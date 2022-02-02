Total AQ chambres d'hôtel 378 Chambres
Hôpital partenaire World Medical Hospital
Pièces
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Chambre de luxe 30m²
฿25,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿19,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿12,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿7,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques
- Balcon
- Chaînes internationales
- Internet - Wifi
- Chambres fumeurs disponibles
- Repas végétariens
- Espace de travail
Maximum de 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Suite junior 40m²
฿33,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿24,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿17,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques
- Balcon
- Internet - Wifi
- Le salon
- Four micro onde
- Repas végétariens
- Espace de travail
ChorCher the Luxury Green Hotel, hôtel 4 étoiles sur le thème du style de vie écologique près de l'aéroport Suvarnabhumi de Bangkok, à 200 mètres de l'Université de l'Assomption de Thaïlande (campus de Bangna) en collaboration avec le World Medical Hospital, propose un forfait d'expérience de long séjour à un prix irrésistible.
Les chambres sont équipées d'une télévision par câble à écran plat, d'un réfrigérateur et d'une bouilloire électrique. Des articles de toilette gratuits et une douche sont inclus dans la salle de bains privative.
Promotion spéciale!! Période de réservation : 1er juin - 31 juillet 2021 séjour jusqu'au 31 octobre 2021 1er SWAB gratuit à la date d'arrivée
Remise pour personne supplémentaire (Adulte) à 30 000 THB.-
Réduction pour les enfants de 3 à 15 ans à 23 000 THB.-
Âge bébé jusqu'à 2 ans réduction à 15 000 THB.-
Commodités / caractéristiques
- · Package inclusive COVID test
- · Accommodation with balcony & working desk
- · 3 meals a day from our selectable menus for "Alternative Quarantine Package" and "Test & Go Package" (Thai/Western/Asian/Halal/Vegetarian/Vegan)
- · 1 meals a day from our selectable menus (Thai/Western/Asian/Halal/Vegetarian/Vegan)
- · Wi-Fi internet
- · 32-inch TV with True Vision package
- · Airport pick up service from Don Muang Airport or Suvarnabhumi International Airport to hotel upon arrival date
- · Room cleaning service (For 7/10/14 days)
- · Relaxing area at Pool (For 7/10/14 days)
- · Twice daily temperature & health monitoring under nurse supervision (For 7/10/14 days)
- · 24-hour stand by nursing service
But
3.8/5
Très bien
Basé sur 19 Commentaires
Si vous étiez un client de Hôtel Chor Cher-The Green
, alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
3.7 Deluxe Room
Négatifs
Good hotel, large room with balcony, food needs to be better and not cold all the time. Could do with a microwave in the room
3.6 Deluxe Room
Positifs
Négatifs
- 1. PCR test was done 2 hours after arrival at hotel, result 10 hours later.
- 2. Food was pretty good. Decent portions. I enjoyed the food.
- 3. Room was quiet.
- 4. Only 20 minutes to airport
- 1. Nothing in the fridge. No peanuts, or Coca Cola. Beer, fair enough, but there should be things in fridge. Maybe a COVID thing.
- 2. The room had seen better days, the carpet had a tear, repaired with gaffer tape.
- 3. TV had only Thai channels as far as I could find
The Chor Cher was OK, it did the job. I paid something like 4,100 baht for it, but I gather that includes the PCR test, which is currently about 3000 baht in Thailand. It was OK, it got me over my first
hurdle of getting in to Thailand. I also question whether I should have to pay to get back to Bangkok Airport. Typically a hotel in an inconvenient location provides free transfers.
3.3 Deluxe Room
Positifs
This Hotel is good for coming again. Not too far from the Airport (BKK) and also in a quiet area. Food a little bit less.
4.0 Deluxe Room
Positifs
Négatifs
- Staff
- Rooms
- Quick and easy Covid test
Excellent service, have no complaints at all. The staff went to 7/11 and shop for us, the Covid test went quick an the result comes early then we expected. The food was ok, could be warmer.
5.0 Deluxe Room
Positifs
Négatifs
- Good service and staff
- Clean hotell and good bed
- Good covid/pcr test fast result
- Quarantine but its the situation
Cant write so much
The booking and Guy Victor helped on LINE was perfect
The hotell was good same as service and staff
Only stay one Night because the covid situation cause need to wait results from pcr test so could travel further in Thailand to korat
Thanks for service
4.7 Deluxe Room
Positifs
Négatifs
- Professional staff and Thai Pass system also worked well. PCR Test results returned in 12 hours
- Transport from airport was a long wait.
