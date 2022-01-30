BANGKOK TEST & GO

センターポイントホテルシロム - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
8.8

1735レビューによる評価
更新日 February 8, 2022
Centre Point Hotel Silom - Image 0
Centre Point Hotel Silom - Image 1
Centre Point Hotel Silom - Image 2
Centre Point Hotel Silom - Image 3
Centre Point Hotel Silom - Image 4
Centre Point Hotel Silom - Image 5
+40 写真
迅速な対応
100% 保証金
44 レビュー
合計AQホテルの部屋 196 ベッドルーム
パートナー病院 Bangpakok 9 International Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot このホテルは、 84最近の予約リクエストを受け取りました。 急げ！

予約リクエストにより、優先的にセンターポイントホテルシロム 直接連絡し、 センターポイントホテルシロムが直接支払いを回収します。

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

特別オファー見るために要求をクリックしてください
最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
デラックスシティビュー 45
฿39,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿27,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿9,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
BOOKMARK

特徴

  • セブン-イレブン購入
  • バルコニー
  • バルコニー（フルアクセス）
  • バスタブ
  • HDMIケーブル
  • 国際チャンネル
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • 電子レンジ
  • Netflix
  • 利用可能な喫煙室
  • ベジタリアンミール
  • 洗濯機
特別オファー見るために要求をクリックしてください
最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
グランドデラックス 66
฿49,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿37,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿10,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
BOOKMARK

特徴

  • セブン-イレブン購入
  • バルコニー
  • バルコニー（フルアクセス）
  • バスタブ
  • ファミリースイート
  • HDMIケーブル
  • 国際チャンネル
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • 電子レンジ
  • Netflix
  • 利用可能な喫煙室
  • ベジタリアンミール
特別オファー見るために要求をクリックしてください
最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
1ベッドルームグランドスイート 90
฿59,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿47,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿10,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,798 - 1st Day Test & Go
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
BOOKMARK

特徴

  • セブン-イレブン購入
  • バルコニー
  • バルコニー（フルアクセス）
  • バスタブ
  • ファミリースイート
  • フィットネスを許可
  • HDMIケーブル
  • 国際チャンネル
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • リビングルーム
  • 電子レンジ
  • Netflix
  • 利用可能な喫煙室
  • ベジタリアンミール
  • 洗濯機
  • 作業スペース
特別オファー見るために要求をクリックしてください
最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
デラックスガーデンリバービュー 45
฿48,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿38,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿11,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
BOOKMARK

特徴

  • セブン-イレブン購入
  • バルコニー
  • バルコニー（フルアクセス）
  • バスタブ
  • HDMIケーブル
  • 国際チャンネル
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • 電子レンジ
  • Netflix
  • 利用可能な喫煙室
  • ベジタリアンミール
  • 洗濯機
特別オファー見るために要求をクリックしてください
最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
グランドデラックスガーデンリバービュー 66
฿62,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿50,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿12,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
BOOKMARK

特徴

  • セブン-イレブン購入
  • バルコニー
  • バルコニー（フルアクセス）
  • バスタブ
  • ファミリースイート
  • HDMIケーブル
  • 国際チャンネル
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • 電子レンジ
  • Netflix
  • 屋外施設
  • 利用可能な喫煙室
  • ベジタリアンミール
  • 洗濯機
特別オファー見るために要求をクリックしてください
最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
1ベッドルームガーデンリバービュー 90
฿72,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿60,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿13,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
BOOKMARK

特徴

  • セブン-イレブン購入
  • バルコニー
  • バルコニー（フルアクセス）
  • バスタブ
  • ファミリースイート
  • HDMIケーブル
  • 国際チャンネル
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • 電子レンジ
  • Netflix
  • 利用可能な喫煙室
  • ベジタリアンミール
  • 洗濯機
特別オファー見るために要求をクリックしてください
最大 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
2ベッドルームプレミアスイート 183
฿99,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿70,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿19,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿10,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
予約をリクエストする
ファストリクエスト（2クリック）
BOOKMARK

