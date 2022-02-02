BANGKOK TEST & GO

Chor Cher-The Green Hotel - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
7.2
Bewertung mit
28 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 9, 2022
Chor Cher-The Green Hotel - Image 0
Chor Cher-The Green Hotel - Image 1
Chor Cher-The Green Hotel - Image 2
Chor Cher-The Green Hotel - Image 3
Chor Cher-The Green Hotel - Image 4
Chor Cher-The Green Hotel - Image 5
+3 Fotos
Insgesamt AQ Hotelzimmer 378 Schlafzimmer
Partnerkrankenhaus World Medical Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in sehr hohe Nachfrage right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximal von 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Luxuszimmer 30
฿25,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿19,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿12,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿7,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften

  • Balkon
  • Internationale Kanäle
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Raucherzimmer vorhanden
  • Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
  • Arbeitsbereich
Maximal von 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Junior-Suite 40
฿33,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿24,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿17,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften

  • Balkon
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Wohnzimmer
  • Mikrowelle
  • Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
  • Arbeitsbereich

Das ChorCher the Luxury Green Hotel, ein 4-Sterne-Hotel mit grünem Lebensstil in der Nähe des Flughafens Suvarnabhumi in Bangkok, 200 m von der Assumption University of Thailand (Bangna Campus) entfernt, bietet in Zusammenarbeit mit dem World Medical Hospital ein Erlebnispaket für einen längeren Aufenthalt zu einem unwiderstehlichen Preis.

Die Zimmer sind mit einem Flachbild-Kabel-TV, einem Kühlschrank und einem Wasserkocher ausgestattet. Kostenfreie Pflegeprodukte und eine Dusche sind im eigenen Bad vorhanden.

Sonderangebot!! Buchungszeitraum: 1. Juni - 31. Juli 2021 Aufenthalt bis 31. Oktober 2021 kostenlos 1. SWAB am Anreisetag 1 Zusätzliche Person (Erwachsener) Rabatt auf THB 30.000.- Kinder im Alter von 3-15 Jahren Ermäßigung auf THB 23.000.- Babyalter bis 2 Jahre Rabatt auf THB 15.000.-

Ausstattung / Ausstattung

  • · Package inclusive COVID test
  • · Accommodation with balcony & working desk
  • · 3 meals a day from our selectable menus for "Alternative Quarantine Package" and "Test & Go Package" (Thai/Western/Asian/Halal/Vegetarian/Vegan)
  • · 1 meals a day from our selectable menus (Thai/Western/Asian/Halal/Vegetarian/Vegan)
  • · Wi-Fi internet
  • · 32-inch TV with True Vision package
  • · Airport pick up service from Don Muang Airport or Suvarnabhumi International Airport to hotel upon arrival date
  • · Room cleaning service (For 7/10/14 days)
  • · Relaxing area at Pool (For 7/10/14 days)
  • · Twice daily temperature & health monitoring under nurse supervision (For 7/10/14 days)
  • · 24-hour stand by nursing service
Ergebnis
3.8/5
Sehr gut
Beyogen auf 19 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
5
Sehr gut
8
Durchschnittlich
4
Arm
2
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Chor Cher-The Green Hotel , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
🇬🇧Neil green

Bewertet am 02/02/2022
Angekommen um 24/01/2022
3.7 Deluxe Room
Negative
  • Food always cold

Good hotel, large room with balcony, food needs to be better and not cold all the time. Could do with a microwave in the room

🇦🇺Timothy Dalton Irvin

Bewertet am 24/01/2022
Angekommen um 08/01/2022
3.6 Deluxe Room
Positiv     
  • 1. PCR test was done 2 hours after arrival at hotel, result 10 hours later.
  • 2. Food was pretty good. Decent portions. I enjoyed the food.
  • 3. Room was quiet.
  • 4. Only 20 minutes to airport
Negative
  • 1. Nothing in the fridge. No peanuts, or Coca Cola. Beer, fair enough, but there should be things in fridge. Maybe a COVID thing.
  • 2. The room had seen better days, the carpet had a tear, repaired with gaffer tape.
  • 3. TV had only Thai channels as far as I could find

The Chor Cher was OK, it did the job. I paid something like 4,100 baht for it, but I gather that includes the PCR test, which is currently about 3000 baht in Thailand. It was OK, it got me over my first hurdle of getting in to Thailand. I also question whether I should have to pay to get back to Bangkok Airport. Typically a hotel in an inconvenient location provides free transfers.

