Чор Чер-Грин Отель - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
7.2
оценка с
28
Обновление February 9, 2022
Всего AQ гостиничных номеров 378 Спальни
Партнерская больница World Medical Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in очень высокий спрос right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Максимум 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Делюкс номер 30
฿25,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿19,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿12,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿7,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
Функции

  • Балкон
  • Международные каналы
  • Интернет - Wi-Fi
  • Имеются номера для курящих
  • Вегетарианские блюда
  • Рабочая среда
Максимум 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Полулюкс 40
฿33,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿24,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿17,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
Функции

  • Балкон
  • Интернет - Wi-Fi
  • Гостинная
  • СВЧ
  • Вегетарианские блюда
  • Рабочая среда

ChorCher the Luxury Green Hotel, 4-звездочный тематический отель с зеленым стилем жизни, расположенный недалеко от аэропорта Суварнабхуми в Бангкоке, в 200 ярдах от Тайского университета Успения (кампус Бангна) в сотрудничестве с World Medical Hospital, предлагает пакет услуг длительного пребывания по привлекательной цене.

Номера оснащены телевизором с плоским экраном и кабельными каналами, холодильником и электрическим чайником. Собственная ванная комната с душем укомплектована бесплатными туалетно-косметическими принадлежностями.

Специальное предложение!! Период бронирования: с 1 июня по 31 июля 2021 года, проживание до 31 октября 2021 года бесплатно 1-й SWAB в день прибытия Скидка для дополнительного человека (взрослого) до 30 000 бат. Детям от 3 до 15 лет скидка до 23 000 бат. Детям до 2 лет скидка до 15000 THB.

Удобства / Особенности

  • · Package inclusive COVID test
  • · Accommodation with balcony & working desk
  • · 3 meals a day from our selectable menus for "Alternative Quarantine Package" and "Test & Go Package" (Thai/Western/Asian/Halal/Vegetarian/Vegan)
  • · 1 meals a day from our selectable menus (Thai/Western/Asian/Halal/Vegetarian/Vegan)
  • · Wi-Fi internet
  • · 32-inch TV with True Vision package
  • · Airport pick up service from Don Muang Airport or Suvarnabhumi International Airport to hotel upon arrival date
  • · Room cleaning service (For 7/10/14 days)
  • · Relaxing area at Pool (For 7/10/14 days)
  • · Twice daily temperature & health monitoring under nurse supervision (For 7/10/14 days)
  • · 24-hour stand by nursing service
Счет
3.8/5
Очень хороший
На основе 19 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
5
Очень хороший
8
В среднем
4
Бедные
2
Ужасный
0
🇬🇧Neil green

Проверено на 02/02/2022
Прибыл 24/01/2022
3.7 Deluxe Room
Отрицательные
  • Food always cold

Good hotel, large room with balcony, food needs to be better and not cold all the time. Could do with a microwave in the room

🇦🇺Timothy Dalton Irvin

Проверено на 24/01/2022
Прибыл 08/01/2022
3.6 Deluxe Room
Положительные     
  • 1. PCR test was done 2 hours after arrival at hotel, result 10 hours later.
  • 2. Food was pretty good. Decent portions. I enjoyed the food.
  • 3. Room was quiet.
  • 4. Only 20 minutes to airport
Отрицательные
  • 1. Nothing in the fridge. No peanuts, or Coca Cola. Beer, fair enough, but there should be things in fridge. Maybe a COVID thing.
  • 2. The room had seen better days, the carpet had a tear, repaired with gaffer tape.
  • 3. TV had only Thai channels as far as I could find

The Chor Cher was OK, it did the job. I paid something like 4,100 baht for it, but I gather that includes the PCR test, which is currently about 3000 baht in Thailand. It was OK, it got me over my first hurdle of getting in to Thailand. I also question whether I should have to pay to get back to Bangkok Airport. Typically a hotel in an inconvenient location provides free transfers.

🇩🇪Guenter Prambs

Проверено на 20/01/2022
Прибыл 01/01/2022
3.3 Deluxe Room
Положительные     
  • Personal very friendly

This Hotel is good for coming again. Not too far from the Airport (BKK) and also in a quiet area. Food a little bit less.

🇸🇪Sven Anders Strand

Проверено на 14/01/2022
Прибыл 28/12/2021
4.0 Deluxe Room
Положительные     
  • Staff
  • Rooms
  • Quick and easy Covid test
Отрицательные
  • Nothing

Excellent service, have no complaints at all. The staff went to 7/11 and shop for us, the Covid test went quick an the result comes early then we expected. The food was ok, could be warmer.

🇩🇰Ole

Проверено на 08/01/2022
Прибыл 23/12/2021
5.0 Deluxe Room
Положительные     
  • Good service and staff
  • Clean hotell and good bed
  • Good covid/pcr test fast result
Отрицательные
  • Quarantine but its the situation

Cant write so much The booking and Guy Victor helped on LINE was perfect The hotell was good same as service and staff Only stay one Night because the covid situation cause need to wait results from pcr test so could travel further in Thailand to korat Thanks for service

🇦🇺Bradley Gray

Проверено на 01/01/2022
Прибыл 16/12/2021
4.7 Deluxe Room
Положительные     
  • Professional staff and Thai Pass system also worked well. PCR Test results returned in 12 hours
Отрицательные
  • Transport from airport was a long wait.

Overall a satisfying experience no issues, hotel was clean and room was comfortable. Staff were helpful and professional. The PCR Test was also done well with a 12 hour turnaround for the results.

🇬🇧Rob

Проверено на 27/12/2021
Прибыл 08/12/2021
4.6 Deluxe Room
Положительные     
  • Great value for stay and go
Отрицательные
  • Bit isolated

Hotel was very clean and comfortable, staff were pleasant, food was good. Sometimes during the correspondence there were a bit of confusion with emailing the Chor Cher group as 2 email addresses.

🇬🇧Shaun Pierce

Проверено на 19/12/2021
Прибыл 03/12/2021
3.6 Deluxe Room
Положительные     
  • Quick check-in
Отрицательные
  • The need to have to do this at all (not the hotel's fault of course)

The main issue was the very long wait to get put onto the bus to the hotel. I was also under the impression I'd be the only passenger in the vehicle, ended up sharing it with four other people. The hotel was ok, the food I was given wasn't great.

🇩🇪Lajos Rady

Проверено на 15/12/2021
Прибыл 29/11/2021
4.8 Deluxe Room
Положительные     
  • The room and the food was very good. Food really hot.
Отрицательные
  • Nothing

This house is very good 👍 for asq the location is between Suvarnabhumi and Pattaya. Bang Bo is the name of the small city.

🇮🇪Peter Whelan

Проверено на 14/12/2021
Прибыл 28/11/2021
4.2 Deluxe Room
Положительные     
  • Service
Отрицательные
  • Long wait on COVID test results.

Staff extremely helpful and friendly. Long wait on COVID test results. Arrived hotel CA.5.00 pm. Covid test at 8.00pm. Results at 1.30 pm next day.

🇩🇪Michael Schulz

Проверено на 04/12/2021
Прибыл 18/11/2021
3.3 Deluxe Room
Отрицательные
  • No microwave to make warm the meal.

The stuffs were very kind to me and the service to me was good. Help me with problems at wlan. They make connecting for me.

🇸🇪Karl Erik Björn Örjeh Forslin

Проверено на 29/11/2021
Прибыл 13/11/2021
4.2 Deluxe Room
Положительные     
  • Sunny balcony
  • Nice staff
Отрицательные
  • Food could be better
  • No alcohol

Boring but needfull. Quarentine in room came as a surprise...believed we could move within hotel area...

🇺🇸clyde kevis

Проверено на 27/11/2021
Прибыл 11/11/2021
3.6 Deluxe Room
Положительные     
  • great for 1 night quarantine if you have to

perfectly acceptable for 1 night after 30 hrs of plane travel-too tired to do anything but sleep anyway

🇩🇪Jaz

Проверено на 20/11/2021
Прибыл 01/11/2021
2.4 Deluxe Room
Положительные     
  • Positive: The quarantine (Thai-) food was very good / fresh and the staff was extremely helpful and friendly.
Отрицательные
  • Negative: Almost everything else!!! The hotel claims to be a luxury (green) hotel which just opened in 2013. My room was totally worn out.
  • Holes in the floor (carpet and simply put linoleum over it), wifi super weak, mold in the bathroom, poop in the toilet, not clean, dust everywhere, found dead flies, "balcony" 30 cm step out full of bird poop, chipping off paint on the ceiling, cupboards are very old and have scratches everywhere. Balcony lock doesn't work. No night table lamp.
  • Noisy: I could hear the TV in my neighbor's room and also when he was talking on the phone. Furthermore, you always hear the "Ding Dong" from the elevator in the hallway.
  • I expect cleanliness from every hotel. It has nothing to do with the price.

The hotel urgently needs a general overhaul / renovation and better cleaning staff! Not reasonable for 118 US $ per night. I was only in quarantine there for 1 night, but would still advise anyone to not book this hotel.

🇺🇸Jimmy Ma

Проверено на 13/11/2021
Прибыл 08/11/2021
3.3 Deluxe Room
Отрицательные
  • Most staff don’t speak English

It’s ok to stay just one night.Food was only warm.I wish the staff speak more English.Overall experience is ok.

🇹🇭Samanya Phetwong

Проверено на 04/07/2021
Прибыл 18/06/2021
2.3 Deluxe Room
Положительные     
  • Нет
Отрицательные
  • Они отменяют оплату с помощью MasterCard.
  • Ведь у нас большие проблемы.

Никогда больше не бронируйте этот отель !!! Неееет больше. Неееееет. Нееееет мууууууууууууууууууууууууууууууу. Нееееет муур.

🇺🇸Thomas Crow

Проверено на 01/07/2021
Прибыл 15/06/2021
5.0 Deluxe Room
Положительные     
  • Еда была отличной
Отрицательные
  • Ограниченное количество станций кабельного телевидения

Встреча в аэропорту прошла комфортно. В тот день, когда я вышел, отель также заказал такси, чтобы отвезти меня обратно в аэропорт.

🇺🇸Mak

Проверено на 19/06/2021
Прибыл 10/06/2021
4.2 Deluxe Room
Положительные     
  • большая комната, очень чисто, персонал очень услужливый

находится в 2 часах езды от аэропорта Дон Муенг, так что имейте это в виду при бронировании рейсов, куда бы вы ни отправились после карантина

🇲🇲Hein Minn Tun

Проверено на 31/05/2021
Прибыл 15/05/2021
3.0 Deluxe Room

Это хорошо и удобно. Еда хорошая, но многие из них классные, когда мы планируем поесть. Covid-тестирование выполнено хорошо.

