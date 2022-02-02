1. PCR test was done 2 hours after arrival at hotel, result 10 hours later.

2. Food was pretty good. Decent portions. I enjoyed the food.

3. Room was quiet.

4. Only 20 minutes to airport

1. Nothing in the fridge. No peanuts, or Coca Cola. Beer, fair enough, but there should be things in fridge. Maybe a COVID thing.

2. The room had seen better days, the carpet had a tear, repaired with gaffer tape.

3. TV had only Thai channels as far as I could find

The Chor Cher was OK, it did the job. I paid something like 4,100 baht for it, but I gather that includes the PCR test, which is currently about 3000 baht in Thailand. It was OK, it got me over my first hurdle of getting in to Thailand. I also question whether I should have to pay to get back to Bangkok Airport. Typically a hotel in an inconvenient location provides free transfers.