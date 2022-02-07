BANGKOK TEST & GO

Leenovaホテル - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
7.1

53レビューによる評価
更新日 February 9, 2022
迅速な対応
฿7,200 保証金
74 レビュー
合計AQホテルの部屋 108 ベッドルーム
パートナー病院 Thainakarin International Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

最大 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
デラックスルーム 31
฿23,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿17,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿12,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿7,200 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
特徴

  • ฿5,000デポジット
  • セブン-イレブン購入
  • バルコニー
  • HDMIケーブル
  • 国際チャンネル
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • 屋外施設
  • 子供のための小額の料金
  • 利用可能な喫煙室
  • スイミングプール
  • ベジタリアンミール
  • ヨガマット

Leenova Hotelは、無料Wi-Fi回線付きのスイミングプールとエアコン完備の客室を提供しています。

シーコンスクエアとパラダイスパークショッピングセンターの両方から2kmです。スワンナプーム国際空港まで車で30分です。

ホテルの各客室には薄型ケーブルテレビ、電気ポットが備わっています。専用バスルームが付いています。

館内レストランを楽しめます。24時間対応のフロントデスクもあります。

アメニティ/機能

  • スイミングプール、セブン-イレブン購入、国際チャンネル、子供向けの小額無料、ベジタリアン料理、ヨガマット、バルコニー、HDMIカーブル、インターネット-WiFi、屋外施設、喫煙室あり
スコア
4.3/5
とても良い
に基づく 74 レビュー
評価
優れた
40
とても良い
25
平均
5
貧しい
4
ひどい
0
Leenovaホテルゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
すべてのレビューを見る

🇹🇼Fred

でレビュー 07/02/2022
に到着しました 21/01/2022
3.8 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ     
  • Quiet place, clean room, and very friendly and helpful staffs.
ネガ
  • The food portions are too small for daily 3 meals, really not good.

This hotel located in quiet place, close to airport, good support with on-site nursing for RT-PCR test. But the daily meals need to be improved.

🇬🇧Sharon o’Brien

でレビュー 26/01/2022
に到着しました 10/01/2022
4.1 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ     
  • Room was spacious and clean
  • Balcony access
  • Garden access after first PCR result
  • Enjoyed the Thai food
  • Friendly staff and helpful

My stay In quarantine was fine and it passed quite quickly. The staff were helpful and friendly. Hopefully next time I come back quarantine won’t be so long

🇹🇭Atiporn Atibaedya

でレビュー 25/01/2022
に到着しました 19/01/2022
5.0 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ     
  • Great place with resonable price

Room is very comfortable, enough space for 1 person to be in 7-8 nights. Staff are very friendly and helpful and make you feel at home.

🇹🇭Sarisa Sitthawan

でレビュー 07/01/2022
に到着しました 03/01/2022
4.6 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ     
  • สะดวกสบาย พนักงานบริการดีค่ะ

ภาพรวมดีค่ะ อยู่ต่อ1วันด้วย พนักงานพร้อมบริการ เริศ อาหาร 3 มื้อ อร่อยทุกมื้อค่ะ สั่งมาทานจากข้างนอก พนักงานมีจานพลาสติกให้ค่ะ

🇸🇬Tey Allan

でレビュー 01/01/2022
に到着しました 26/12/2021
5.0 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ     
  • Very helpful and responsive staff

This is a no frill hotel albeit with excellent service. Really value for money accommodation for budget conscious (yet safety) travellers

🇳🇴Rune Nilsen

でレビュー 23/12/2021
に到着しました 05/12/2021
3.6 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ     
  • Was taken good care of and had good information.
ネガ
  • I sat 1hour 45 minutes at the airport waiting for the car that should drive me to the hotel without any information.

A pleasant stay when I finally arrived the hotel. Thanks to the hotel staff. I would absolutely come back for a stay at Leenova.

🇹🇭Saruda

でレビュー 19/12/2021
に到着しました 03/12/2021
4.9 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ     
  • Staff very friendly
ネガ
  • Everything ok

Nice hotel very helpful and staff so friendly. Beautiful room food delicious. Recommended. Don't forget bring your own toothpaste and brush.

🇸🇬Lau Siew Yee

でレビュー 18/12/2021
に到着しました 02/12/2021
5.0 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ     
  • The receptionist was very professional in handling the swab test situation when I requested the test to be done ASAP. They agreed to my request.
ネガ
  • Nil

Leenova Hotel is a decent hotel with good food provided. The staff are very patient and very prone in their replies.

🇨🇦Lucas Salmon

でレビュー 17/12/2021
に到着しました 01/12/2021
3.0 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ     
  • Took 6 hours instead of the indicated 8+
ネガ
  • Staff were friendly

Quick results, the room was two single beds instead of a queen or even double, uncomfortable mattress, food was very hard to eat, sandwich had something akin to dog food smeared inside, would have been torture to stay longer than one day.

🇺🇸Michael Allen Garrett

でレビュー 12/12/2021
に到着しました 26/11/2021
5.0 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ     
  • Great services
ネガ
  • None

Great service. At the airport when I arrived and straight to the room. Fast testing. Got results in the early morning of my stay.