特徴

  • セブン-イレブン購入
  • バルコニー
  • バスタブ
  • ファミリースイート
  • HDMIケーブル
  • 国際チャンネル
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • リビングルーム
  • 電子レンジ
  • Netflix
  • 利用可能な喫煙室
  • ベジタリアンミール
  • 洗濯機
  • 作業スペース

バンコクでの私たちのトップピックの1つ。絶好のロケーションにあるセンターポイントシロムは、BTSサファンタクシン駅から徒歩5分です。チャオプラヤー川の景色を眺めることができ、便利なレストランと無料Wi-Fiも利用できます。

Silom Center Pointは、地元のレストランや娯楽施設から徒歩5分です。 MBKショッピングモールから車で10分、スワンナプーム空港から16マイルです。

ホテルのエレガントなスイートには、モダンな装飾と堅木張りの床があります。広々としたインテリアで、フルキッチン、洗濯機、電子レンジ、冷蔵庫、netflixも含まれています。専用バスルームには独立したバスタブ、シャワールーム、バスアメニティがあります。

アメニティ/機能

  • プライベートバルコニー付きの宿泊施設すべてのユニット
  • Real lime PCR for COVID-19
  • 24 hours nursing service and health monitoring
  • 3 meals a day
  • 4 bottles of drinking water per day & coffee and tea in room per day (refill)
  • Free Wi-Fi internet, Cable TV & Netflix
  • One way transfer from Suvarnabhumi or Don Mueang airport to hotel
  • Welcome snack and soft drink
すべてのAQホテルを表示
180以上のAQホテルをすべて検索
スコア
4.2/5
とても良い
に基づく 44 レビュー
評価
優れた
23
とても良い
12
平均
9
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
センターポイントホテルシロムゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す センターポイントホテルシロム
すべてのレビューを見る

🇩🇪Konrad Czapiewski

でレビュー 30/01/2022
に到着しました 14/01/2022
4.6 Deluxe Garden River View
ポジティブ     
  • Very Friendly Staff,
ネガ
  • Breakfast only average

Clean room,Nice view,Good location,AQ Package (Transfer to Hotel,PCR Test,Food), was very well organized,

🇬🇧Paul goy

でレビュー 26/01/2022
に到着しました 08/01/2022
4.1 Deluxe city view
ポジティブ     
  • Reception very polite
  • PCR Test very efficient
  • Good room
ネガ
  • Food not too good

Checked in at around 8.00 am ,PCR test at 11.00 am ,result of PCR 8.00 pm ,free to leave when I was ready , called me a taxi ,very efficient and polite service ,

🇮🇪Heather Bardon

でレビュー 25/01/2022
に到着しました 09/01/2022
4.4 Deluxe city view
ポジティブ     
  • Efficiency
ネガ
  • None

I was very impressed with the whole package. The room was excellent, staff extremely helpful and pcr test carried out very efficiently. Overall I'd highly recommend this hotel.

🇮🇪Daniel Mullane

でレビュー 25/01/2022
に到着しました 10/01/2022
4.8 1 Bedroom Garden River View
ポジティブ     
  • Most efficient
ネガ
  • Excess packaging ,plastic cutlery etc as we could have used the cutlery plates etc supplied

Great location and taxi to Hua Hin was organized by the hotel. Bed was most comfortable after a long flight and great bathroom. Would definitely recommend this hotel for test and go

🇹🇭Samita Nadum

でレビュー 17/01/2022
に到着しました 01/01/2022
4.9 Deluxe city view

Basic hotel, Nothing fancy and spectacular about this place. However the service is amazing, the check in process was perfect, the staff was nice and very helpful.

🇬🇧Diana Taylor

でレビュー 12/01/2022
に到着しました 27/12/2021
4.2 Deluxe city view
ポジティブ     
  • Balcony,good tv channel incl sport and netflix
ネガ
  • Front desk and restaurant lack of communication.

