Maple Hotel은 수완 나품 공항에서 차로 18 분 거리에 편리하게 위치해 있습니다. 호텔은 에어컨과 무료 Wi-Fi를 갖춘 세련된 객실을 제공합니다. 마사지 서비스를받으며 휴식을 취하거나 야외 수영장에서 휴식을 취해보십시오. 머무는 동안 피트니스 센터에서 운동을하실 수 있습니다. 호텔은 파라다이스 파크 백화점과 센트럴 방나 백화점에서 차로 10 분 거리에 있습니다. 비텍 방나 컨벤션 센터와 IKEA 가구 몰은 차로 15 분 거리에 있습니다. 현대적인 가구로 꾸며진 Maple Hotel의 각 객실은 42 인치 평면 위성 TV, 안전 금고, 미니 바가 채워진 냉장고를 갖추고 있습니다. 실내 욕실에는 목욕 가운, 헤어 드라이어 및 무료 세면 도구가 제공됩니다. 24 시간 프런트 데스크의 직원이 세탁 서비스, 수하물 보관소 및 환전 서비스를 제공합니다. 호텔은 회의 시설, 비즈니스 센터 및 무료 전용 주차장을 갖추고 있습니다. 추가 요금으로 공항 셔틀을 이용하실 수 있습니다. Maple Restaurant은 다양한 세계 각국의 요리를 제공합니다. 바에서 엄선 된 고급 음료를 즐겨보십시오. 요청시 룸 서비스를 이용하실 수 있습니다.

어메니티 / 특징 COVID-19 PCR 검사 2 회 현장에서 실시

호텔에서 병원까지 24 시간 응급 구급차 서비스 이동

24 시간 등록 간호사 대기

1 일 3 식 (세트 메뉴)

수완 나품 공항 또는 돈 므앙 공항에서 호텔까지 리무진 서비스

무료 고속 인터넷

단품 메뉴 15 % 할인

세탁물 20 % 할인

