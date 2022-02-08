合計AQホテルの部屋 350 ベッドルーム
Hotel Refund Policy
Term and Conditions:
1 This package is applicable for guests who come from countries that qualify under "Schemes for entering Thailand" as per Thai government announcement
2 Package inclusions, term and conditions are subject to change in line with government instructions without prior notice. Surcharges may apply to cover additional costs only
3 Booking is non-refundable. Change in date is permitted subject to availability. Administration fee may apply
4 Booking amendments will be done with free of charge due to
- Thailand Pass issues (e.g., not approved or delayed approval.)
- 72 hrs. pre-COVID test result is positive.
- Flight cancelled/postponed.
Official documents or evidence will need to be submitted for booking amendments
部屋
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior Room 32m²
฿20,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿17,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿12,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿7,500 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿6,900 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿3,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
特徴
- セブン-イレブン購入
- コネクティングルーム
- ファミリースイート
- ハラールフードオプション
- 国際チャンネル
- インターネット-Wifi
- 子供のための小額の料金
- 利用可能な喫煙室
- ベジタリアンミール
- 作業スペース
The Elegant Bangkok Hotel in Bangkok provides an accommodation with a bar and a garden. Offering a restaurant, the property also has an outdoor swimming pool and a fitness center. The accommodation offers a 24-hour front desk, room service and organizing tours for guests. All air-conditioned units at the hotel come with a kettle, a shower, a hairdryer, a flat-screen TV with cable channels, rain shower. At the Elegant Bangkok Hotel all rooms have a desk and a private bathroom. Central village outlet is 18 minutes drive from the hotel, while Mega Bangna Department store is only 11 minutes drive from the property. The nearest airport is Suvarnabhumi, 6 km from the hotel, and the property offers a paid airport shuttle service.
3.7 Superior Room
ポジティブ ネガ
- Hot in the room during daytime.
Service was very good.
It is nice that you can sit outside in the open air.
During daytime when the sun shines on the windows, the airco can't cool down the room.
5.0 Superior Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Clean
- Enjoyable
- Easy
- Efficient stay
Really good stay and very accommodating. Excellent staff who were extremely helpful. It’s not a location I would normally stay, but I may in future because of the good experience.
3.5 Superior Room
You welcome stayd seven days in the hotel from pick up at airport to 2 pcr tests and 3 times food a day
4.5 Superior Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Fast check-in
- Fast PCR test results
- Friendly and helpful staff
- Rude security guy at the front entrance
We had read previous reviews after booking and was starting to wonder what we had let ourselves in for. We are pleased to say that we didn't experience any of the issues that previous travellers had experienced. We were collected from the airport and taken to the hotel, which if it wasn't for a traffic accident (not us), would have arrived earlier. We were greeted by staff who took us straight to have our arrivals PCR test and then checked in at reception. Due to a slight relaxation in rules, we were allowed to use all of the hotel facilities instead of being confined to your room. The manageress at reception was very helpful as were all the staff. Good selection of food at the buffet. We arrived at about 11.00 am and had our negative results by 20.00 pm. A return transfer to the airport was not included in the price, but from memory, we paid about 350 baht for a private transfer. We were really pleased with our 1-night quarantine stay and would like to thank all the hotel staff who made our stay problem-free.
4.2 Superior Room
ポジティブ ネガ
- The food
- Same food every day
The service very good. Very clean hotel. Pick up service in airport, very quick. Very quick answer of the PCR test.
2.3 Superior Room
ポジティブ ネガ
- Room was not clean, and no cleaning by housekeeping during stay.
- Internet spent more time off than on.
Hotel was acceptable as quarantine hotel. Food ok.
Internet needs some serious work, not good enough for even basic work or browsing.
Rooms very dusty, obviously not cleaned thoroughly before arrival, or anytime during the stay.
0.6 Superior Room
ネガ
- Paid and asked for the receipt and information I need to do test and go they say they are too busy to send it even 3 days after my payment....looks like I will loose my holiday now ...Phoned them many times at my expense emailed many times with the same reply "we are busy!"
Paid and asked for the receipt and information I need to do test and go they say they are too busy to send it even 3 days after my payment....looks like I will loose my holiday now ...Phoned them many times at my expense emailed many times with the same reply "we are busy!"
