合計AQホテルの部屋 130 ベッドルーム
パートナー病院 Synphet Srinakarin Hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in 非常に高い需要 right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
このホテルは、 165最近の予約リクエストを受け取りました。 急げ！
予約リクエストにより、優先的にホテルアンバースクンビット85 直接連絡し、 ホテルアンバースクンビット85が直接支払いを回収します。
Hotel Refund Policy
Cancellation:
a. The hotel strictly requires written cancellation notice and official supported documents at least 3 days (not include arrival day) notification prior to the arrival, 100% refundable, only for the following cases:-
i. COE issues, non-approval VISA, require written notice from the embassy
ii. Pre-COVID test with positive result, require the official test result paper
iii. Flight cancellation/airport closure, require supported message, notice, or document from the airline
iv. Country lockdown, require supported document, news or other related materials
v. Hospitalization or accident, require official hospitalization letter from the hospital
b. All other reasons besides stated above, 100% charges of total package, and non-refundable
部屋
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
最大 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
デラックスルーム 27m²
฿23,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿18,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿10,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿7,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,250 - 1st Day Test & Go
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
特徴
- セブン-イレブン購入
- バルコニー
- コーヒーメーカー
- インターネット-Wifi
- 電子レンジ
- 未婚のカップル
- 利用可能な喫煙室
- 作業スペース
最大 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
グランドデラックスルーム 30m²
฿25,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿19,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿11,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,450 - 1st Day Test & Go
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
特徴
- セブン-イレブン購入
- バルコニー
- コーヒーメーカー
- ファミリースイート
- フィットネスを許可
- 国際チャンネル
- インターネット-Wifi
- 電子レンジ
- 屋外施設
- 利用可能な喫煙室
- スイミングプール
- ベジタリアンミール
最大 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
グランドコーナースイート 37m²
฿29,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿22,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿13,650 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
特徴
- セブン-イレブン購入
- バルコニー
- ファミリースイート
- フィットネスを許可
- 国際チャンネル
- インターネット-Wifi
- リビングルーム
- 電子レンジ
- 屋外施設
- 利用可能な喫煙室
- スイミングプール
- ベジタリアンミール
アットマインドエグゼクティブスイーツは、オンヌットBTSスカイトレイン駅から徒歩5分です。バルコニー、電子レンジ、無料Wi-Fi付きの客室を提供しています。宿泊施設にはフィットネスセンター、屋外プール、サウナが備わっています。
ジムトンプソンアウトレットから車で5分です。メガバンナーまで車で15分、スワンナプーム空港まで車で25分です。
客室には、DVDプレーヤー付き薄型衛星テレビ、ミニバー、セーフティボックスが備わっています。専用バスルームには無料バスアメニティとヘアドライヤーが付いています。
24時間対応のフロントデスクのスタッフが、ランドリーサービスとシャトルサービスを提供しています。敷地内に無料の公共駐車場があります。
@Mindレストランでは06:00から22:00までタイ料理と各国料理を楽しめます。
アメニティ/機能
- Free transportation (pick up from Suvarnabhumi or Don Muang International Airport to Hotel Amber Sukhumvit85)
- Private room with balcony and other in-room amenities
- 無料の高速インターネットアクセス
- Complimentary meals including breakfast
- Smart cable TV with local and international channels
- 2 Bottles of drinking water, coffee and tea daily
- Incl. RT-PCR test COVID-19 screening test conducted on property on day 1
- 病院への無料の24時間輸送サービス
- 遠隔医療サービスによる24時間の医師によるコンサルティング
- 1日2回の温度チェック
- 24時間待機看護サービス
- ホテルの医療室
スコア
4.3/5
とても良い
に基づく 36 レビュー
ホテルアンバースクンビット85
ゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す ホテルアンバースクンビット85すべてのレビューを見る
5.0 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- No bad comments. Stayed here last year on 16 night ASQ. No complaints.
As above. Excellent hotel. Airport pick up. Good clean rooms. Food very good. Staff very good. Good service. Highly recommended. *****
5.0 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ
Had a fabulous stay , had to do the 15 nights quarantine in the hotel.