The Centre Pointe have their own nurse and the arrival PCR was done 3 hours after we checked in.It was not back until 10 am the next day.I had recovered from Omnicron December 17th in the UK and had brought my NHS Covid Recovered cert with me,complying with item 3 of the Thailand Pass requirements for entry. Although my pre departure test was negative,the arrival PCR was in conclusive.I had to stay another 3 extra days,along with my husband,in the room,Eventually on the morning of day 4 ,I was given a blood test.The results came at 8pm the same day, which proved it was the Old Covid,I had had in the UK.The staff have to follow the rules of Thailand,in what was a difficult,stressful situation.I can't really comment on the food,I didn't eat much due to the stress.There was a main meal,lovely fresh fruit,drink of,juice and usually a small cake.We had to ask for topups of Tea and coffee and remind the restaurant about our meals and to leave our food,outside the door.

🇬🇧Jesse

でレビュー 07/01/2022
に到着しました 22/12/2021
5.0 1 Bedroom Garden River View
ポジティブ     
  • Good quality food with a 1-week rotation of menus.
  • Prompt service (especially with FoodPanda orders etc.)
  • Large room with open-air balcony on both sides with direct sunlight (great for working out/tanning etc.)
ネガ
  • The only negative thing is that quarantine exists at all.

Good quality food with a 1-week rotation of menus. Prompt service (especially with FoodPanda orders etc.) Large room with open-air balcony on both sides with direct sunlight (great for working out/tanning etc.)

🇨🇦Brian Anthony Verbin

でレビュー 03/01/2022
に到着しました 17/12/2021
4.5 Deluxe city view
ポジティブ     
  • From the beginning of our AQ at the hotel to the end was an excellent experience.
ネガ
  • No negatives

From the airport to the end of our stay was absolutely excellent. The Hotel was nice, very clean, good,service, food,,AQ Testing everything was beyond our expectations. Thank you Centre Pointe Silom

🇹🇭Wandee Poolpol

でレビュー 31/12/2021
に到着しました 15/12/2021
3.8 Grand Deluxe Garden River View
ポジティブ     
  • Location
  • Room is comfortable and good size

Staffs are quite friendly and polite. Hotel conditions is slightly outdated. Good location in the city.

🇩🇪Martin

でレビュー 27/12/2021
に到着しました 17/12/2021
3.0 Deluxe Garden River View
ポジティブ     
  • Staff was very kind and helpful, nice view from the balcony over the river
ネガ
  • Old hotel which needs refurbish urgently, furnitures partly cracking
  • Writing desk unclean with visable clotted dirt
  • Loud from the road and a mosk in front
  • Food at the lower level

For one night it is OK because of the nice sunset over the river but don't recommend it for a longer stay

🇸🇬Chan Peng Kwang

でレビュー 20/12/2021
に到着しました 13/12/2021
4.5 1 Bedroom Grand Suite
ポジティブ     
  • Very professional
ネガ
  • NA

Very friendly staff. The PCR test were professionally done. The test was only conducted 5 hours after we check in .The results were back after 14hours.Both times waiting for the test and test result were both quite long wait. Could be faster if done at the airport similar to Phuket.

🇸🇪Kristina Signemyr

でレビュー 12/12/2021
に到着しました 26/11/2021
4.3 1 Bedroom Garden River View
ポジティブ     
  • Spacius room and grate balcony!

Happy we choose this hotel and room. Nice and serviceminded personel. Could happily stay here again!

🇲🇾Chun Hong Keong

でレビュー 12/12/2021
に到着しました 26/11/2021
5.0 Deluxe city view
ポジティブ     
  • From Airport transfer to Quarantine Hotel is superbly organized with clear covid guidelines.
ネガ
  • None.

Keep up the great work and stay safe.

🇸🇬Lim

でレビュー 12/12/2021
に到着しました 06/12/2031
4.8 Deluxe city view
ポジティブ     
  • Response to email enguiry.
  • Arrival greeting and transfer.smooth
  • Check in..warm, informative, fast
  • Room and amenities.. They thought of everything
  • Meals provided :hot and delivious
  • PCR test and result.. Punctual and efficient
  • Checkout.. Smooth
  • Fantastic location
ネガ
  • None

This is a great choice for a ASQ stay. Room is large with a fantastic view. Service from enquiry to departure is superb. The location is very convenient, with local food places and a Robinsons just located on ground floor. The ferry service to Asiatique, Icon Siam is just a few minutes walk as is the Saphan taksin BTS. Will stay again, ASQ or not!

