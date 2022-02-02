BANGKOK TEST & GO

Hôtel Chor Cher-The Green - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
7.2
note avec
28 avis
Mis à jour le February 9, 2022
Chor Cher-The Green Hotel - Image 0
Chor Cher-The Green Hotel - Image 1
Chor Cher-The Green Hotel - Image 2
Chor Cher-The Green Hotel - Image 3
Chor Cher-The Green Hotel - Image 4
Chor Cher-The Green Hotel - Image 5
+3 Photos
Total AQ chambres d'hôtel 378 Chambres
Hôpital partenaire World Medical Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in très forte demande right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Chambre de luxe 30
฿25,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿19,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿12,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿7,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques

  • Balcon
  • Chaînes internationales
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Chambres fumeurs disponibles
  • Repas végétariens
  • Espace de travail
Maximum de 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Suite junior 40
฿33,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿24,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿17,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques

  • Balcon
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Le salon
  • Four micro onde
  • Repas végétariens
  • Espace de travail

ChorCher the Luxury Green Hotel, hôtel 4 étoiles sur le thème du style de vie écologique près de l'aéroport Suvarnabhumi de Bangkok, à 200 mètres de l'Université de l'Assomption de Thaïlande (campus de Bangna) en collaboration avec le World Medical Hospital, propose un forfait d'expérience de long séjour à un prix irrésistible.

Les chambres sont équipées d'une télévision par câble à écran plat, d'un réfrigérateur et d'une bouilloire électrique. Des articles de toilette gratuits et une douche sont inclus dans la salle de bains privative.

Promotion spéciale!! Période de réservation : 1er juin - 31 juillet 2021 séjour jusqu'au 31 octobre 2021 1er SWAB gratuit à la date d'arrivée Remise pour personne supplémentaire (Adulte) à 30 000 THB.- Réduction pour les enfants de 3 à 15 ans à 23 000 THB.- Âge bébé jusqu'à 2 ans réduction à 15 000 THB.-

Commodités / caractéristiques

  • · Package inclusive COVID test
  • · Accommodation with balcony & working desk
  • · 3 meals a day from our selectable menus for "Alternative Quarantine Package" and "Test & Go Package" (Thai/Western/Asian/Halal/Vegetarian/Vegan)
  • · 1 meals a day from our selectable menus (Thai/Western/Asian/Halal/Vegetarian/Vegan)
  • · Wi-Fi internet
  • · 32-inch TV with True Vision package
  • · Airport pick up service from Don Muang Airport or Suvarnabhumi International Airport to hotel upon arrival date
  • · Room cleaning service (For 7/10/14 days)
  • · Relaxing area at Pool (For 7/10/14 days)
  • · Twice daily temperature & health monitoring under nurse supervision (For 7/10/14 days)
  • · 24-hour stand by nursing service
But
3.8/5
Très bien
Basé sur 19 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
5
Très bien
8
Moyenne
4
Pauvres
2
Terrible
0
🇬🇧Neil green

Révisé le 02/02/2022
Arrivé le 24/01/2022
3.7 Deluxe Room
Négatifs
  • Food always cold

Good hotel, large room with balcony, food needs to be better and not cold all the time. Could do with a microwave in the room

🇦🇺Timothy Dalton Irvin

Révisé le 24/01/2022
Arrivé le 08/01/2022
3.6 Deluxe Room
Positifs     
  • 1. PCR test was done 2 hours after arrival at hotel, result 10 hours later.
  • 2. Food was pretty good. Decent portions. I enjoyed the food.
  • 3. Room was quiet.
  • 4. Only 20 minutes to airport
Négatifs
  • 1. Nothing in the fridge. No peanuts, or Coca Cola. Beer, fair enough, but there should be things in fridge. Maybe a COVID thing.
  • 2. The room had seen better days, the carpet had a tear, repaired with gaffer tape.
  • 3. TV had only Thai channels as far as I could find

The Chor Cher was OK, it did the job. I paid something like 4,100 baht for it, but I gather that includes the PCR test, which is currently about 3000 baht in Thailand. It was OK, it got me over my first hurdle of getting in to Thailand. I also question whether I should have to pay to get back to Bangkok Airport. Typically a hotel in an inconvenient location provides free transfers.

🇩🇪Guenter Prambs

Révisé le 20/01/2022
Arrivé le 01/01/2022
3.3 Deluxe Room
Positifs     
  • Personal very friendly

This Hotel is good for coming again. Not too far from the Airport (BKK) and also in a quiet area. Food a little bit less.

🇸🇪Sven Anders Strand

Révisé le 14/01/2022
Arrivé le 28/12/2021
4.0 Deluxe Room
Positifs     
  • Staff
  • Rooms
  • Quick and easy Covid test
Négatifs
  • Nothing

Excellent service, have no complaints at all. The staff went to 7/11 and shop for us, the Covid test went quick an the result comes early then we expected. The food was ok, could be warmer.

🇩🇰Ole

Révisé le 08/01/2022
Arrivé le 23/12/2021
5.0 Deluxe Room
Positifs     
  • Good service and staff
  • Clean hotell and good bed
  • Good covid/pcr test fast result
Négatifs
  • Quarantine but its the situation

Cant write so much The booking and Guy Victor helped on LINE was perfect The hotell was good same as service and staff Only stay one Night because the covid situation cause need to wait results from pcr test so could travel further in Thailand to korat Thanks for service

🇦🇺Bradley Gray

Révisé le 01/01/2022
Arrivé le 16/12/2021
4.7 Deluxe Room
Positifs     
  • Professional staff and Thai Pass system also worked well. PCR Test results returned in 12 hours
Négatifs
  • Transport from airport was a long wait.