Wonderful stay
Would definitely recommend,
The microwave in the room enabled me to ensure all food was hot!!!
4.7 Grand Deluxe Room
ポジティブ ネガ
Everything was good! Very friendly Staff! Room was good! Internet was good! If i would make Quarantine agin i would choose this Hotel again
3.3 Deluxe Room
.... . ..............................................................................................
4.8 Deluxe Room
everything to the best of satisfaction. Clean rooms, good food, good service, good care, everything was great
3.8 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ ネガ
- Once booked the hotel would not answer any of my emails. That alone would be enough not to use this hotel again.
- It was was also an hour from the airport.
There are better options. This was not my first quarantine hotel. and not even my first in Bangkok.
4.8 Grand Corner Suite
ポジティブ
- all is well and good for me
Total is good , and sure for next time if i return to Thailand, i will be here again................
4.5 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ
- Very professional and efficient. Good Thai cuisine although limited in spread.
Overall very positive experience. Will recommend to others. The balcony was nice and the food also. Nice professional and efficient service. Tests done on time. And service was very responsive.
4.2 Grand Deluxe Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- BON ACCUEIL
- PROPRE
- SERVICE CORRECTE
- POSSIBILITE DE COMMANDER DES PLATS DIVERS
- NOURRITURE PEU VARIEE
- PAS DE PROGRAMME EN FRANCAIS SUR TV
Hotel sympa, bon accueil, chambre comfortable et agréable avec vue sur vegetation, service efficace, piscine accessible,
2.4 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ ネガ
- Food always cold and no warning that it arrived. Cleanliness of the room upon arrival very poor,
- No knowledge in front desk of refund system.
- No knowledge of amounts to be returned
- No correct info or amount returned
Would be a huge improvement if they simply could explain why from 35, 50% is 15.5
Instead of sending a picture with old and new prices.
4.3 Grand Corner Suite
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Spacious room
- Balcony area/smoking area
- Fast WiFi
- Food quality inconsistent
- Lumpy bed
The hotel room was very nice and comfy, and the junior suite was a nice amount of space for one person. I really appreciated being able to open the balcony door for some air, and be able to sit outside and smoke. The staff were all very nice and friendly, and very helpful. WiFi is fast and stable, streaming movies all day or doing video conference meetings was no problem at all. However the food quality is very inconsistent. Every single meal I received was stone cold, and sometimes things with cream/dairy in them smelled like it had gone bad. Thai selections for food were generally quite good, but the Western options were a little hit and miss. GrabFood is your best friend, but deliveries are only allowed to be received from 1pm-7pm. The bed in my room was lumpy with several big dips in it on one side, it took awhile to get comfortable. Some days things were a bit disorganised, i.e I was not informed when I would have my 1st Covid test and nobody replied to my questions on "Line" even when I asked several times. Several times I had sent my temperature but it was not checked on the app, and they called me up to report my temperature even though I already had. I had paid for 14-days quarantine but I was eligible to do 7-days, the refund was processed very easily upon checkout though it takes several days if you do not have a Thai bank account.
3.8 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Comfortable room
- Good food
- Management take forever to reply emails
- Feels like they are trying to avoid paying me my refund, hoping I'll just disappear…
I'm staying at hotel Amber on the recommendation of a friend, and ever since starting the booking process, they have always been very slow replying emails (sometimes having to wait a whole day). This made applying for the COE very stressful. Now that the quarantine period has been reduced, they are due to refund me for the extra days I won't be needing. They agreed to refund the money, but now are completely ignoring me, I have no idea if they are planning to refund the money or just wait for me to leave. The hotel staff are very good but they can't help me with this matter, it's the upper management playing games with me.
Aside from upper management, this hotel has been just fine and I have no other complaints.
4.1 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Big, spacious, fast internet
- Toliet flushing power is not strong enough. Takes multiple flush for big business!
Overall had a pleasant experience for ASQ, eap the internet which is very important. Food options are alot and service is good.
