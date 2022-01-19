合計AQホテルの部屋 79 ベッドルーム パートナー病院 Phayathai 1

Salil Hotel Sukhumvit - Soi Thonglor 1 is no longer operating as an ASQ .



サリルホテルはスクンビットの活気ある通り沿いに位置し、スカイトレインのトンロー駅から徒歩圏内です。 客室は現代的なスタイルで装飾され、快適な滞在のためにいくつかの設備が整っています。エアコン、32インチ液晶テレビ、DVDプレーヤー、無料のWi-Fiインターネットアクセスが含まれています。 カミリアン病院は1.6km（1マイル）先にあります。

アメニティ/機能 不動産で実施された3回のCOVID-19PCRスクリーニングテスト

ホテルから病院への24時間緊急救急車サービスの転送

24時間登録看護師スタンバイ

Phiyathai 1Hospitalを介した24時間の医師によるコンサルティング

空港からホテルへの無料送迎サービス

朝食、昼食、夕食を含むフルボードの食事

無料の高速インターネット

バスタブとシャワー付きのバスルーム

77の国内および国際TVチャンネル

24時間オンコールアシスタンス

客室の設備には、電子レンジ、冷蔵庫、無料のコーヒーと紅茶が含まれます

滞在中のDIYクラフトセット

ルームサービスメニューを20％割引

スコア 4.0 /5 とても良い に基づく 12 レビュー 評価 5 優れた 4 とても良い 2 平均 1 貧しい 0 ひどい サリルホテルスクンビット-ソイトンラー1ゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。 レビューを残す サリルホテルスクンビット-ソイトンラー1 すべてのレビューを見る ゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。 🇭🇰 Man Chung Chan に到着しました 03/01/2022 3.7 Superior Room ポジティブ Staffs are very friendly.

Room is clean. ネガ Room space is a bit small Service is good. Room is a bit small but ok for Test & Go. I certainly will consider again for next time. 🇩🇪 Melanie Grote に到着しました 05/12/2021 4.8 Superior Room ポジティブ Punctual collection at the airport

Immediate Pcr test upon arrival

Friendly Stuff

Delicious and a lot of food

Microwave, water heater, coffee and drinking water in the room (of course a fridge), international TV channels ネガ Just the view from of the window, but that's not particularly important for one day after a long flight Thank you:) Everything was really great. But I didn't expect anything other than a perfect organization. 🇬🇧 Murray Darling に到着しました 24/11/2021 4.7 Deluxe Room ポジティブ Clean

Comfortable

Quiet

Friendly and helpful staff at reception and with luggage ネガ Food was ok but nothing special Tested on arrival at 1.30am. Results and out at 2pm. Comfortable bed. No complaints. I have heard others got faster results turnaround but 12 hrs was ok. 🇫🇷 benjamin gaydon に到着しました 18/11/2021 1.8 Superior Room i book by agoda for a friend and him not use this room because EVISA problem in embassy (late). i understand and accept the politic/rules and the no show for the room and for the driver. but for the swab test, cost about 2400thb, it's not good no return this part of money. 🇬🇧 Richard John Rees に到着しました 12/11/2021 3.8 Superior Room ポジティブ Well organised, test result came in on time. Microwave oven came in handy. ネガ No balcony, bought in food from supermarket. Expensive for what it was. Used the hotel recommended transport service and assistance through Health checks and Immigration, was of very little help, and very expensive. 🇹🇭 Kan B. に到着しました 03/11/2021 3.9 Superior Room ポジティブ great service, very nice staff

very good location ネガ unclean

food problem the room isn’t complete clean. I still saw hair and dust on the floor. That’s not my concern until I laid down and found that all pillows smell weird, unclean and drank!

before I arrived, They asked about my dietary and I informed them that I am a pescatarian, food and seafood friendly. However, I was served “chicken rice soup” for breakfast! So I asked for a new dish and they resisted my request since they had limited ingredients for each meal. Of course, they apologized and would prepare my lunch properly. I was vey hungry since I would be my first meal after a long flight! But I was also exhausted so I didn’t mind them and took a rest instead. For lunch I was served Mac and cheese with mushroom and I found a piece of HAM in my food! So upset about their food! Just so you know if you have special dietary, please remind them while you’re checking in order to avoid this problem! 🇹🇭 Pakinee Thienpaitoon に到着しました 08/07/2021 5.0 Superior Room - Special Offer ポジティブ 大きな快適なベッド

平和で静か

おいしい食べ物 ネガ 限られた数のテレビチャンネル

15日間の部屋の清掃サービスはありません 食べ物の素晴らしい選択と素敵で快適な部屋。唯一の欠点は、英語のテレビチャンネルが2つしかないことです。 🇬🇧 David Baxter に到着しました 12/07/2021 5.0 Superior Room - Special Offer ポジティブ 非常に気配りのあるスタッフ

優れた食品

部屋はとてもきれい

設備の整った部屋

Asqシステムは簡単にフォローできます ネガ 何もない 私は空港で会い、非常に効率的にホテルに移動しました。 ホテルは私の滞在を通して素晴らしかった 🇹🇭 Sujittra Charoenrat に到着しました 12/04/2021 3.6 Superior Room ポジティブ フレンドリーなスタッフ

きれいなバスルーム

高速インターネット ネガ アリのいるほこりっぽい部屋

南アフリカから飛行機で到着したため、到着時に追加料金がかかります 安い価格で滞在中に快適。しかし、最良の選択ではありません。 🇲🇲 Aung Soe Min に到着しました 05/06/2021 3.2 Superior Room ポジティブ スタッフが親切です。

優れたWifi。 ネガ 食べ物はあまりいいものではありません。

2週間部屋を掃除しないと部屋が汚れます。 新鮮な空気や人との接触がない状態で2週間部屋に閉じ込められるのは恐ろしいことです。メンタルヘルスに害を及ぼす可能性があります。 🇨🇦 Julie Munro に到着しました 23/05/2021 3.3 Superior Room ポジティブ 清潔だがぼろぼろの備品とリネン

電子レンジと冷蔵庫

陶器料理と食器のステンレスセット

迅速で迅速なカスタマーサービスと食事サービス

朝食ごとに追加の食品（ゆで卵）をリクエストして受け取りました

背もたれ付きのデスクタイプの椅子のリクエストと受け取り ネガ 破れたベッドシーツ、古い枕

スツール（背もたれなし）椅子なし

ベッドリネンの交換に努めました-検疫でキングサイズのシーツを交換するのは非常に困難でした

食べ物は豊富で、地元のスタッフの食堂に典型的でした-いくつかの選択肢は素晴らしいですが、他の選択肢はひどいです-「家庭」料理に慣れていない観光客はおそらく食べ物を受け入れられないと感じるでしょう。

外の出前はうまく処理されました。 弁護士に書類を送る必要性に対応しました。 予算内で検疫する必要がある場合にのみ、ここに再び滞在します。 🇹🇭 Songwut Tamboon に到着しました 28/04/2021 4.8 Superior Room ポジティブ 良いサービス、WIFIの速度は素晴らしかった ここでの良い経験の検疫、良いスタッフとサービス。インターネットの速度は100Mbpsで、接続は簡単でした。