🇮🇹Xavier

でレビュー 06/12/2021
に到着しました 19/11/2021
4.3 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ     
  • Follow procedure for AQ
  • Easy to book, etc
  • Package all Test and Go: PCR at 1PM~ results came by 6PM~, very fast.
  • Food amount was enough
  • Complementary drinks, snacks are ok
  • Good Wifi speed
ネガ
  • Just need a bit more of maintenance
  • Initially they wanted to make me share shuttle from Airport. Upon requested no-sharing, the hotel accommodated it in 15m~

PCR very fast. Price is also ok, and wifi is fast. can be trusted. Payment done by card online, good booking service.

🇺🇸Elias Zachariadis

でレビュー 06/12/2021
に到着しました 02/12/2021
4.1 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ     
  • Very nice, polite service
  • Fast PCR test turnaround time
  • Wifi
  • Small balcony
  • Spacious room
  • Walking distance to Seacon Square
ネガ
  • Car transportation from airport took the long way to the hotel

As the review title says, I'd do 7 nights quarantine here if I had to. Thankfully though it was one night. Every staff at the hotel I interacted with was very polite and helpful, from the front desk to the porter guys. The pick up at the airport can be a little chaotic, but that's not the hotel's fault, airport staff are managing that. I had the PCR test within an hour and a half after checking in, and the result back after 6 hours. There was already food waiting for me in the room. Three meals per 24 hours were delivered promptly.

The wifi was good and the small balcony is great for a breath of fresh air.

The room itself is nice and spacious with quality mattresses and a nice bathroom. No proper table to eat though, just a desk.

The food, as others have noted, might not be to everyone's taste and might not be enough for some people. But if you know you're going to be stuck in a hotel room for 20-24 hours, you have to come prepared with some snacks from home.

The location is great, if you know, and care about, the area. It's next to a 7-11 and about a 20-min. walk from Seacon Square, one of the biggest malls in BangNa-Pravet.

The only slight negative is that the driver from the airport took the long way, for some reason, to the hotel. After a 30-hour flight, taking a 45-50 minute ride to a place that is supposed to be near the airport is not pleasant.

🇯🇵Yutaka Tanikawa

でレビュー 03/12/2021
に到着しました 17/11/2021
4.4 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ     
  • Good health keep
  • Good employees
ネガ
  • Nothing

Thank you of all…………………… You make may trip good in Thailand.!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

🇹🇭Jitra Moungma

でレビュー 29/11/2021
に到着しました 11/11/2021
1.8 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ     
  • Pick up at the airport - nice and comfortable
  • Check in late and Check out late
ネガ
  • Foods included a package but missed dinner. For breakfast and lunch was terrible.

Needs quality foods and healthy foods Needs cleaning in the room likes hand sanitizer Needs a big sing at the airport to pick up

🇩🇪โอลาฟ ลึทเชอร์

でレビュー 28/11/2021
に到着しました 05/10/2021
4.5 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ     
  • Very friendly staff
  • Full Access balcony
  • Fast Delivering from things I ordered by 7 Eleven

Everything was good. We spent here our quarantine time beginning of october 2021. The staff was very friendly and every day you can spent 30 minutes at the relax point. All food served was typical Thai food and taste good.

🇩🇪Fred Walch

でレビュー 19/11/2021
に到着しました 02/11/2021
3.2 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ     
  • Friendly staff
ネガ
  • Food

4,000 Baht for one night is a bit expensive - price/quality could be better. Good access to seven eleven and other shops

🇮🇪Ray Mac Donald

でレビュー 15/11/2021
に到着しました 02/11/2021
4.9 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ     
  • The room is good, near the airport, the food is delicious
ネガ
  • None

I recommend this hotel Leenova Hotel. My friend recommended to me. If I have a chance, I will come again, valuable for money

🇦🇺hen

でレビュー 05/11/2021
に到着しました 02/11/2021
5.0 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ     
  • Professionally run and executed
ネガ
  • None

Everything went like clockwork, well organized and efficient, the staff were warm and friendly, the happy ending was the result of a negative test.

🇹🇭Rawisara

でレビュー 01/11/2021
に到着しました 23/10/2021
4.7 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ     
  • Room is spacious, friendly staff, good services, I can order from 7-eleven, Grab food.
ネガ
  • None

Recommend this hotel.I will come back again because I have to go to aboard next month. Value for my money.

🇦🇺Bella

でレビュー 27/10/2021
に到着しました 01/10/2021
5.0 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ     
  • reservation and staffs are very helpful.
  • Food is varied and yummy even need to be in plastic boxs every meals.
  • Wifi and movies in room
ネガ
  • Missing home so much.

It's better than I expected. It's hard to be in room only for7 days...here, I can get whatever I want. I can order something from outside. If I need to do quarantine again, I will come back here.

住所/地図

83 Suphaphong 1 Alley, Lane 3-3, Nong Bon, Prawet, Bangkok 10250