5.0 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Wifi
- Service
- Food
- Clean
- Balcony
- Water pressure
- Outside noise
The staff was great! I needed a sim card and a staff member used her ID to purchase one fir me, but of course, I returned the the sim when I checked out.
4.8 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ ネガ
The hotel was clean,Comfy bed and staff very friendly. Good location very convenient. and good price
5.0 Grand Deluxe Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Very spacious room
- Very clean room
- Accommodative and helpful staff
- Great choices of food on additional menu
- Quick to respond to extra food requests and services needed
- Smooth pick up from airport
- Helpful staff collecting bags upon check out
- The bed and pillows are amazing!
The stay with Hotel Amber was extremely comfortable from start to finish. Polite and helpful staff. Good food choices with extra menus to choose from - additional cost. The TV had good choice of channels, a good number in English including 3 movie channels and 2 news - BBC and CNN. Good WiFi - I relied on this the entire stay for my work and I experienced no problems at all which I thought important to mention for those that need to work online. Very spacious room with separate eating space and a separate working space. Bathroom was a very good size with towels and more on request. Good sized balcony.
Very happy with entire stay!
4.2 Grand Deluxe Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Choice of 3 items for each meal available for entire stay, quick response to questions on Line application, food delivery prompt, food from outside delivery promptly sent to room. Balcony was nice to get outside. Laundry soap provided to wash clothes during quarantinne. Good adherence to safety protocol - gloves and boots ad mask when escorted to Covid testing area.
- Internet was ok, but not great. This caused some problems watching TV.
- Originally I thought we were allowed 1 hour outside our room after the 2nd Covid test, but I think that was changed by the government.
Although quarantinne is not fun, this is a good choice. Also good location (Near OnNut BTS) for after quarantinne finished
4.0 Grand Deluxe Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- The room was how I expected it to be, very comfortable and clean.
- Having a balcony is a big plus, it was nice to be able to go onto the balcony and have the doors open to allow some air flow into the room, highly recommend this.
- The staff were very friendly and helpful when you called for assistance.
- The staff helped me to order from outside the hotel, food or 7 eleven.
- The food was disappointing, I can eat most things and actually enjoy local food, however on most occasions the food could have been better.
- The TV in my room on the 8th floor had issues with the signal and the picture would often freeze up. Not a major problem as I had my laptop, but could have been fixed but never was despite reporting it several times.
Overall I was more than happy with this hotel and would actually stay here again if I had to, I would just hope they would improve the food then it would pretty much be perfect for the price.
4.3 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- サービスと情報は正確で役に立ちました
- フードメニューの良い選択（私はタイ料理が好きなので私にとって）
- TVチャンネルの選択とWiFi接続は素晴らしいです。
- 食事は私には十分ではありませんでした。
- ほとんどのフードデリバリーアプリはタイ語のみであるか、タイ語の電話番号が必要です
全体として、検疫滞在にホテルアンバースクンビット85を選んだことをうれしく思います。
体温の毎日の報告とスワブテストの更新はシームレスでした。
ホテルチームからのサポートと助けは素晴らしかった。
3.5 Grand Deluxe Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- 良好なローカリゼーション-BKK空港からそれほど遠くなく、BTSに近く、メインストリートに直接ではありません。
- 素晴らしい料理-注文したものが手に入らないことが多いという条件付き。
- 良いインターネット-それが機能する場合。
- 清潔さ-到着日の部屋はとても汚れていました！いたるところにたくさんの長い髪があります（私はほとんどハゲです）。写真の詳細-無言。
- 食べ物は本当においしいです、あなただけが何を持っているかを決して知りません。毎日、注文したものとは違うものを手に入れました。
- インターネットとテレビ-最初の週は本当に素晴らしかった。 2週目-1日6〜8時間はインターネットもテレビもありません。
- ゲストに関するホテルの規則は、検疫の最終日までホテルの検疫室から出ることは許可されていません。現在、この規則はあらゆる点でこのホテルを失格と考えています。
8日目には1回の清掃サービスのみですが、30分以内に「表面的な」清掃が行われます。
検疫中にオンラインで作業する場合は、バックアップインターネット接続を準備することをお勧めします。