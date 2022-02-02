BANGKOK TEST & GO

Chor Cher-The Green Hotel

Bangkok
7.2
waardering met
28 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 9, 2022
Totaal AQ Hotelkamers 378 Slaapkamers
Partner Ziekenhuis World Medical Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in zeer hoge vraag right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Boekingsverzoeken brengen u op een geprioriteerde manier direct contact met de Chor Cher-The Green Hotel

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe kamer 30
฿25,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿19,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿12,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿7,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
Kenmerken

  • Balkon
  • Internationale kanalen
  • Internet - wifi
  • Roken kamers beschikbaar
  • Vegetarische maaltijden
  • Werkruimte
Maximaal 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Junior suite 40
฿33,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿24,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿17,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
Kenmerken

  • Balkon
  • Internet - wifi
  • Woonkamer
  • Magnetron
  • Vegetarische maaltijden
  • Werkruimte

ChorCher the Luxury Green Hotel, een viersterrenhotel met een groene levensstijl in de buurt van de luchthaven Suvarnabhumi in Bangkok, op 200 meter van de Assumption University of Thailand (Bangna Campus) in samenwerking met het World Medical Hospital, biedt een pakket voor een lang verblijf voor een onweerstaanbare prijs.

De kamers zijn voorzien van een flatscreen-tv met kabelzenders, een koelkast en een waterkoker. De eigen badkamer is uitgerust met gratis toiletartikelen en een douche.

Speciale promotie!! Boekingsperiode: 1 juni - 31 juli 2021 verblijf tot 31 oktober 2021 gratis 1e SWAB bij aankomstdatum Extra persoon (volwassenen) korting tot THB 30.000,- Kinderen van 3-15 jaar korting tot THB 23.000,- Babyleeftijd tot 2 jaar korting tot THB 15.000,-

Voorzieningen / functies

  • · Package inclusive COVID test
  • · Accommodation with balcony & working desk
  • · 3 meals a day from our selectable menus for "Alternative Quarantine Package" and "Test & Go Package" (Thai/Western/Asian/Halal/Vegetarian/Vegan)
  • · 1 meals a day from our selectable menus (Thai/Western/Asian/Halal/Vegetarian/Vegan)
  • · Wi-Fi internet
  • · 32-inch TV with True Vision package
  • · Airport pick up service from Don Muang Airport or Suvarnabhumi International Airport to hotel upon arrival date
  • · Room cleaning service (For 7/10/14 days)
  • · Relaxing area at Pool (For 7/10/14 days)
  • · Twice daily temperature & health monitoring under nurse supervision (For 7/10/14 days)
  • · 24-hour stand by nursing service
Score
3.8/5
Zeer goed
Gebaseerd op 19 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
5
Zeer goed
8
Gemiddelde
4
Arm
2
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Chor Cher-The Green Hotel , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
🇬🇧Neil green

Beoordeeld op 02/02/2022
Aangekomen 24/01/2022
3.7 Deluxe Room
Minpunten
  • Food always cold

Good hotel, large room with balcony, food needs to be better and not cold all the time. Could do with a microwave in the room

🇦🇺Timothy Dalton Irvin

Beoordeeld op 24/01/2022
Aangekomen 08/01/2022
3.6 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten     
  • 1. PCR test was done 2 hours after arrival at hotel, result 10 hours later.
  • 2. Food was pretty good. Decent portions. I enjoyed the food.
  • 3. Room was quiet.
  • 4. Only 20 minutes to airport
Minpunten
  • 1. Nothing in the fridge. No peanuts, or Coca Cola. Beer, fair enough, but there should be things in fridge. Maybe a COVID thing.
  • 2. The room had seen better days, the carpet had a tear, repaired with gaffer tape.
  • 3. TV had only Thai channels as far as I could find

The Chor Cher was OK, it did the job. I paid something like 4,100 baht for it, but I gather that includes the PCR test, which is currently about 3000 baht in Thailand. It was OK, it got me over my first hurdle of getting in to Thailand. I also question whether I should have to pay to get back to Bangkok Airport. Typically a hotel in an inconvenient location provides free transfers.

🇩🇪Guenter Prambs

Beoordeeld op 20/01/2022
Aangekomen 01/01/2022
3.3 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten     
  • Personal very friendly

This Hotel is good for coming again. Not too far from the Airport (BKK) and also in a quiet area. Food a little bit less.

🇸🇪Sven Anders Strand

Beoordeeld op 14/01/2022
Aangekomen 28/12/2021
4.0 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten     
  • Staff
  • Rooms
  • Quick and easy Covid test
Minpunten
  • Nothing

Excellent service, have no complaints at all. The staff went to 7/11 and shop for us, the Covid test went quick an the result comes early then we expected. The food was ok, could be warmer.

🇩🇰Ole

Beoordeeld op 08/01/2022
Aangekomen 23/12/2021
5.0 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten     
  • Good service and staff
  • Clean hotell and good bed
  • Good covid/pcr test fast result
Minpunten
  • Quarantine but its the situation

Cant write so much The booking and Guy Victor helped on LINE was perfect The hotell was good same as service and staff Only stay one Night because the covid situation cause need to wait results from pcr test so could travel further in Thailand to korat Thanks for service

🇦🇺Bradley Gray

Beoordeeld op 01/01/2022
Aangekomen 16/12/2021
4.7 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten     
  • Professional staff and Thai Pass system also worked well. PCR Test results returned in 12 hours
Minpunten
  • Transport from airport was a long wait.

