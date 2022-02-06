PHUKET TEST & GO

ブルービーチグランドリゾートアンドスパ - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
9.2

1レビューによる評価
更新日 February 8, 2022
Blue Beach Grand Resort And Spa - Image 0
Blue Beach Grand Resort And Spa - Image 1
Blue Beach Grand Resort And Spa - Image 2
Blue Beach Grand Resort And Spa - Image 3
Blue Beach Grand Resort And Spa - Image 4
Blue Beach Grand Resort And Spa - Image 5
+1 写真
迅速な対応
REFUND POLICY
100% 保証金
8 レビュー

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot このホテルは、 89最近の予約リクエストを受け取りました。 急げ！

予約リクエストにより、優先的にブルービーチグランドリゾートアンドスパ 直接連絡し、 ブルービーチグランドリゾートアンドスパが直接支払いを回収します。

Hotel Refund Policy

Refund Policy depends on Room Types & Packages

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

最大 1 Adult
Test&Go : Mountain View : 1 pax (PCR + Transfer) 40
฿18,600 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿15,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,700 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,300 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,300 - 5th Day Test & Go
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
BOOKMARK

特徴

  • セブン-イレブン購入
  • バルコニー
  • バルコニー（フルアクセス）
  • フィットネスを許可
  • HDMIケーブル
  • ハラールフードオプション
  • 国際チャンネル
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • 電子レンジ
  • 屋外施設
  • 利用可能な喫煙室
  • スイミングプール
  • ベジタリアンミール
  • 作業スペース
最大 4 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Test&Go : Mountain View : 2 pax (PCR + Transfer) 40
฿21,400 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿17,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,300 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,900 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,700 - 5th Day Test & Go
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
BOOKMARK

特徴

  • セブン-イレブン購入
  • バルコニー
  • バルコニー（フルアクセス）
  • フィットネスを許可
  • HDMIケーブル
  • 国際チャンネル
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • 未婚のカップル
  • 屋外施設
  • 利用可能な喫煙室
  • スイミングプール
  • 作業スペース
最大 1 Adult
Test&Go : Sea View : 1 pax (PCR + Transfer) 45
฿28,400 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿22,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿16,300 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿12,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,300 - 1st Day Test & Go
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
BOOKMARK

特徴

  • セブン-イレブン購入
  • バルコニー
  • バルコニー（フルアクセス）
  • バスタブ
  • フィットネスを許可
  • HDMIケーブル
  • 国際チャンネル
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • 電子レンジ
  • 未婚のカップル
  • 屋外施設
  • 利用可能な喫煙室
  • スイミングプール
  • 作業スペース
最大 4 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Test&Go : Sea View : 2 pax (PCR + Transfer) 45
฿28,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿22,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿16,300 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿12,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿6,700 - 5th Day Test & Go
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
BOOKMARK

特徴

  • セブン-イレブン購入
  • バルコニー
  • バルコニー（フルアクセス）
  • バスタブ
  • フィットネスを許可
  • HDMIケーブル
  • 国際チャンネル
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • 電子レンジ
  • 未婚のカップル
  • 屋外施設
  • 少額の預金
  • 子供のための小額の料金
  • 利用可能な喫煙室
  • スイミングプール
  • ベジタリアンミール
  • 作業スペース

プーケット貝殻博物館から2.3マイルのラワイビーチに位置するBlueBeachGrand Resort And Spaは、レストラン、無料の専用駐車場、屋外スイミングプール、バーを備えた宿泊施設を提供しています。無料Wi-Fi付きのこの5つ星ホテルには、庭園とテラスがあります。客室には24時間対応のフロントデスク、ルームサービス、外貨両替があります。

客室にはエアコン、薄型ケーブルテレビ、冷蔵庫、ケトル、シャワー、ヘアドライヤー、デスクが備わっています。ホテルの各客室にはワードローブと専用バスルームが備わっています。

ウインドミルビューポイントは宿泊施設から4.3マイル、プロムテップ岬は5マイルです。最寄りの空港はプーケット国際空港で、ブルービーチグランドリゾートアンドスパから21マイルです。

すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
4.2/5
とても良い
に基づく 8 レビュー
評価
優れた
6
とても良い
0
平均
1
貧しい
1
ひどい
0
ブルービーチグランドリゾートアンドスパゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す ブルービーチグランドリゾートアンドスパ
すべてのレビューを見る

🇩🇪Karla K

でレビュー 06/02/2022
に到着しました 07/01/2022
4.8 Test&Go : Mountain View : 1 pax (PCR + Transfer)
ポジティブ     
  • Delicious food
  • Beautiful view
  • Attentive staff
  • Good location
ネガ
  • Need taxi or car rental

Recommended resort in Chalong/Rawai area Good location Delicious food! During my quarantine for airport PCR, I had ordered Thai food served in plastic box (Covid measure). Nice service.

🇺🇸Dale K

でレビュー 06/02/2022
に到着しました 07/01/2022
4.8 Test&Go : Mountain View : 1 pax (PCR + Transfer)
ポジティブ     
  • Helpful staff
  • Clean room
  • Good breakfast
  • Big pool
ネガ
  • Need motorbike

I had a great 7 nights Sandbox here. Staff helped to get Thailand Pass in time. Really appreciate!! Beautiful beach with high and low tide everyday.

🇫🇷Greg M.

でレビュー 06/02/2022
に到着しました 15/01/2022
5.0 Test&Go : Mountain View : 1 pax (PCR + Transfer)
ポジティブ     
  • Helpful staff
  • Comfortable room
  • Good breakfast

Great place for my Sandbox! Staff helped me thru Thailand Pass, made my last minute application went well.

🇩🇰Henning Birk Larsen

でレビュー 04/02/2022
に到着しました 27/01/2022
2.1 Test&Go : Sea View : 1 pax (PCR + Transfer)
ポジティブ     
  • Comfortable bed
  • Accurate pick up at airport
ネガ
  • Complete lack of service
  • Food was not freshly cooked, but came under plastic wrapping

Never has the name “Grand” been so misleading. The temperature scanner at entrance only worked the first two days. The reception was often left unmanned, and staff spoke little or no English. The lifts were out of order 3 of the 7 days I was there. Their accounts were not kept updated, and I was stopped on leaving hotel (after checking out) and asked to pay 1800 baht service charge for Thai Pass, despite having paid this in advance of my arrival. I had to go and find proof of receipt by the hotel before they realized their mistake, and it delayed my departure and was an embarrassment by bringing my integrity into question. I will never stay there again.

🇩🇪Michael Maximilian Schneider

でレビュー 02/11/2021
に到着しました 25/10/2021
4.7 FLASH SALE : Eco Room (until 30 Nov)

Everything was good, nothing to complain about. You can book this hotel without any doubts. I didn’t try the food, there are restaurants nearby.

🇫🇷Francoi B.

でレビュー 17/09/2021
に到着しました 09/09/2021
4.5 Deluxe Mountain View (Room Only)
ポジティブ     
  • Beachfront
  • beautiful view from room balcony
  • spacious room and wide corridor
  • sparking clean room
  • Friendly staff
  • Many car park
  • 5 mins to Makro & supermarket by car
ネガ
  • Beach has a bit mud
  • About 1 hr from airport

Convenient place for Sandbox and my long stay Calm place for relaxing with beautiful garden Friendly staff helped me scan Mor Chana and checked temperature everyday Highly recommended if you're looking for a place near Rawai and not far from Phuket Town.

🇺🇸Patrick R

でレビュー 17/09/2021
に到着しました 30/08/2021
5.0 Deluxe Mountain View (Room Only)
ポジティブ     
  • Cosy and peaceful place between Chalong Circle and Rawai
  • Beautiful sunrise from the balcony
  • Attentive and helpful staff
  • Big pool and garden
ネガ
  • 7-11 is 10 mins away
  • Beach has high-low tide, a bit hard to swim

Cosy and comfy place to stay. The staff helped to arrange a small trip on long-tailed boat to islands in front of the resort. Will be back again! Thank you.

🇫🇷Dr Pierre Brunswick

でレビュー 13/09/2021
に到着しました 04/09/2021
2.8 Deluxe Sea View (Room Only)
ポジティブ     
  • Very nice people listening to your needs, they accepted to put every morning someone for us at the reception at 7AM as I leave everyday at that time for my jogging.
  • They fixed fast few issues in the room and they apologized by offering a nice bottle of wine.
  • Very good room cleaning despite a bit old style.
  • Very well located with superb view.
ネガ
  • no temperature control I thought this was mandatory.
  • Corridors a bit noisy if strong win, that woke me up few time.

Despite this hotel looks old and not very well maintenance, people running it are making your stay very comfortable and are really doing their best to accommodate your requirements. The location is very convenient and easy access with lot of parking space. The price ration is absolutely competitive. Will be better if they had a coffee machine or a pot of coffee at the reception for early people, all the rest was enjoyable.

住所/地図

16/12 Soi Ruamchai 2, Rawai Subdistrict, Mueang Phuket District, Phuket, Rawai, Phuket, Thailand, 83130

パートナーホテル

プルマンプーケットパンワビーチリゾート
8.5
との評価
1522 レビュー
から ฿-1
アシュリーハブホテルパトン
7.8
との評価
1287 レビュー
から ฿-1
ホテルクローバーパトンプーケット
8.8
との評価
2576 レビュー
から ฿-1
ノボテルプーケットカマラビーチホテル
8.4
との評価
886 レビュー
から ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
との評価
1 レビュー
から ฿-1
アウトリガーラグーナプーケット
8.8
との評価
2617 レビュー
から ฿-1

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

The Beachfront Hotel Phuket, Rawai Beach
7.9
との評価
50 レビュー
から ฿-1
ビューラワダプーケット
7.7
との評価
119 レビュー
から ฿-1
Baan Mee Phuket
8.6
との評価
29 レビュー
から ฿-1
ロータスブルーリゾート＆レストラン
7.7
との評価
8 レビュー
から ฿-1
カサベラプーケット
8.7
との評価
68 レビュー
から ฿-1
ザヴィジットリゾートプーケット
8.5
との評価
868 レビュー
から ฿-1
バビロンプールヴィラズ
8.8
との評価
136 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU