총 AQ 호텔 객실 400 침실
파트너 병원 Synphet Srinakarin Hospital
Maple Hotel은 수완 나품 공항에서 차로 18 분 거리에 편리하게 위치해 있습니다. 호텔은 에어컨과 무료 Wi-Fi를 갖춘 세련된 객실을 제공합니다. 마사지 서비스를받으며 휴식을 취하거나 야외 수영장에서 휴식을 취해보십시오. 머무는 동안 피트니스 센터에서 운동을하실 수 있습니다.
호텔은 파라다이스 파크 백화점과 센트럴 방나 백화점에서 차로 10 분 거리에 있습니다. 비텍 방나 컨벤션 센터와 IKEA 가구 몰은 차로 15 분 거리에 있습니다.
현대적인 가구로 꾸며진 Maple Hotel의 각 객실은 42 인치 평면 위성 TV, 안전 금고, 미니 바가 채워진 냉장고를 갖추고 있습니다. 실내 욕실에는 목욕 가운, 헤어 드라이어 및 무료 세면 도구가 제공됩니다.
24 시간 프런트 데스크의 직원이 세탁 서비스, 수하물 보관소 및 환전 서비스를 제공합니다. 호텔은 회의 시설, 비즈니스 센터 및 무료 전용 주차장을 갖추고 있습니다. 추가 요금으로 공항 셔틀을 이용하실 수 있습니다.
Maple Restaurant은 다양한 세계 각국의 요리를 제공합니다. 바에서 엄선 된 고급 음료를 즐겨보십시오. 요청시 룸 서비스를 이용하실 수 있습니다.
어메니티 / 특징
- COVID-19 PCR 검사 2 회 현장에서 실시
- 호텔에서 병원까지 24 시간 응급 구급차 서비스 이동
- 24 시간 등록 간호사 대기
- 1 일 3 식 (세트 메뉴)
- 수완 나품 공항 또는 돈 므앙 공항에서 호텔까지 리무진 서비스
- 무료 고속 인터넷
- 단품 메뉴 15 % 할인
- 세탁물 20 % 할인
2.9 Deluxe Room
- Space for workout on the ground
- Wifi barely worked for 2 days in a row
- Several long black hair on floor in room
The 14 days passing faster than expected. Food was served 3 times a day with some time variation i.e. breakfast came once 6:30am, once 8am. Yasmine or fried rice were really poor. But meat and vegis tasted mostly good. Just please change that disgusting orange colored chemical sugar „juice“. Private orders from Foodpanda or others were brought to the room fast. Room was clean besides the disturbing hairs on the floor. Furniture rather old and used. No view or only to other balconies. Didnt find CNN or BBC on TV. AC worked well all the time. And airport pickup was well organized. All in all good ASQ experience in an average hotel.
2.0 Executive Room
- Dirty room, no cleaning
- Food was terrible
The room was dirty when I arrived, they didn’t clean it once while there, the food was terrible, same watermelon with every meal, no variation, Thai food was not good.
For the money, I would suggest stay somewhere else
3.6 Deluxe Room
저렴한 가격으로 모두 좋은 ASQ. 직원은 매우 빠르게 응답하고 서비스는 매우 좋습니다.
Wi-Fi가 때때로 약간 멈췄지만 Netflix와 모든 것을 볼 수 있습니다.
4.8 Deluxe Room
모든 게 괜찮 았어
제 생각에는 한 번의 테스트로 10 일이면 충분할 것 같아요
감사합니다. Franz Mauthner
하루 맥주도 나쁘지 않습니다.
3.5 Deluxe Room
제공되는 음식은 여전히 제한된 선택입니다. 깨끗하고 편리합니다. 전체적으로 훌륭하고 수용 적입니다.