Overall a satisfying experience no issues, hotel was clean and room was comfortable. Staff were helpful and professional. The PCR Test was also done well with a 12 hour turnaround for the results.

🇬🇧Rob

Beoordeeld op 27/12/2021
Aangekomen 08/12/2021
4.6 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten     
  • Great value for stay and go
Minpunten
  • Bit isolated

Hotel was very clean and comfortable, staff were pleasant, food was good. Sometimes during the correspondence there were a bit of confusion with emailing the Chor Cher group as 2 email addresses.

🇬🇧Shaun Pierce

Beoordeeld op 19/12/2021
Aangekomen 03/12/2021
3.6 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten     
  • Quick check-in
Minpunten
  • The need to have to do this at all (not the hotel's fault of course)

The main issue was the very long wait to get put onto the bus to the hotel. I was also under the impression I'd be the only passenger in the vehicle, ended up sharing it with four other people. The hotel was ok, the food I was given wasn't great.

🇩🇪Lajos Rady

Beoordeeld op 15/12/2021
Aangekomen 29/11/2021
4.8 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten     
  • The room and the food was very good. Food really hot.
Minpunten
  • Nothing

This house is very good 👍 for asq the location is between Suvarnabhumi and Pattaya. Bang Bo is the name of the small city.

🇮🇪Peter Whelan

Beoordeeld op 14/12/2021
Aangekomen 28/11/2021
4.2 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten     
  • Service
Minpunten
  • Long wait on COVID test results.

Staff extremely helpful and friendly. Long wait on COVID test results. Arrived hotel CA.5.00 pm. Covid test at 8.00pm. Results at 1.30 pm next day.

🇩🇪Michael Schulz

Beoordeeld op 04/12/2021
Aangekomen 18/11/2021
3.3 Deluxe Room
Minpunten
  • No microwave to make warm the meal.

The stuffs were very kind to me and the service to me was good. Help me with problems at wlan. They make connecting for me.

🇸🇪Karl Erik Björn Örjeh Forslin

Beoordeeld op 29/11/2021
Aangekomen 13/11/2021
4.2 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten     
  • Sunny balcony
  • Nice staff
Minpunten
  • Food could be better
  • No alcohol

Boring but needfull. Quarentine in room came as a surprise...believed we could move within hotel area...

🇺🇸clyde kevis

Beoordeeld op 27/11/2021
Aangekomen 11/11/2021
3.6 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten     
  • great for 1 night quarantine if you have to

perfectly acceptable for 1 night after 30 hrs of plane travel-too tired to do anything but sleep anyway

🇩🇪Jaz

Beoordeeld op 20/11/2021
Aangekomen 01/11/2021
2.4 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten     
  • Positive: The quarantine (Thai-) food was very good / fresh and the staff was extremely helpful and friendly.
Minpunten
  • Negative: Almost everything else!!! The hotel claims to be a luxury (green) hotel which just opened in 2013. My room was totally worn out.
  • Holes in the floor (carpet and simply put linoleum over it), wifi super weak, mold in the bathroom, poop in the toilet, not clean, dust everywhere, found dead flies, "balcony" 30 cm step out full of bird poop, chipping off paint on the ceiling, cupboards are very old and have scratches everywhere. Balcony lock doesn't work. No night table lamp.
  • Noisy: I could hear the TV in my neighbor's room and also when he was talking on the phone. Furthermore, you always hear the "Ding Dong" from the elevator in the hallway.
  • I expect cleanliness from every hotel. It has nothing to do with the price.

The hotel urgently needs a general overhaul / renovation and better cleaning staff! Not reasonable for 118 US $ per night. I was only in quarantine there for 1 night, but would still advise anyone to not book this hotel.

🇺🇸Jimmy Ma

Beoordeeld op 13/11/2021
Aangekomen 08/11/2021
3.3 Deluxe Room
Minpunten
  • Most staff don’t speak English

It’s ok to stay just one night.Food was only warm.I wish the staff speak more English.Overall experience is ok.

🇹🇭Samanya Phetwong

Beoordeeld op 04/07/2021
Aangekomen 18/06/2021
2.3 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten     
  • Nee
Minpunten
  • Ze annuleren de betaling met MasterCard.
  • Nadat we grote problemen hebben.

Boek dit hotel nooit meer!!! Neeeeee meer. Neeeeeeeeeeeeeee. Neeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee. Neeeeeeeeeeeeee.

🇺🇸Thomas Crow

Beoordeeld op 01/07/2021
Aangekomen 15/06/2021
5.0 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten     
  • Het eten was geweldig
Minpunten
  • Beperkte kabelstations

Het ophalen op de luchthaven was comfortabel. Het hotel zette ook een taxi op de dag dat ik uitstapte om me terug naar het vliegveld te brengen.

🇺🇸Mak

Beoordeeld op 19/06/2021
Aangekomen 10/06/2021
4.2 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten     
  • grote kamer, zeer schoon, personeel zeer behulpzaam

ligt op 2 uur van de luchthaven van Don Mueng, dus houd daar rekening mee bij het boeken van vluchten naar waar u ook reist na quarantaine

🇲🇲Hein Minn Tun

Beoordeeld op 31/05/2021
Aangekomen 15/05/2021
3.0 Deluxe Room

Het is goed en comfortabel. Het eten is lekker, maar veel van hen zijn cool als we van plan zijn om te eten. Covid-testen zijn goed gedaan.

Adres / kaart

912,912/1-2 M.4 T.Bangbor A.Bangbor, 10560 Bang Bo, Thailand

