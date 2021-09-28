合計AQホテルの部屋 400 ベッドルーム パートナー病院 Synphet Srinakarin Hospital

Maple Hotelは、スワンナプーム空港から車で18分以内の便利な場所にあります。ホテルでは、エアコンと無料Wi-Fi付きのスタイリッシュな客室を提供しています。滞在中はマッサージサービスでリラックスしたり、屋外プールでリラックスできます。滞在中は、フィットネスセンターでアクティブに滞在することもできます。 ホテルはパラダイスパークデパートとセントラルバンナデパートまで車で10分です。 BitecBangnaコンベンションセンターとIKEAファニチャーモールまで車で15分です。 Maple Hotelの各客室には、現代的な家具で装飾され、42インチの薄型衛星テレビ、セーフティボックス、ミニバー付きの冷蔵庫が備わっています。専用バスルームにはバスローブ、ヘアドライヤー、無料バスアメニティが付いています。 24時間対応のフロントデスクのスタッフが、ランドリーサービス、荷物預かり、外貨両替のお手伝いをしています。ホテルには会議施設、ビジネスセンター、無料の専用駐車場があります。空港シャトルは追加料金で手配できます。 Mapleレストランでは多種多様な各国料理を提供しています。バーでは厳選されたドリンクを楽しめます。リクエストに応じてルームサービスを利用できます。

アメニティ/機能 プロパティで実施された2回のCOVID-19PCRスクリーニングテスト

ホテルから病院への24時間緊急救急車サービスの転送

24時間登録看護師スタンバイ

1日3食（定食）

スワンナプーム空港またはドンムアン空港からホテルまでのリムジンサービス

無料の高速インターネット

アラカルトメニューの15％割引

ランドリー20％割引

スコア 3.4 /5 平均 に基づく 5 レビュー 評価 1 優れた 2 とても良い 1 平均 1 貧しい 0 ひどい

🇻🇦 Maple Sirup に到着しました 22/09/2021 2.9 Deluxe Room ポジティブ Space for workout on the ground ネガ Wifi barely worked for 2 days in a row

Several long black hair on floor in room The 14 days passing faster than expected. Food was served 3 times a day with some time variation i.e. breakfast came once 6:30am, once 8am. Yasmine or fried rice were really poor. But meat and vegis tasted mostly good. Just please change that disgusting orange colored chemical sugar „juice“. Private orders from Foodpanda or others were brought to the room fast. Room was clean besides the disturbing hairs on the floor. Furniture rather old and used. No view or only to other balconies. Didnt find CNN or BBC on TV. AC worked well all the time. And airport pickup was well organized. All in all good ASQ experience in an average hotel. 🇬🇧 Adam Kidd に到着しました 26/08/2021 2.0 Executive Room ネガ Dirty room, no cleaning

Food was terrible The room was dirty when I arrived, they didn’t clean it once while there, the food was terrible, same watermelon with every meal, no variation, Thai food was not good. For the money, I would suggest stay somewhere else 🇨🇭 Martina Steiner に到着しました 18/03/2021 3.6 Deluxe Room ポジティブ スタッフ

掃除

広々としたお部屋

サービス ネガ 食べ物は平均的ですが大丈夫です

配達なし 全体として、安い価格で良いASQです。スタッフは非常に迅速に対応し、サービスはとても良いです。 Wifiが少し動かなくなることがありますが、Netflixとすべてを見ることができました 🇦🇹 Franz Mauthner に到着しました 12/03/2021 4.8 Deluxe Room すべてが大丈夫だった 私の意見では、1回のテストで10日で十分です よろしくお願いいたします。FranzMauthner 一日のビールも悪くないでしょう。 🇲🇾 Naginthiran Rao Ramasamy に到着しました 15/03/2021 3.5 Deluxe Room ポジティブ 食べ物は時間通りに出されます。 ネガ インターネットが安定していません。 提供される食べ物はまだ限られた選択肢です。清潔で便利です。ホテル全体が良かったし、親切でした。