4.3 Superior Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Everything ran smoothly
- Convenient
- Friendly staff
- Good meals
- Bathroom smelt very strong of sewerage
The process from arriving to the airport to checking into hotel and having covid test ran smoother than I was expecting. Staff were very pleasant and helpful. Took was nice and big and clean. Only negative was the bathroom had a strong smell of sewerage which was unappealing. Otherwise very impressed.
3.4 Superior Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Many varieties of food to choose from.
- Wi-Fi is terrible, slow. Hotel is not very clean.
They allowed guests to come to meal buffet which I am not sure that is a good idea during an isolation.
4.5 Superior Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- the way the test and go system works is very good and the hotel is very comfortable
- Food was all asian food nothing and no consideration for any other nationality big let down
very clean hotel all staff could not do enough to help you test and go system works very good and very fast I will use this hotel again due to the good service and the pick up at the airport runs smooth also and Covid test and results are back fast and no issues and you are issued a Rapid test with no issues well done
4.8 Superior Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Everything it’s was be good. We haved good quarantine 7 days at this hotel
Everything it’s was be cool, nice wife, good stuff, clean room, nice bathroom, only one negative it’s flies at the corner
1.8 Superior Room
ポジティブ ネガ
- Bad food
- It's not really Thai food taste
- It's to bad
I paid 17500 baht for bad food stupid government policy
RT-PCR result test is negative 3 times !!!!
5.0 Superior Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Friendly staff
- Beautiful clean room
- Everything on time
- Fair treatment
We had a pleasant experience from the moment we were met at the airport, until we were dropped off back at the airport after our stay. The staff was very professional and courteous. The room was lovely and everything worked. The food was good and came right on time. But what impressed me the most was this: Due to some confusion with the rules for entering Thailand, we had booked extra days that we actually did not need. The hotel was not obligated to refund our money for the extra days, but they did the fair thing and refunded it anyway. They could have kept that money as it was non-refundable, but they chose to refund it anyway because it was the fair thing to do. Things like that don't happen every day. I highly recommend this hotel and staff! They are the best!!!!
1.3 Superior Room
ネガ
- They took us to another hotel in Bangkok,a terrible hotel
A very bad hotel!!!!! We got some food but nothing to drink.The hotel we orded we could take food from the menu,but not this hotel
2.6 Superior Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Хороший ассортимент еды и чистота
- Плохой WI-FI и запах канализации в номере
Это был самый дешевый отель AQ, это плюс, но это не 5 звёзд ,а только 3 ! ТВ - мало международных каналов, окна - вид на мусор . Все скамейки для курящих !
4.8 Superior Room
ポジティブ ネガ
- Food not enough choice for western guests
From arriving to leaving everything was above expectations, except for the food which very much Thai/ Chinese oriented, so apart from the bacon and eggs and cereal at breakfast, the lunch and dinner was disappointing. Having said that I would stay again if I had to quarantine again.
0.7 Superior Room
ポジティブ ネガ
- Dirty
- Buffet for everyone
- No Covid restrictions
Room was dirty. Not a real quarantine hotel, they were offering buffet breakfast lunch and dinner to all guests doing quarantine test and go and 7 days. Massage in the lobby. Maybe that’s a pro for some people. No Covid regulations
4.5 Superior Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Collected from airport with no problem, tested at hotel immediately on arriving, test results available at 4am and supplied with printed report
Efficient operation, friendly staff and value for money. Would recommend this hotel for SHA Plus stay
4.4 Superior Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- and a very good thaimassage!!!
You dont have to stay in your room, you can walk around…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………..
2.3 Superior Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Staffs are nice 8 out of 10 anyway
- Closed to the airport
- First wifi is horrible, my mobile phone data is 10 times faster.
- If your room is on the west side, your room temp will be 30-31 from noon to 5 pm. I was sweating everyday just sitting still.
- Thru out 7 days, i only got 4 bottles of water luckily i asked someone to bring me from outside, one day i called and asked for water, none arrived. They should just give daily without having to ask for.
- Food is all day buffet but i only ate once and the next six days i ordered delivery, do the math.
- The first room i got. Water from shower was like piss, barely able to shower, its more like a leaked shower but the water from faucet was Running fine. The next day i askedto change the room, now the shower ran just fine but the faucet was slow, and many more problems, so it depends on your luck which room you would get.
If you stay for just one day for test and go, this would be just fine, but if you want to stay as an alternative quarantine, keep your options open…