니다. 카론 비치에 있는 저희 호텔은 3개의 야외 수영장에서 수영을 하고 풀사이드 라운저에서 하루 종일 휴식을 취할 수 있는 조용하고 편안한 숙박을 위해 이국적인 정원으로 가득합니다. 모든 취향에 맞는 현지 및 세계 각국의 요리를 제공하는 상쾌한 바다 전망 레스토랑에서 함께 하세요.

어메니티 / 특징

  • 수영장
  • 평면 스크린 TV
  • 케이블 채널
  • 위성 채널
  • 전화
  • 텔레비전
  • 소화기
  • 건물 외부 CCTV
  • 공용 구역의 CCTV
  • 화재 경보기
  • 24시간 보안
  • 안전 상자
  • 무료 주차장
  • 수하물 보관
  • 투어 데스크
  • 24시간 프런트 데스크
  • 술집
  • 식당
  • 미니바
  • Tea/Coffee maker
주소 /지도

144 Karon Road, Karon Beach, Karon, Phuket, Thailand, 83100