🇩🇪Guenter Prambs

Bewertet am 20/01/2022
Angekommen um 01/01/2022
3.3 Deluxe Room
Positiv     
  • Personal very friendly

This Hotel is good for coming again. Not too far from the Airport (BKK) and also in a quiet area. Food a little bit less.

🇸🇪Sven Anders Strand

Bewertet am 14/01/2022
Angekommen um 28/12/2021
4.0 Deluxe Room
Positiv     
  • Staff
  • Rooms
  • Quick and easy Covid test
Negative
  • Nothing

Excellent service, have no complaints at all. The staff went to 7/11 and shop for us, the Covid test went quick an the result comes early then we expected. The food was ok, could be warmer.

🇩🇰Ole

Bewertet am 08/01/2022
Angekommen um 23/12/2021
5.0 Deluxe Room
Positiv     
  • Good service and staff
  • Clean hotell and good bed
  • Good covid/pcr test fast result
Negative
  • Quarantine but its the situation

Cant write so much The booking and Guy Victor helped on LINE was perfect The hotell was good same as service and staff Only stay one Night because the covid situation cause need to wait results from pcr test so could travel further in Thailand to korat Thanks for service

🇦🇺Bradley Gray

Bewertet am 01/01/2022
Angekommen um 16/12/2021
4.7 Deluxe Room
Positiv     
  • Professional staff and Thai Pass system also worked well. PCR Test results returned in 12 hours
Negative
  • Transport from airport was a long wait.

Overall a satisfying experience no issues, hotel was clean and room was comfortable. Staff were helpful and professional. The PCR Test was also done well with a 12 hour turnaround for the results.

🇬🇧Rob

Bewertet am 27/12/2021
Angekommen um 08/12/2021
4.6 Deluxe Room
Positiv     
  • Great value for stay and go
Negative
  • Bit isolated

Hotel was very clean and comfortable, staff were pleasant, food was good. Sometimes during the correspondence there were a bit of confusion with emailing the Chor Cher group as 2 email addresses.

🇬🇧Shaun Pierce

Bewertet am 19/12/2021
Angekommen um 03/12/2021
3.6 Deluxe Room
Positiv     
  • Quick check-in
Negative
  • The need to have to do this at all (not the hotel's fault of course)

The main issue was the very long wait to get put onto the bus to the hotel. I was also under the impression I'd be the only passenger in the vehicle, ended up sharing it with four other people. The hotel was ok, the food I was given wasn't great.

🇩🇪Lajos Rady

Bewertet am 15/12/2021
Angekommen um 29/11/2021
4.8 Deluxe Room
Positiv     
  • The room and the food was very good. Food really hot.
Negative
  • Nothing

This house is very good 👍 for asq the location is between Suvarnabhumi and Pattaya. Bang Bo is the name of the small city.

🇮🇪Peter Whelan

Bewertet am 14/12/2021
Angekommen um 28/11/2021
4.2 Deluxe Room
Positiv     
  • Service
Negative
  • Long wait on COVID test results.

Staff extremely helpful and friendly. Long wait on COVID test results. Arrived hotel CA.5.00 pm. Covid test at 8.00pm. Results at 1.30 pm next day.

🇩🇪Michael Schulz

Bewertet am 04/12/2021
Angekommen um 18/11/2021
3.3 Deluxe Room
Negative
  • No microwave to make warm the meal.

The stuffs were very kind to me and the service to me was good. Help me with problems at wlan. They make connecting for me.

🇸🇪Karl Erik Björn Örjeh Forslin

Bewertet am 29/11/2021
Angekommen um 13/11/2021
4.2 Deluxe Room
Positiv     
  • Sunny balcony
  • Nice staff
Negative
  • Food could be better
  • No alcohol

Boring but needfull. Quarentine in room came as a surprise...believed we could move within hotel area...

🇺🇸clyde kevis

Bewertet am 27/11/2021
Angekommen um 11/11/2021
3.6 Deluxe Room
Positiv     
  • great for 1 night quarantine if you have to

perfectly acceptable for 1 night after 30 hrs of plane travel-too tired to do anything but sleep anyway

🇩🇪Jaz

Bewertet am 20/11/2021
Angekommen um 01/11/2021
2.4 Deluxe Room
Positiv     
  • Positive: The quarantine (Thai-) food was very good / fresh and the staff was extremely helpful and friendly.
Negative
  • Negative: Almost everything else!!! The hotel claims to be a luxury (green) hotel which just opened in 2013. My room was totally worn out.
  • Holes in the floor (carpet and simply put linoleum over it), wifi super weak, mold in the bathroom, poop in the toilet, not clean, dust everywhere, found dead flies, "balcony" 30 cm step out full of bird poop, chipping off paint on the ceiling, cupboards are very old and have scratches everywhere. Balcony lock doesn't work. No night table lamp.
  • Noisy: I could hear the TV in my neighbor's room and also when he was talking on the phone. Furthermore, you always hear the "Ding Dong" from the elevator in the hallway.
  • I expect cleanliness from every hotel. It has nothing to do with the price.

The hotel urgently needs a general overhaul / renovation and better cleaning staff! Not reasonable for 118 US $ per night. I was only in quarantine there for 1 night, but would still advise anyone to not book this hotel.

🇺🇸Jimmy Ma

Bewertet am 13/11/2021
Angekommen um 08/11/2021
3.3 Deluxe Room
Negative
  • Most staff don’t speak English

It’s ok to stay just one night.Food was only warm.I wish the staff speak more English.Overall experience is ok.

🇹🇭Samanya Phetwong

Bewertet am 04/07/2021
Angekommen um 18/06/2021
2.3 Deluxe Room
Positiv     
  • Nein
Negative
  • Sie stornieren die Zahlung mit MasterCard.
  • Nachdem wir große Probleme haben.

Nie wieder dieses Hotel buchen!!! Nooooo mehr. Noooooooooooooor. Noooooooo moooooore. Noooooo moorre.

🇺🇸Thomas Crow

Bewertet am 01/07/2021
Angekommen um 15/06/2021
5.0 Deluxe Room
Positiv     
  • Das Essen war großartig
Negative
  • Begrenzte Kabelstationen

Die Abholung am Flughafen war komfortabel. Das Hotel hat am Tag meiner Abreise auch ein Taxi aufgestellt, das mich zurück zum Flughafen bringt.

🇺🇸Mak

Bewertet am 19/06/2021
Angekommen um 10/06/2021
4.2 Deluxe Room
Positiv     
  • großes Zimmer, sehr sauber, Personal sehr hilfsbereit

ist 2 Stunden vom Flughafen Don Mueng entfernt. Denken Sie also daran, wenn Sie Flüge buchen, wohin Sie nach der Quarantäne reisen travel

🇲🇲Hein Minn Tun

Bewertet am 31/05/2021
Angekommen um 15/05/2021
3.0 Deluxe Room

Es ist gut und bequem. Das Essen ist gut, aber viele von ihnen sind cool, wenn wir essen möchten. Covid-Tests sind gut gemacht.

912,912/1-2 M.4 T.Bangbor A.Bangbor, 10560 Bang Bo, Thailand

