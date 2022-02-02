合計AQホテルの部屋 378 ベッドルーム
パートナー病院 World Medical Hospital
部屋
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
デラックスルーム 30m²
฿25,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿19,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿12,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿7,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
特徴
- バルコニー
- 国際チャンネル
- インターネット-Wifi
- 利用可能な喫煙室
- ベジタリアンミール
- 作業スペース
最大 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
ジュニアスイート 40m²
฿33,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿24,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿17,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
特徴
- バルコニー
- インターネット-Wifi
- リビングルーム
- 電子レンジ
- ベジタリアンミール
- 作業スペース
ChorCher the Luxury Green Hotelは、バンコクのスワンナプーム空港近くにある4つ星のグリーンライフスタイルをテーマにしたホテルで、タイのアサンプション大学（バンナーキャンパス）から200ヤード、世界医療病院と共同で、魅力的な価格で長期滞在体験パッケージを提供しています。
客室には薄型ケーブルテレビ、冷蔵庫、電気ポットが備わっています。専用バスルームには無料バスアメニティとシャワー設備が付いています。
特別昇進！！予約期間：2021年6月1日から7月31日まで2021年10月31日まで無料の最初のSWAB到着日
追加の人（大人）が30,000バーツに割引されます。-
3〜15歳の子供は23,000バーツに割引されます。-
2歳までの乳児年齢は15,000バーツに割引されます。-
アメニティ/機能
- · Package inclusive COVID test
- · Accommodation with balcony & working desk
- · 3 meals a day from our selectable menus for "Alternative Quarantine Package" and "Test & Go Package" (Thai/Western/Asian/Halal/Vegetarian/Vegan)
- · 1 meals a day from our selectable menus (Thai/Western/Asian/Halal/Vegetarian/Vegan)
- · Wi-Fi internet
- · 32-inch TV with True Vision package
- · Airport pick up service from Don Muang Airport or Suvarnabhumi International Airport to hotel upon arrival date
- · Room cleaning service (For 7/10/14 days)
- · Relaxing area at Pool (For 7/10/14 days)
- · Twice daily temperature & health monitoring under nurse supervision (For 7/10/14 days)
- · 24-hour stand by nursing service
スコア
3.8/5
とても良い
に基づく 19 レビュー
ChorCher-グリーンホテル
3.7 Deluxe Room
ネガ
Good hotel, large room with balcony, food needs to be better and not cold all the time. Could do with a microwave in the room
3.6 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- 1. PCR test was done 2 hours after arrival at hotel, result 10 hours later.
- 2. Food was pretty good. Decent portions. I enjoyed the food.
- 3. Room was quiet.
- 4. Only 20 minutes to airport
- 1. Nothing in the fridge. No peanuts, or Coca Cola. Beer, fair enough, but there should be things in fridge. Maybe a COVID thing.
- 2. The room had seen better days, the carpet had a tear, repaired with gaffer tape.
- 3. TV had only Thai channels as far as I could find
The Chor Cher was OK, it did the job. I paid something like 4,100 baht for it, but I gather that includes the PCR test, which is currently about 3000 baht in Thailand. It was OK, it got me over my first
hurdle of getting in to Thailand. I also question whether I should have to pay to get back to Bangkok Airport. Typically a hotel in an inconvenient location provides free transfers.
3.3 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ
This Hotel is good for coming again. Not too far from the Airport (BKK) and also in a quiet area. Food a little bit less.
4.0 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Staff
- Rooms
- Quick and easy Covid test
Excellent service, have no complaints at all. The staff went to 7/11 and shop for us, the Covid test went quick an the result comes early then we expected. The food was ok, could be warmer.
5.0 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Good service and staff
- Clean hotell and good bed
- Good covid/pcr test fast result
- Quarantine but its the situation
Cant write so much
The booking and Guy Victor helped on LINE was perfect
The hotell was good same as service and staff
Only stay one Night because the covid situation cause need to wait results from pcr test so could travel further in Thailand to korat
Thanks for service
4.7 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Professional staff and Thai Pass system also worked well. PCR Test results returned in 12 hours
- Transport from airport was a long wait.
Overall a satisfying experience no issues, hotel was clean and room was comfortable. Staff were helpful and professional. The PCR Test was also done well with a 12 hour turnaround for the results.
4.6 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Great value for stay and go
Hotel was very clean and comfortable, staff were pleasant, food was good. Sometimes during the correspondence there were a bit of confusion with emailing the Chor Cher group as 2 email addresses.
3.6 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ ネガ
- The need to have to do this at all (not the hotel's fault of course)
The main issue was the very long wait to get put onto the bus to the hotel. I was also under the impression I'd be the only passenger in the vehicle, ended up sharing it with four other people. The hotel was ok, the food I was given wasn't great.
4.8 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- The room and the food was very good. Food really hot.
This house is very good 👍 for asq the location is between Suvarnabhumi and Pattaya. Bang Bo is the name of the small city.
4.2 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ ネガ
- Long wait on COVID test results.
Staff extremely helpful and friendly. Long wait on COVID test results. Arrived hotel CA.5.00 pm. Covid test at 8.00pm. Results at 1.30 pm next day.
3.3 Deluxe Room
ネガ
- No microwave to make warm the meal.
The stuffs were very kind to me and the service to me was good.
Help me with problems at wlan. They make connecting for me.
4.2 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ ネガ
- Food could be better
- No alcohol
Boring but needfull. Quarentine in room came as a surprise...believed we could move within hotel area...
3.6 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ
- great for 1 night quarantine if you have to
perfectly acceptable for 1 night after 30 hrs of plane travel-too tired to do anything but sleep anyway
2.4 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Positive: The quarantine (Thai-) food was very good / fresh and the staff was extremely helpful and friendly.
- Negative: Almost everything else!!! The hotel claims to be a luxury (green) hotel which just opened in 2013. My room was totally worn out.
- Holes in the floor (carpet and simply put linoleum over it), wifi super weak, mold in the bathroom, poop in the toilet, not clean, dust everywhere, found dead flies, "balcony" 30 cm step out full of bird poop, chipping off paint on the ceiling, cupboards are very old and have scratches everywhere. Balcony lock doesn't work. No night table lamp.
- Noisy: I could hear the TV in my neighbor's room and also when he was talking on the phone. Furthermore, you always hear the "Ding Dong" from the elevator in the hallway.
- I expect cleanliness from every hotel. It has nothing to do with the price.
The hotel urgently needs a general overhaul / renovation and better cleaning staff!
Not reasonable for 118 US $ per night. I was only in quarantine there for 1 night, but would still advise anyone to not book this hotel.
3.3 Deluxe Room
ネガ
- Most staff don’t speak English
It’s ok to stay just one night.Food was only warm.I wish the staff speak more English.Overall experience is ok.
2.3 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ ネガ
- MasterCardでの支払いをキャンセルします。
- 大きな問題が発生した後。
このホテルを二度と予約しないでください!!!
いやいや。 Nooooooooomooore。
Nooooooooomoooooore。 Noooooomooorre。
5.0 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ ネガ
空港でのピックアップは快適でした。ホテルはまた、私が空港に戻るために私が出た日にタクシーを設置しました。
4.2 Deluxe Room
ポジティブ
ドンムアン空港から2時間ですので、検疫後に旅行する場所へのフライトを予約するときは、この点に注意してください。
3.0 Deluxe Room
良くて快適です。食べ物はいいですが、私たちが食べる予定のとき、それらの多くは涼しいです。 Covidテストはよく行われています。