合計AQホテルの部屋 400 ベッドルーム
パートナー病院 Synphet Srinakarin Hospital
Maple Hotelは、スワンナプーム空港から車で18分以内の便利な場所にあります。ホテルでは、エアコンと無料Wi-Fi付きのスタイリッシュな客室を提供しています。滞在中はマッサージサービスでリラックスしたり、屋外プールでリラックスできます。滞在中は、フィットネスセンターでアクティブに滞在することもできます。
ホテルはパラダイスパークデパートとセントラルバンナデパートまで車で10分です。 BitecBangnaコンベンションセンターとIKEAファニチャーモールまで車で15分です。
Maple Hotelの各客室には、現代的な家具で装飾され、42インチの薄型衛星テレビ、セーフティボックス、ミニバー付きの冷蔵庫が備わっています。専用バスルームにはバスローブ、ヘアドライヤー、無料バスアメニティが付いています。
24時間対応のフロントデスクのスタッフが、ランドリーサービス、荷物預かり、外貨両替のお手伝いをしています。ホテルには会議施設、ビジネスセンター、無料の専用駐車場があります。空港シャトルは追加料金で手配できます。
Mapleレストランでは多種多様な各国料理を提供しています。バーでは厳選されたドリンクを楽しめます。リクエストに応じてルームサービスを利用できます。
アメニティ/機能
- プロパティで実施された2回のCOVID-19PCRスクリーニングテスト
- ホテルから病院への24時間緊急救急車サービスの転送
- 24時間登録看護師スタンバイ
- 1日3食（定食）
- スワンナプーム空港またはドンムアン空港からホテルまでのリムジンサービス
- 無料の高速インターネット
- アラカルトメニューの15％割引
- ランドリー20％割引
メイプルホテル
2.9 Deluxe Room
- Space for workout on the ground
- Wifi barely worked for 2 days in a row
- Several long black hair on floor in room
The 14 days passing faster than expected. Food was served 3 times a day with some time variation i.e. breakfast came once 6:30am, once 8am. Yasmine or fried rice were really poor. But meat and vegis tasted mostly good. Just please change that disgusting orange colored chemical sugar „juice“. Private orders from Foodpanda or others were brought to the room fast. Room was clean besides the disturbing hairs on the floor. Furniture rather old and used. No view or only to other balconies. Didnt find CNN or BBC on TV. AC worked well all the time. And airport pickup was well organized. All in all good ASQ experience in an average hotel.
2.0 Executive Room
- Dirty room, no cleaning
- Food was terrible
The room was dirty when I arrived, they didn’t clean it once while there, the food was terrible, same watermelon with every meal, no variation, Thai food was not good.
For the money, I would suggest stay somewhere else
3.6 Deluxe Room
全体として、安い価格で良いASQです。スタッフは非常に迅速に対応し、サービスはとても良いです。
Wifiが少し動かなくなることがありますが、Netflixとすべてを見ることができました
4.8 Deluxe Room
すべてが大丈夫だった
私の意見では、1回のテストで10日で十分です
よろしくお願いいたします。FranzMauthner
一日のビールも悪くないでしょう。
3.5 Deluxe Room
提供される食べ物はまだ限られた選択肢です。清潔で便利です。ホテル全体が良かったし、親切でした。