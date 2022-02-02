Totaal AQ Hotelkamers 378 Slaapkamers
Partner Ziekenhuis World Medical Hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in zeer hoge vraag right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
Kamers
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe kamer 30m²
฿25,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿19,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿12,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿7,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
Kenmerken
- Balkon
- Internationale kanalen
- Internet - wifi
- Roken kamers beschikbaar
- Vegetarische maaltijden
- Werkruimte
Maximaal 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Junior suite 40m²
฿33,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿24,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿17,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
Kenmerken
- Balkon
- Internet - wifi
- Woonkamer
- Magnetron
- Vegetarische maaltijden
- Werkruimte
ChorCher the Luxury Green Hotel, een viersterrenhotel met een groene levensstijl in de buurt van de luchthaven Suvarnabhumi in Bangkok, op 200 meter van de Assumption University of Thailand (Bangna Campus) in samenwerking met het World Medical Hospital, biedt een pakket voor een lang verblijf voor een onweerstaanbare prijs.
De kamers zijn voorzien van een flatscreen-tv met kabelzenders, een koelkast en een waterkoker. De eigen badkamer is uitgerust met gratis toiletartikelen en een douche.
Speciale promotie!! Boekingsperiode: 1 juni - 31 juli 2021 verblijf tot 31 oktober 2021 gratis 1e SWAB bij aankomstdatum
Extra persoon (volwassenen) korting tot THB 30.000,-
Kinderen van 3-15 jaar korting tot THB 23.000,-
Babyleeftijd tot 2 jaar korting tot THB 15.000,-
Voorzieningen / functies
- · Package inclusive COVID test
- · Accommodation with balcony & working desk
- · 3 meals a day from our selectable menus for "Alternative Quarantine Package" and "Test & Go Package" (Thai/Western/Asian/Halal/Vegetarian/Vegan)
- · 1 meals a day from our selectable menus (Thai/Western/Asian/Halal/Vegetarian/Vegan)
- · Wi-Fi internet
- · 32-inch TV with True Vision package
- · Airport pick up service from Don Muang Airport or Suvarnabhumi International Airport to hotel upon arrival date
- · Room cleaning service (For 7/10/14 days)
- · Relaxing area at Pool (For 7/10/14 days)
- · Twice daily temperature & health monitoring under nurse supervision (For 7/10/14 days)
- · 24-hour stand by nursing service
Score
3.8/5
Zeer goed
Gebaseerd op 19 beoordelingen
Als u te gast was bij Chor Cher-The Green Hotel
, dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
3.7 Deluxe Room
Minpunten
Good hotel, large room with balcony, food needs to be better and not cold all the time. Could do with a microwave in the room
3.6 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- 1. PCR test was done 2 hours after arrival at hotel, result 10 hours later.
- 2. Food was pretty good. Decent portions. I enjoyed the food.
- 3. Room was quiet.
- 4. Only 20 minutes to airport
- 1. Nothing in the fridge. No peanuts, or Coca Cola. Beer, fair enough, but there should be things in fridge. Maybe a COVID thing.
- 2. The room had seen better days, the carpet had a tear, repaired with gaffer tape.
- 3. TV had only Thai channels as far as I could find
The Chor Cher was OK, it did the job. I paid something like 4,100 baht for it, but I gather that includes the PCR test, which is currently about 3000 baht in Thailand. It was OK, it got me over my first
hurdle of getting in to Thailand. I also question whether I should have to pay to get back to Bangkok Airport. Typically a hotel in an inconvenient location provides free transfers.
3.3 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten
This Hotel is good for coming again. Not too far from the Airport (BKK) and also in a quiet area. Food a little bit less.
4.0 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Staff
- Rooms
- Quick and easy Covid test
Excellent service, have no complaints at all. The staff went to 7/11 and shop for us, the Covid test went quick an the result comes early then we expected. The food was ok, could be warmer.
5.0 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Good service and staff
- Clean hotell and good bed
- Good covid/pcr test fast result
- Quarantine but its the situation
Cant write so much
The booking and Guy Victor helped on LINE was perfect
The hotell was good same as service and staff
Only stay one Night because the covid situation cause need to wait results from pcr test so could travel further in Thailand to korat
Thanks for service
4.7 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Professional staff and Thai Pass system also worked well. PCR Test results returned in 12 hours
- Transport from airport was a long wait.
Overall a satisfying experience no issues, hotel was clean and room was comfortable. Staff were helpful and professional. The PCR Test was also done well with a 12 hour turnaround for the results.
4.6 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Great value for stay and go
Hotel was very clean and comfortable, staff were pleasant, food was good. Sometimes during the correspondence there were a bit of confusion with emailing the Chor Cher group as 2 email addresses.
3.6 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten Minpunten
- The need to have to do this at all (not the hotel's fault of course)
The main issue was the very long wait to get put onto the bus to the hotel. I was also under the impression I'd be the only passenger in the vehicle, ended up sharing it with four other people. The hotel was ok, the food I was given wasn't great.
4.8 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- The room and the food was very good. Food really hot.
This house is very good 👍 for asq the location is between Suvarnabhumi and Pattaya. Bang Bo is the name of the small city.
4.2 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten Minpunten
- Long wait on COVID test results.
Staff extremely helpful and friendly. Long wait on COVID test results. Arrived hotel CA.5.00 pm. Covid test at 8.00pm. Results at 1.30 pm next day.
3.3 Deluxe Room
Minpunten
- No microwave to make warm the meal.
The stuffs were very kind to me and the service to me was good.
Help me with problems at wlan. They make connecting for me.
4.2 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten Minpunten
- Food could be better
- No alcohol
Boring but needfull. Quarentine in room came as a surprise...believed we could move within hotel area...
3.6 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten
- great for 1 night quarantine if you have to
perfectly acceptable for 1 night after 30 hrs of plane travel-too tired to do anything but sleep anyway
2.4 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Positive: The quarantine (Thai-) food was very good / fresh and the staff was extremely helpful and friendly.
- Negative: Almost everything else!!! The hotel claims to be a luxury (green) hotel which just opened in 2013. My room was totally worn out.
- Holes in the floor (carpet and simply put linoleum over it), wifi super weak, mold in the bathroom, poop in the toilet, not clean, dust everywhere, found dead flies, "balcony" 30 cm step out full of bird poop, chipping off paint on the ceiling, cupboards are very old and have scratches everywhere. Balcony lock doesn't work. No night table lamp.
- Noisy: I could hear the TV in my neighbor's room and also when he was talking on the phone. Furthermore, you always hear the "Ding Dong" from the elevator in the hallway.
- I expect cleanliness from every hotel. It has nothing to do with the price.
The hotel urgently needs a general overhaul / renovation and better cleaning staff!
Not reasonable for 118 US $ per night. I was only in quarantine there for 1 night, but would still advise anyone to not book this hotel.
3.3 Deluxe Room
Minpunten
- Most staff don’t speak English
It’s ok to stay just one night.Food was only warm.I wish the staff speak more English.Overall experience is ok.
2.3 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten Minpunten
- Ze annuleren de betaling met MasterCard.
- Nadat we grote problemen hebben.
Boek dit hotel nooit meer!!!
Neeeeee meer. Neeeeeeeeeeeeeee.
Neeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee. Neeeeeeeeeeeeee.
5.0 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten Minpunten
Het ophalen op de luchthaven was comfortabel. Het hotel zette ook een taxi op de dag dat ik uitstapte om me terug naar het vliegveld te brengen.
4.2 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten
- grote kamer, zeer schoon, personeel zeer behulpzaam
ligt op 2 uur van de luchthaven van Don Mueng, dus houd daar rekening mee bij het boeken van vluchten naar waar u ook reist na quarantaine
3.0 Deluxe Room
Het is goed en comfortabel. Het eten is lekker, maar veel van hen zijn cool als we van plan zijn om te eten. Covid-testen zijn goed gedaan.
Voedsel Menu Afbeeldingen