🇫🇮Keiju Vikkula

でレビュー 11/12/2021
に到着しました 10/12/2021
2.8 Grand Deluxe Garden River View
ポジティブ     
  • + covid-19 test was high quality and easy
  • + You can order food from grab-application and reception will take care off it and carry it for your room.
  • + Room has a big fridge
ネガ
  • Balcony was bad. No two chairs, no table as an picture looks like. Only one chair and bad voice with aircondition device. Why you but pictures which do not show reality?
  • Food. It was bad. Just rice and rice again. I get tofu curry - there was only three pieces of tofu and too much rice.
  • They don't tell you, when test results are ready. We have to be 23 hours in our room and then we asked about it. Why you don't tell answers asap?
  • They will tell you results in next day. It's always same - even then, if you are coming to room 9 am. In many places you'll get results after few hours!!!

I could not recommend this place. We change hotel when we get results after asking it. Hope no one do this mistake as we do.

🇵🇹Antonio Dias

でレビュー 09/12/2021
に到着しました 16/11/2021
5.0 Deluxe city view
ポジティブ     
  • Well organised transport system . Professional service at reception. Also all other staff including on site nurses very helpful.

Well organised transport system . Professional service at reception. Also all other staff including on site nurses very helpful.

🇮🇹Martin Visocnik

でレビュー 09/12/2021
に到着しました 20/11/2021
3.4 Grand Deluxe Garden River View
ポジティブ     
  • Nice view
ネガ
  • AirCon very old and loud.
  • Windows would not close properly.
  • Deco dated
  • Outdoor balcony dirty

I would not stay again here. Also the PRC test result arrived the next morning. May frineds that stayed at other facilities got the test already 5-6 hours after taking it and therefore could go out.

🇬🇧Mark Crowley

でレビュー 07/12/2021
に到着しました 19/11/2021
3.6 Deluxe city view
ポジティブ     
  • Staff absolutely brilliant
ネガ
  • Poor wifi

Staff superb, even stayed another night. Wifi very poor Food edible, for a quarantine hotel Fairly central for Bangkok

🇩🇪Catina Roselius

でレビュー 03/12/2021
に到着しました 14/11/2021
5.0 Deluxe city view
ポジティブ     
  • Well organized Airport Shuttle
  • Friendly staff
  • Clean room
  • Good variety of food

Everything was perfectly organized! We felt that we were in good hands and safe. We Can recommend this Hotel!

🇳🇱Hendrik Andries Kanon

でレビュー 01/12/2021
に到着しました 13/11/2021
5.0 Grand Deluxe Garden River View
ポジティブ     
  • Everything was perfectly organized
ネガ
  • No response to sending negative antigen test to e-mail from hotel

I can recommend Centre Point to all travellers. Very good service!!

Hotel Offer Brochure

住所/地図

1522/2 Soi 50, Charoenkrung Rd., Bangrak, Bang Rak, 10500 Bangkok, Thailand

パートナーホテル

ロハスレジデンススクンビット
7.9
との評価
2655 レビュー
から ฿-1
モーベンピックホテルスクンビット15バンコク
8.4
との評価
4998 レビュー
から ฿-1
Enrich Grand Hotel
8
との評価
2 レビュー
から ฿-1
シルバーパーム
7.9
との評価
461 レビュー
から ฿-1
The Elegant Bangkok
8.2
との評価
100 レビュー
から ฿-1

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

シャングリラホテルバンコク
8.9
との評価
2161 レビュー
から ฿-1
ホリデイインバンコクシーロム
8.2
との評価
1743 レビュー
から ฿-1
ミロフトサトーンホテル
7.3
との評価
188 レビュー
から ฿-1
フラマシーロム
7.9
との評価
8274 レビュー
から ฿-1
ベラBオールスイーツホテル
7.3
との評価
55 レビュー
から ฿-1
プルマンバンコクホテルG
8.4
との評価
930 レビュー
から ฿-1
アマラバンコクホテル
9
との評価
2076 レビュー
から ฿-1
ヘリテージバンコク
7.4
との評価
13032 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU