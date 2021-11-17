Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
カロンエリアにある55平方メートルの最大の部屋、プーケットで最高のステーキハウスレストラン、屋上バーのカロンビーチの息を呑むような美しい景色を楽しみながら、完璧な隠れ家としての甘美な緑地の飛び地に逃げましょう。
カロンにある5つ星のブティックリゾートでは、シービュールームと絶妙なレストランを備えた豪華な方法で思い出に残るひとときをお過ごしいただけます。
アビスタグランデプーケットカロン、MGallery by Sofitelで、プーケットのリックな遺産を巡る時代を超越した航海があなたを待っています。リゾートは、島で最大のカロンビーチから徒歩わずか2分の場所にあり、静かで落ち着いた雰囲気です。
アコーホテルズに期待するすべてのサービスとアメニティは、ご自宅のように快適にご利用いただけます。全室無料Wi-Fi、24時間ルームサービス、24時間セキュリティ、毎日のハウスキーピング、ポータブルWi-Fiレンタルなどの設備は、各ゲストの便宜のためにすぐに利用できます。
- Return Airport transfers (min. 7 nights)
- Kata RT-PCR test centre transfers
- フリーフォームスイミングプール
- カロンビーチから50m
- Largest rooms with balcony
- ブティック＆絵のように美しいホテル
4.1 Deluxe Sea View Room with Airport Transfers
- nice and chilling pool area, good cockatils, relaxing atmosphere, friendly stafff during breakfast,
- dinner quite expensive, cocktails at poool bar too
overall good tay, I felt comfortable and had a good time. I used the pool area quite a lot, gym was open and well equipped
4.1 Deluxe Sea View Room with Airport Transfers
- Staff attitude and willlingness to help
- Pictures on internet are exactly the same as in reallity
- Very nice and clean room
- Excellent breakfast
- Cleaningness of whole hotel
- Speaking all very good English
- Location
- Clean swimmingpool, towels, service all top
- Fitness room a little small
- The loud piano music at breakfast
- Food and drinks at room is quite expensive and so/so quality
This is a perfect hotel, not too small, not too big but most of all extremely professional and friendly staf.
I wil come back, sure !!
5.0 Deluxe Sea View Room with Airport Transfers
- Sehr freundliches, hilfsbereites und zuvorkommendes Person.
- Gutes Frühstück.
- Sehr gute Zimmer.
- Gute Location
Ich habe einen sehr guten Aufenthalt im Avista Grande Phuket Karon. Das Personal ist sehr hilfsbereit und freundlich. Die Zimmer sind außergewöhnlich sauber und man kann erkennen, dass kein Wartungsstau vorhanden ist. Es werden alle defekten Dinge sofort repariert. Alles in allem fühle ich mich sehr wohl in diesem Hotel.
4.7 Deluxe Room with Sea View & Airport Transfers
Hotel is great. Big and confortable room, nice fitness, huge pool and amazing breakfast. But outside the hotel, Karon looks like a ghost town, almost all shops and restaurant are still closed. Renting a motorbike is a must, but that's easy to find at walking distance from hotel, and very cheap (150 bahts per day for a Filano)
4.8 Deluxe Room with Sea View & Airport Transfers
ここが大好きで、またここにいて、友達全員に話します。サービスとフレンドリーなスタッフが素晴らしい滞在をします