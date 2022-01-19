合計AQホテルの部屋 79 ベッドルーム
パートナー病院 Phayathai 1
サリルホテルはスクンビットの活気ある通り沿いに位置し、スカイトレインのトンロー駅から徒歩圏内です。
客室は現代的なスタイルで装飾され、快適な滞在のためにいくつかの設備が整っています。エアコン、32インチ液晶テレビ、DVDプレーヤー、無料のWi-Fiインターネットアクセスが含まれています。
カミリアン病院は1.6km（1マイル）先にあります。
アメニティ/機能
- 不動産で実施された3回のCOVID-19PCRスクリーニングテスト
- ホテルから病院への24時間緊急救急車サービスの転送
- 24時間登録看護師スタンバイ
- Phiyathai 1Hospitalを介した24時間の医師によるコンサルティング
- 空港からホテルへの無料送迎サービス
- 朝食、昼食、夕食を含むフルボードの食事
- 無料の高速インターネット
- バスタブとシャワー付きのバスルーム
- 77の国内および国際TVチャンネル
- 24時間オンコールアシスタンス
- 客室の設備には、電子レンジ、冷蔵庫、無料のコーヒーと紅茶が含まれます
- 滞在中のDIYクラフトセット
- ルームサービスメニューを20％割引
スコア
4.0/5
とても良い
に基づく 12 レビュー
3.7 Superior Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Staffs are very friendly.
- Room is clean.
- Room space is a bit small
Service is good. Room is a bit small but ok for Test & Go. I certainly will consider again for next time.
4.8 Superior Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Punctual collection at the airport
- Immediate Pcr test upon arrival
- Friendly Stuff
- Delicious and a lot of food
- Microwave, water heater, coffee and drinking water in the room (of course a fridge), international TV channels
- Just the view from of the window, but that's not particularly important for one day after a long flight
Thank you:) Everything was really great. But I didn't expect anything other than a perfect organization.
4.7 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Clean
- Comfortable
- Quiet
- Friendly and helpful staff at reception and with luggage
- Food was ok but nothing special
Tested on arrival at 1.30am. Results and out at 2pm.
Comfortable bed.
No complaints.
I have heard others got faster results turnaround but 12 hrs was ok.
1.8 Superior Room
i book by agoda for a friend and him not use this room because EVISA problem in embassy (late).
i understand and accept the politic/rules and the no show for the room and for the driver.
but for the swab test, cost about 2400thb, it's not good no return this part of money.
3.8 Superior Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Well organised, test result came in on time. Microwave oven came in handy.
- No balcony, bought in food from supermarket. Expensive for what it was.
Used the hotel recommended transport service and assistance through Health checks and Immigration, was of very little help, and very expensive.
3.9 Superior Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- great service, very nice staff
- very good location
- the room isn’t complete clean. I still saw hair and dust on the floor. That’s not my concern until I laid down and found that all pillows smell weird, unclean and drank!
- before I arrived, They asked about my dietary and I informed them that I am a pescatarian, food and seafood friendly.
However, I was served “chicken rice soup” for breakfast! So I asked for a new dish and they resisted my request since they had limited ingredients for each meal. Of course, they apologized and would prepare my lunch properly. I was vey hungry since I would be my first meal after a long flight! But I was also exhausted so I didn’t mind them and took a rest instead. For lunch I was served Mac and cheese with mushroom and I found a piece of HAM in my food! So upset about their food!
Just so you know if you have special dietary, please remind them while you’re checking in order to avoid this problem!
5.0 Superior Room - Special Offer
ポジティブ ネガ
- 限られた数のテレビチャンネル
- 15日間の部屋の清掃サービスはありません
食べ物の素晴らしい選択と素敵で快適な部屋。唯一の欠点は、英語のテレビチャンネルが2つしかないことです。
5.0 Superior Room - Special Offer
ポジティブ
ネガ
- 非常に気配りのあるスタッフ
- 優れた食品
- 部屋はとてもきれい
- 設備の整った部屋
- Asqシステムは簡単にフォローできます
私は空港で会い、非常に効率的にホテルに移動しました。
ホテルは私の滞在を通して素晴らしかった
3.6 Superior Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- フレンドリーなスタッフ
- きれいなバスルーム
- 高速インターネット
- アリのいるほこりっぽい部屋
- 南アフリカから飛行機で到着したため、到着時に追加料金がかかります
安い価格で滞在中に快適。しかし、最良の選択ではありません。
3.2 Superior Room
ポジティブ ネガ
- 食べ物はあまりいいものではありません。
- 2週間部屋を掃除しないと部屋が汚れます。
新鮮な空気や人との接触がない状態で2週間部屋に閉じ込められるのは恐ろしいことです。メンタルヘルスに害を及ぼす可能性があります。
3.3 Superior Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- 清潔だがぼろぼろの備品とリネン
- 電子レンジと冷蔵庫
- 陶器料理と食器のステンレスセット
- 迅速で迅速なカスタマーサービスと食事サービス
- 朝食ごとに追加の食品（ゆで卵）をリクエストして受け取りました
- 背もたれ付きのデスクタイプの椅子のリクエストと受け取り
- 破れたベッドシーツ、古い枕
- スツール（背もたれなし）椅子なし
- ベッドリネンの交換に努めました-検疫でキングサイズのシーツを交換するのは非常に困難でした
- 食べ物は豊富で、地元のスタッフの食堂に典型的でした-いくつかの選択肢は素晴らしいですが、他の選択肢はひどいです-「家庭」料理に慣れていない観光客はおそらく食べ物を受け入れられないと感じるでしょう。
- 外の出前はうまく処理されました。
弁護士に書類を送る必要性に対応しました。
予算内で検疫する必要がある場合にのみ、ここに再び滞在します。
4.8 Superior Room
ポジティブ
ここでの良い経験の検疫、良いスタッフとサービス。インターネットの速度は100Mbpsで、接続は簡単でした。