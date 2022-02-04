したがってプーケットのホテル - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
このホテルは、 79最近の予約リクエストを受け取りました。 急げ！
予約リクエストにより、優先的にしたがってプーケットのホテル 直接連絡し、 したがってプーケットのホテルが直接支払いを回収します。
Hotel Refund Policy
We will refund the full amount of
- a high-risk contact case.
- Thailand Pass issues (e.g., not approved or delayed approval.)
- 72 hrs. pre-COVID test result is positive.
- Flight cancelled/postponed. Official documents or evidence will need to be submitted for booking amendments.
- change date free of charge.
Noted : for guest pay by credit card will be subject to a 5% of credit card fee and refund process fee.
部屋
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Standard Double Bed With Breakfast 25m²
฿13,600 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿11,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,000 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿3,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
特徴
- セブン-イレブン購入
- バルコニー
- コーヒーメーカー
- ハラールフードオプション
- 国際チャンネル
- インターネット-Wifi
- 電子レンジ
- Netflix
- ベジタリアンミール
- 作業スペース
Superior Twin Bed With Breakfast 30m²
฿14,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿12,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,400 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
特徴
- セブン-イレブン購入
- バルコニー
- コーヒーメーカー
- ハラールフードオプション
- 国際チャンネル
- インターネット-Wifi
- 電子レンジ
- Netflix
- ベジタリアンミール
- 作業スペース
Superior Double Bed With Breakfast 30m²
฿14,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿12,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,400 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
特徴
- セブン-イレブン購入
- バルコニー
- コーヒーメーカー
- ハラールフードオプション
- 国際チャンネル
- インターネット-Wifi
- 電子レンジ
- Netflix
- 作業スペース
ナイヤンに位置するIdeoPhuketHotelは、プーケットとその周辺を体験するのに最適な場所です。市内中心部からわずか32kmの場所にあり、町のアトラクションやアクティビティを楽しむのに最適な場所にあります。このモダンなホテルは、ユニークアートコレクション、ナイヤンビーチ、ワットモンコンワララムなどの人気の市内観光スポットの近くにあります。このプーケットのホテルでは、比類のない豊富なサービスとアメニティをご利用ください。全室での無料Wi-Fi、毎日のハウスキーピング、24時間のセキュリティ、24時間のフロントデスク、エクスプレスチェックイン/チェックアウトは、イデオプーケットホテルを市内の他のホテルと一線を画す施設のほんの一部です。すべての宿泊施設は、比類のない快適さを保証するために配慮の行き届いた設備を備えています。一日中、庭のリラックスした雰囲気を楽しむことができます。イデオプーケットホテルは、プーケットの質の高いホテル宿泊施設のワンストップ先です。
アメニティ/機能
- *Early check-in at 10 am (subject to availability)
- *Breakfast included
- *無料のミニバー、水、コーヒー、紅茶をお部屋に（毎日）
- *internet TV , Netflix available
- *無料の自転車（空き状況によります）
- *室内での無料のサニタイズフェイスマスクとアルコールスプレー
- *Clean room daily
- *Pick-up Service From The Airport included
したがってプーケットのホテル
ゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す したがってプーケットのホテルすべてのレビューを見る
4.2 Standard Double Bed With Breakfast
ポジティブ ネガ
- Not a lot of things to visited close around
a place to go, if you want be peacefull, quiet and far from the busy tourists places. Close to the beach.
5.0 Standard Double Bed With Breakfast
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Lovely and helpful staff
- Free bicycles to borrow
- Quiet place
- Close to the Sea
- Close to supermarkets
Ideo Phuket is a very nice, clean hotel. It is quiet, close to the Sea, food shops and supermarkets. The manager and the whole staff are very helpful and friendly. I can highly recommend staying here during Phuket Sandbox.
4.6 Standard Double Bed (Room Only)
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Service
- Responding time
- Cleaning
- Position
- Staff)
I felt really home .
Since I booked they help me with everything by Wa and even for pcr and other technical thing !
Position is great and the beach is super !!!
4.9 Standard Double Bed (Room Only)
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Workers were very professional
- 従業員がとても良い
- Rooms clean and modern
- 部屋は清潔でモダン
- Super close to the beach
- 海にとても近い
- Cheap and delicious food nearby
- 近場の食事は安くて美味しい
- Smart TV in the room
- インターネットテレビがある
- Quiet area
- 静かなエリア
- Staff speaks English
- 英語が話せるスタッフ
- For one day, the internet was spotty
- 一日だけ、インターネットが繋がりにくかった
First off, the staff is great. They respond super quick and are genuinely friendly. The beds are comfortable, the rooms are bright and well decorated, the area is quiet and the rooms had smart TVs. There are two beaches nearby, Nai Yang beach is a five minute walk from the hotel and Nai Thon beach is 10 min drive. Food is easily accessible from the hotel. Food carts, European food, bakery, and outdoor market all within a 10 minute walk. When we wanted to do some exploring, the hotel arranged for to scooters to be brought to us. My wife and I will definitely be going back.
ここのスタッフはとても素晴らしい人たちです。彼らは非常に迅速に対応してくれて、とてもフレンドリーです。 ベッドは快適で、部屋も明るく清潔で、周りも静かです。インターネットが使えるテレビもあります。近くには2つのビーチがあり、ナイヤンビーチはホテルから徒歩5分、ナイトンビーチはバイクで10分です。食事処はホテルから簡単にアクセスできます。 フードカート、ヨーロッパ料理、ベーカリー、市場はすべて徒歩10分圏内にあります。バイクを借りる際、ホテルが全て手配してくれました。是非また利用したい素敵なホテルです。
4.7 Standard Double Bed (Room Only)
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Wonderful, friendly staff that is super helpful and kind. Clean and Covid-19 safe. Close walking distance to beach and good food venders/restaurants.
- Wifi ok for TV but lagged for video conferencing. The staff upgraded their modem while we were there and we did notice slight improvements. My AIS data plan helped as a back up.
When we return to Phuket, Ideo will be the first place we book. Great prices for budget travelers with new modern room designs. Wonderful, friendly staff that is super helpful and kind. Clean and Covid-19 safe. Close walking distance to beach and good food venders/restaurants. Helped acquire rental motorcycle and answered all questions about transportation to Koh Samui. Hotel restaurant was temporarily closed due to Covid, however I rated 5 stars because they offered a phone call service for food delivery from local great restaurants.
Thank You Ideo Phuket!
J&J
4.8 Standard Double Bed (Room Only)
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Super friendly and helpful staff
- Rooms cleaned every day
- Hoo Lek is a very good dog
- Able to extend stay easily
- Great view from room
- Easy to walk to the beach and shops
- Great value for money
- Room is clean and modern
- Good appliances - AC, kettle, microwave
- Complimentary coffee and tea
- Spacious room with desk and bench
- Umbrellas, beach mats, towels available
- Staff organized COVID checks for us
- Good laundry service
- Close to the airport
- Sometimes wifi cut out, but not very often
We loved our stay at Ideo! The staff is so friendly, the room is so nice, and it's near the beach, walking trails, restaurants, and shops. The room is spacious and clean with good, working appliances and a beautiful view of the garden. If we are ever back in Phuket we will definitely stay here again!
5.0 Standard Double Bed (Room Only)
ポジティブ
ネガ
- 素晴らしいサービスとスタッフ
- スーパークリアで快適
- 素晴らしいロケーション
周りに人が少ない絶好のロケーション。思いやりのあるスタッフとクリーンルームにとても感謝しています！これが大好き！！
5.0 Standard Double Bed (Room Only)
ポジティブ ネガ
- ネガティブと言うことは何もありません、すべてが完璧です！
「ミスモン」と彼女のスタッフの私の滞在中の温かく笑顔の歓迎に感謝します、部屋は素晴らしかったです、雰囲気は素朴な人々の家族です、私たちはホテルではまったく感じませんが、行き届いたサービス、私が愛するすべて！もう一度ありがとう、そしてそれを続けてください！何も変わらない ：）