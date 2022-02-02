BANGKOK TEST & GO

ช. เฌอ - เดอะกรีนโฮเทล - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
7.2
คะแนนจาก
28
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 9, 2022
Chor Cher-The Green Hotel - Image 0
Chor Cher-The Green Hotel - Image 1
Chor Cher-The Green Hotel - Image 2
Chor Cher-The Green Hotel - Image 3
Chor Cher-The Green Hotel - Image 4
Chor Cher-The Green Hotel - Image 5
ตอบสนองอย่างรวดเร็ว
19 ความคิดเห็น
รวม AQ ห้องพักในโรงแรม 378 ห้องนอน
โรงพยาบาลพันธมิตร World Medical Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in ความต้องการสูงมาก right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

คำขอจองทำให้คุณ ติดต่อโดยตรง กับ ช. เฌอ - เดอะกรีนโฮเทล อยู่ในลำดับความสำคัญ และ ช. เฌอ - เดอะกรีนโฮเทล จะเรียกเก็บเงินจากคุณโดยตรง

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
ห้องดีลักซ์ 30
฿25,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿19,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿12,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿7,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
คุณสมบัติ

  • ระเบียง
  • ช่องต่างประเทศ
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • มีห้องสูบบุหรี่
  • อาหารมังสวิรัติ
  • พื้นที่ทำงาน
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
ห้องจูเนียร์สวีท 40
฿33,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿24,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿17,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
คุณสมบัติ

  • ระเบียง
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • ห้องนั่งเล่น
  • ไมโครเวฟ
  • อาหารมังสวิรัติ
  • พื้นที่ทำงาน

ChorCher the Luxury Green Hotel โรงแรมแนวไลฟ์สไตล์สีเขียวระดับ 4 ดาวใกล้สนามบินสุวรรณภูมิในกรุงเทพฯ ห่างจากมหาวิทยาลัยอัสสัมชัญ (วิทยาเขตบางนา) 200 ม. ร่วมกับโรงพยาบาลเวิลด์เมดิคอล

ห้องพักมีเคเบิลทีวีจอแบน ตู้เย็น กาต้มน้ำไฟฟ้า มีเครื่องใช้ในห้องน้ำฟรีและฝักบัวในห้องน้ำในตัว

โปรโมชั่นพิเศษ!! ระยะเวลาการจอง: 1 มิถุนายน - 31 กรกฎาคม 2564 เข้าพักจนถึง 31 ตุลาคม 2564 ฟรี SWAB ครั้งแรกเมื่อมาถึง เสริม (ผู้ใหญ่) ลดเหลือ 30,000.- เด็กอายุ 3-15 ปี ลดเหลือ 23,000.- เด็กโต ถึง 2 ขวบ ลดเหลือ 15,000.-

สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวก / คุณสมบัติ

  • · Package inclusive COVID test
  • · Accommodation with balcony & working desk
  • · 3 meals a day from our selectable menus for "Alternative Quarantine Package" and "Test & Go Package" (Thai/Western/Asian/Halal/Vegetarian/Vegan)
  • · 1 meals a day from our selectable menus (Thai/Western/Asian/Halal/Vegetarian/Vegan)
  • · Wi-Fi internet
  • · 32-inch TV with True Vision package
  • · Airport pick up service from Don Muang Airport or Suvarnabhumi International Airport to hotel upon arrival date
  • · Room cleaning service (For 7/10/14 days)
  • · Relaxing area at Pool (For 7/10/14 days)
  • · Twice daily temperature & health monitoring under nurse supervision (For 7/10/14 days)
  • · 24-hour stand by nursing service
คะแนน
3.8/5
ดีมาก
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 19 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
5
ดีมาก
8
เฉลี่ย
4
แย่
2
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ ช. เฌอ - เดอะกรีนโฮเทล ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ ช. เฌอ - เดอะกรีนโฮเทล
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

🇬🇧Neil green

รีวิวเมื่อ 02/02/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 24/01/2022
3.7 Deluxe Room
เชิงลบ
  • Food always cold

Good hotel, large room with balcony, food needs to be better and not cold all the time. Could do with a microwave in the room

🇦🇺Timothy Dalton Irvin

รีวิวเมื่อ 24/01/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 08/01/2022
3.6 Deluxe Room
แง่บวก     
  • 1. PCR test was done 2 hours after arrival at hotel, result 10 hours later.
  • 2. Food was pretty good. Decent portions. I enjoyed the food.
  • 3. Room was quiet.
  • 4. Only 20 minutes to airport
เชิงลบ
  • 1. Nothing in the fridge. No peanuts, or Coca Cola. Beer, fair enough, but there should be things in fridge. Maybe a COVID thing.
  • 2. The room had seen better days, the carpet had a tear, repaired with gaffer tape.
  • 3. TV had only Thai channels as far as I could find

The Chor Cher was OK, it did the job. I paid something like 4,100 baht for it, but I gather that includes the PCR test, which is currently about 3000 baht in Thailand. It was OK, it got me over my first hurdle of getting in to Thailand. I also question whether I should have to pay to get back to Bangkok Airport. Typically a hotel in an inconvenient location provides free transfers.

🇩🇪Guenter Prambs

รีวิวเมื่อ 20/01/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 01/01/2022
3.3 Deluxe Room
แง่บวก     
  • Personal very friendly

This Hotel is good for coming again. Not too far from the Airport (BKK) and also in a quiet area. Food a little bit less.

🇸🇪Sven Anders Strand

รีวิวเมื่อ 14/01/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 28/12/2021
4.0 Deluxe Room
แง่บวก     
  • Staff
  • Rooms
  • Quick and easy Covid test
เชิงลบ
  • Nothing

Excellent service, have no complaints at all. The staff went to 7/11 and shop for us, the Covid test went quick an the result comes early then we expected. The food was ok, could be warmer.

🇩🇰Ole

รีวิวเมื่อ 08/01/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 23/12/2021
5.0 Deluxe Room
แง่บวก     
  • Good service and staff
  • Clean hotell and good bed
  • Good covid/pcr test fast result
เชิงลบ
  • Quarantine but its the situation

Cant write so much The booking and Guy Victor helped on LINE was perfect The hotell was good same as service and staff Only stay one Night because the covid situation cause need to wait results from pcr test so could travel further in Thailand to korat Thanks for service

🇦🇺Bradley Gray

รีวิวเมื่อ 01/01/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 16/12/2021
4.7 Deluxe Room
แง่บวก     
  • Professional staff and Thai Pass system also worked well. PCR Test results returned in 12 hours
เชิงลบ
  • Transport from airport was a long wait.

Overall a satisfying experience no issues, hotel was clean and room was comfortable. Staff were helpful and professional. The PCR Test was also done well with a 12 hour turnaround for the results.

🇬🇧Rob

รีวิวเมื่อ 27/12/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 08/12/2021
4.6 Deluxe Room
แง่บวก     
  • Great value for stay and go
เชิงลบ
  • Bit isolated

Hotel was very clean and comfortable, staff were pleasant, food was good. Sometimes during the correspondence there were a bit of confusion with emailing the Chor Cher group as 2 email addresses.

🇬🇧Shaun Pierce

รีวิวเมื่อ 19/12/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 03/12/2021
3.6 Deluxe Room
แง่บวก     
  • Quick check-in
เชิงลบ
  • The need to have to do this at all (not the hotel's fault of course)

The main issue was the very long wait to get put onto the bus to the hotel. I was also under the impression I'd be the only passenger in the vehicle, ended up sharing it with four other people. The hotel was ok, the food I was given wasn't great.

🇩🇪Lajos Rady

รีวิวเมื่อ 15/12/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 29/11/2021
4.8 Deluxe Room
แง่บวก     
  • The room and the food was very good. Food really hot.
เชิงลบ
  • Nothing

This house is very good 👍 for asq the location is between Suvarnabhumi and Pattaya. Bang Bo is the name of the small city.

🇮🇪Peter Whelan

รีวิวเมื่อ 14/12/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 28/11/2021
4.2 Deluxe Room
แง่บวก     
  • Service
เชิงลบ
  • Long wait on COVID test results.

Staff extremely helpful and friendly. Long wait on COVID test results. Arrived hotel CA.5.00 pm. Covid test at 8.00pm. Results at 1.30 pm next day.

🇩🇪Michael Schulz

รีวิวเมื่อ 04/12/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 18/11/2021
3.3 Deluxe Room
เชิงลบ
  • No microwave to make warm the meal.

The stuffs were very kind to me and the service to me was good. Help me with problems at wlan. They make connecting for me.

🇸🇪Karl Erik Björn Örjeh Forslin

รีวิวเมื่อ 29/11/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 13/11/2021
4.2 Deluxe Room
แง่บวก     
  • Sunny balcony
  • Nice staff
เชิงลบ
  • Food could be better
  • No alcohol

Boring but needfull. Quarentine in room came as a surprise...believed we could move within hotel area...

🇺🇸clyde kevis

รีวิวเมื่อ 27/11/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 11/11/2021
3.6 Deluxe Room
แง่บวก     
  • great for 1 night quarantine if you have to

perfectly acceptable for 1 night after 30 hrs of plane travel-too tired to do anything but sleep anyway

🇩🇪Jaz

รีวิวเมื่อ 20/11/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 01/11/2021
2.4 Deluxe Room
แง่บวก     
  • Positive: The quarantine (Thai-) food was very good / fresh and the staff was extremely helpful and friendly.
เชิงลบ
  • Negative: Almost everything else!!! The hotel claims to be a luxury (green) hotel which just opened in 2013. My room was totally worn out.
  • Holes in the floor (carpet and simply put linoleum over it), wifi super weak, mold in the bathroom, poop in the toilet, not clean, dust everywhere, found dead flies, "balcony" 30 cm step out full of bird poop, chipping off paint on the ceiling, cupboards are very old and have scratches everywhere. Balcony lock doesn't work. No night table lamp.
  • Noisy: I could hear the TV in my neighbor's room and also when he was talking on the phone. Furthermore, you always hear the "Ding Dong" from the elevator in the hallway.
  • I expect cleanliness from every hotel. It has nothing to do with the price.

The hotel urgently needs a general overhaul / renovation and better cleaning staff! Not reasonable for 118 US $ per night. I was only in quarantine there for 1 night, but would still advise anyone to not book this hotel.

🇺🇸Jimmy Ma

รีวิวเมื่อ 13/11/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 08/11/2021
3.3 Deluxe Room
เชิงลบ
  • Most staff don’t speak English

It’s ok to stay just one night.Food was only warm.I wish the staff speak more English.Overall experience is ok.

🇹🇭Samanya Phetwong

รีวิวเมื่อ 04/07/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 18/06/2021
2.3 Deluxe Room
แง่บวก     
  • ไม่
เชิงลบ
  • พวกเขายกเลิกการชำระเงินด้วยมาสเตอร์การ์ด
  • หลังจากที่เรามีปัญหาใหญ่

อย่าจองโรงแรมนี้อีกเลย !!! โน๊ะๆ มากกว่า โง้ยยยยยย. โง้ยยยยยย. งื้อออออ

🇺🇸Thomas Crow

รีวิวเมื่อ 01/07/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 15/06/2021
5.0 Deluxe Room
แง่บวก     
  • อาหารอร่อยมาก
เชิงลบ
  • สถานีเคเบิลจำกัด

การรับที่สนามบินนั้นสะดวกสบาย ทางโรงแรมก็ขึ้นแท็กซี่ในวันที่ฉันออกไปรับฉันที่สนามบิน

🇺🇸Mak

รีวิวเมื่อ 19/06/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 10/06/2021
4.2 Deluxe Room
แง่บวก     
  • ห้องใหญ่ สะอาด พนักงานช่วยเหลือดีมาก

อยู่ห่างจากสนามบินดอนเมือง 2 ชั่วโมง ดังนั้นโปรดจำไว้เสมอว่าเมื่อจองเที่ยวบินไปยังทุกที่ที่คุณเดินทางหลังจากกักกันตัว

🇲🇲Hein Minn Tun

รีวิวเมื่อ 31/05/2021
มาถึงเมื่อ 15/05/2021
3.0 Deluxe Room

เป็นสิ่งที่ดีและสะดวกสบาย อาหารอร่อย แต่ส่วนมากจะเย็นเมื่อเราวางแผนที่จะกิน การทดสอบโควิดผ่านไปด้วยดี

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

912,912/1-2 M.4 T.Bangbor A.Bangbor, 10560 Bang Bo, Thailand