Overall a satisfying experience no issues, hotel was clean and room was comfortable. Staff were helpful and professional. The PCR Test was also done well with a 12 hour turnaround for the results.

🇬🇧Rob

Révisé le 27/12/2021
Arrivé le 08/12/2021
4.6 Deluxe Room
Positifs     
  • Great value for stay and go
Négatifs
  • Bit isolated

Hotel was very clean and comfortable, staff were pleasant, food was good. Sometimes during the correspondence there were a bit of confusion with emailing the Chor Cher group as 2 email addresses.

🇬🇧Shaun Pierce

Révisé le 19/12/2021
Arrivé le 03/12/2021
3.6 Deluxe Room
Positifs     
  • Quick check-in
Négatifs
  • The need to have to do this at all (not the hotel's fault of course)

The main issue was the very long wait to get put onto the bus to the hotel. I was also under the impression I'd be the only passenger in the vehicle, ended up sharing it with four other people. The hotel was ok, the food I was given wasn't great.

🇩🇪Lajos Rady

Révisé le 15/12/2021
Arrivé le 29/11/2021
4.8 Deluxe Room
Positifs     
  • The room and the food was very good. Food really hot.
Négatifs
  • Nothing

This house is very good 👍 for asq the location is between Suvarnabhumi and Pattaya. Bang Bo is the name of the small city.

🇮🇪Peter Whelan

Révisé le 14/12/2021
Arrivé le 28/11/2021
4.2 Deluxe Room
Positifs     
  • Service
Négatifs
  • Long wait on COVID test results.

Staff extremely helpful and friendly. Long wait on COVID test results. Arrived hotel CA.5.00 pm. Covid test at 8.00pm. Results at 1.30 pm next day.

🇩🇪Michael Schulz

Révisé le 04/12/2021
Arrivé le 18/11/2021
3.3 Deluxe Room
Négatifs
  • No microwave to make warm the meal.

The stuffs were very kind to me and the service to me was good. Help me with problems at wlan. They make connecting for me.

🇸🇪Karl Erik Björn Örjeh Forslin

Révisé le 29/11/2021
Arrivé le 13/11/2021
4.2 Deluxe Room
Positifs     
  • Sunny balcony
  • Nice staff
Négatifs
  • Food could be better
  • No alcohol

Boring but needfull. Quarentine in room came as a surprise...believed we could move within hotel area...

🇺🇸clyde kevis

Révisé le 27/11/2021
Arrivé le 11/11/2021
3.6 Deluxe Room
Positifs     
  • great for 1 night quarantine if you have to

perfectly acceptable for 1 night after 30 hrs of plane travel-too tired to do anything but sleep anyway

🇩🇪Jaz

Révisé le 20/11/2021
Arrivé le 01/11/2021
2.4 Deluxe Room
Positifs     
  • Positive: The quarantine (Thai-) food was very good / fresh and the staff was extremely helpful and friendly.
Négatifs
  • Negative: Almost everything else!!! The hotel claims to be a luxury (green) hotel which just opened in 2013. My room was totally worn out.
  • Holes in the floor (carpet and simply put linoleum over it), wifi super weak, mold in the bathroom, poop in the toilet, not clean, dust everywhere, found dead flies, "balcony" 30 cm step out full of bird poop, chipping off paint on the ceiling, cupboards are very old and have scratches everywhere. Balcony lock doesn't work. No night table lamp.
  • Noisy: I could hear the TV in my neighbor's room and also when he was talking on the phone. Furthermore, you always hear the "Ding Dong" from the elevator in the hallway.
  • I expect cleanliness from every hotel. It has nothing to do with the price.

The hotel urgently needs a general overhaul / renovation and better cleaning staff! Not reasonable for 118 US $ per night. I was only in quarantine there for 1 night, but would still advise anyone to not book this hotel.

🇺🇸Jimmy Ma

Révisé le 13/11/2021
Arrivé le 08/11/2021
3.3 Deluxe Room
Négatifs
  • Most staff don’t speak English

It’s ok to stay just one night.Food was only warm.I wish the staff speak more English.Overall experience is ok.

🇹🇭Samanya Phetwong

Révisé le 04/07/2021
Arrivé le 18/06/2021
2.3 Deluxe Room
Positifs     
  • Non
Négatifs
  • Ils annulent le paiement avec MasterCard.
  • Après on a de gros problèmes.

Ne réservez plus jamais cet hôtel !!! Noooon plus. Nooooooon moooore. Nooooooon moooooore. Noooooon mooorre.

🇺🇸Thomas Crow

Révisé le 01/07/2021
Arrivé le 15/06/2021
5.0 Deluxe Room
Positifs     
  • La nourriture était bonne
Négatifs
  • Stations câblées limitées

La prise en charge à l'aéroport était confortable. L'hôtel a également mis en place un taxi le jour où je suis sorti pour me ramener à l'aéroport.

🇺🇸Mak

Révisé le 19/06/2021
Arrivé le 10/06/2021
4.2 Deluxe Room
Positifs     
  • grande chambre, très propre, personnel très serviable

est à 2 heures de l'aéroport de Don Mueng, alors gardez cela à l'esprit lors de la réservation de vols vers l'endroit où vous voyagez après la quarantaine

🇲🇲Hein Minn Tun

Révisé le 31/05/2021
Arrivé le 15/05/2021
3.0 Deluxe Room

C'est bon et confortable. La nourriture est bonne mais beaucoup d'entre eux sont cool quand nous prévoyons de manger. Les tests Covid sont bien faits.

Adresse / Carte

912,912/1-2 M.4 T.Bangbor A.Bangbor, 10560 Bang Bo, Thailand