Overall a satisfying experience no issues, hotel was clean and room was comfortable. Staff were helpful and professional. The PCR Test was also done well with a 12 hour turnaround for the results.
4.6 Deluxe Room
Positifs
Négatifs
- Great value for stay and go
Hotel was very clean and comfortable, staff were pleasant, food was good. Sometimes during the correspondence there were a bit of confusion with emailing the Chor Cher group as 2 email addresses.
3.6 Deluxe Room
Positifs Négatifs
- The need to have to do this at all (not the hotel's fault of course)
The main issue was the very long wait to get put onto the bus to the hotel. I was also under the impression I'd be the only passenger in the vehicle, ended up sharing it with four other people. The hotel was ok, the food I was given wasn't great.
4.8 Deluxe Room
Positifs
Négatifs
- The room and the food was very good. Food really hot.
This house is very good 👍 for asq the location is between Suvarnabhumi and Pattaya. Bang Bo is the name of the small city.
4.2 Deluxe Room
Positifs Négatifs
- Long wait on COVID test results.
Staff extremely helpful and friendly. Long wait on COVID test results. Arrived hotel CA.5.00 pm. Covid test at 8.00pm. Results at 1.30 pm next day.
3.3 Deluxe Room
Négatifs
- No microwave to make warm the meal.
The stuffs were very kind to me and the service to me was good.
Help me with problems at wlan. They make connecting for me.
4.2 Deluxe Room
Positifs Négatifs
- Food could be better
- No alcohol
Boring but needfull. Quarentine in room came as a surprise...believed we could move within hotel area...
3.6 Deluxe Room
Positifs
- great for 1 night quarantine if you have to
perfectly acceptable for 1 night after 30 hrs of plane travel-too tired to do anything but sleep anyway
2.4 Deluxe Room
Positifs
Négatifs
- Positive: The quarantine (Thai-) food was very good / fresh and the staff was extremely helpful and friendly.
- Negative: Almost everything else!!! The hotel claims to be a luxury (green) hotel which just opened in 2013. My room was totally worn out.
- Holes in the floor (carpet and simply put linoleum over it), wifi super weak, mold in the bathroom, poop in the toilet, not clean, dust everywhere, found dead flies, "balcony" 30 cm step out full of bird poop, chipping off paint on the ceiling, cupboards are very old and have scratches everywhere. Balcony lock doesn't work. No night table lamp.
- Noisy: I could hear the TV in my neighbor's room and also when he was talking on the phone. Furthermore, you always hear the "Ding Dong" from the elevator in the hallway.
- I expect cleanliness from every hotel. It has nothing to do with the price.
The hotel urgently needs a general overhaul / renovation and better cleaning staff!
Not reasonable for 118 US $ per night. I was only in quarantine there for 1 night, but would still advise anyone to not book this hotel.
3.3 Deluxe Room
Négatifs
- Most staff don’t speak English
It’s ok to stay just one night.Food was only warm.I wish the staff speak more English.Overall experience is ok.
2.3 Deluxe Room
Positifs Négatifs
- Ils annulent le paiement avec MasterCard.
- Après on a de gros problèmes.
Ne réservez plus jamais cet hôtel !!!
Noooon plus. Nooooooon moooore.
Nooooooon moooooore. Noooooon mooorre.
5.0 Deluxe Room
Positifs
Négatifs
- La nourriture était bonne
- Stations câblées limitées
La prise en charge à l'aéroport était confortable. L'hôtel a également mis en place un taxi le jour où je suis sorti pour me ramener à l'aéroport.
4.2 Deluxe Room
Positifs
- grande chambre, très propre, personnel très serviable
est à 2 heures de l'aéroport de Don Mueng, alors gardez cela à l'esprit lors de la réservation de vols vers l'endroit où vous voyagez après la quarantaine
3.0 Deluxe Room
C'est bon et confortable. La nourriture est bonne mais beaucoup d'entre eux sont cool quand nous prévoyons de manger. Les tests Covid sont bien faits.
Images du menu alimentaire
