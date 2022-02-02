BANGKOK TEST & GO

ChorCher the Luxury Green Hotel은 방콕 수완나품 공항 인근에 위치한 4성급 친환경 라이프스타일 테마 호텔로 태국 어섬션 대학교(방나 캠퍼스)에서 200m 거리에 세계 의료 병원과 협력하여 하나의 가격으로 장기 체류 경험 패키지를 제공합니다.

객실은 평면 케이블 TV, 냉장고, 전기 주전자를 갖추고 있습니다. 실내 욕실에는 무료 세면도구와 샤워 시설이 구비되어 있습니다.

특별 프로모션!! 예약 기간: 2021년 6월 1일 - 7월 31일 2021년 10월 31일까지 숙박 도착일에 1차 SWAB 무료 제공 추가 인원(성인)은 THB 30,000까지 할인됩니다.- 3-15세 어린이는 THB 23,000로 할인됩니다.- 2세까지의 유아 연령은 THB 15,000로 할인됩니다.-

어메니티 / 특징

  • · Package inclusive COVID test
  • · Accommodation with balcony & working desk
  • · 3 meals a day from our selectable menus for "Alternative Quarantine Package" and "Test & Go Package" (Thai/Western/Asian/Halal/Vegetarian/Vegan)
  • · 1 meals a day from our selectable menus (Thai/Western/Asian/Halal/Vegetarian/Vegan)
  • · Wi-Fi internet
  • · 32-inch TV with True Vision package
  • · Airport pick up service from Don Muang Airport or Suvarnabhumi International Airport to hotel upon arrival date
  • · Room cleaning service (For 7/10/14 days)
  • · Relaxing area at Pool (For 7/10/14 days)
  • · Twice daily temperature & health monitoring under nurse supervision (For 7/10/14 days)
  • · 24-hour stand by nursing service
🇬🇧Neil green

검토 02/02/2022
도착 24/01/2022
3.7 Deluxe Room
네거티브
  • Food always cold

Good hotel, large room with balcony, food needs to be better and not cold all the time. Could do with a microwave in the room

🇦🇺Timothy Dalton Irvin

검토 24/01/2022
도착 08/01/2022
3.6 Deluxe Room
긍정적     
  • 1. PCR test was done 2 hours after arrival at hotel, result 10 hours later.
  • 2. Food was pretty good. Decent portions. I enjoyed the food.
  • 3. Room was quiet.
  • 4. Only 20 minutes to airport
네거티브
  • 1. Nothing in the fridge. No peanuts, or Coca Cola. Beer, fair enough, but there should be things in fridge. Maybe a COVID thing.
  • 2. The room had seen better days, the carpet had a tear, repaired with gaffer tape.
  • 3. TV had only Thai channels as far as I could find

The Chor Cher was OK, it did the job. I paid something like 4,100 baht for it, but I gather that includes the PCR test, which is currently about 3000 baht in Thailand. It was OK, it got me over my first hurdle of getting in to Thailand. I also question whether I should have to pay to get back to Bangkok Airport. Typically a hotel in an inconvenient location provides free transfers.

🇩🇪Guenter Prambs

검토 20/01/2022
도착 01/01/2022
3.3 Deluxe Room
긍정적     
  • Personal very friendly

This Hotel is good for coming again. Not too far from the Airport (BKK) and also in a quiet area. Food a little bit less.

🇸🇪Sven Anders Strand

검토 14/01/2022
도착 28/12/2021
4.0 Deluxe Room
긍정적     
  • Staff
  • Rooms
  • Quick and easy Covid test
네거티브
  • Nothing

Excellent service, have no complaints at all. The staff went to 7/11 and shop for us, the Covid test went quick an the result comes early then we expected. The food was ok, could be warmer.

🇩🇰Ole

검토 08/01/2022
도착 23/12/2021
5.0 Deluxe Room
긍정적     
  • Good service and staff
  • Clean hotell and good bed
  • Good covid/pcr test fast result
네거티브
  • Quarantine but its the situation

Cant write so much The booking and Guy Victor helped on LINE was perfect The hotell was good same as service and staff Only stay one Night because the covid situation cause need to wait results from pcr test so could travel further in Thailand to korat Thanks for service

🇦🇺Bradley Gray

검토 01/01/2022
도착 16/12/2021
4.7 Deluxe Room
긍정적     
  • Professional staff and Thai Pass system also worked well. PCR Test results returned in 12 hours
네거티브
  • Transport from airport was a long wait.

Overall a satisfying experience no issues, hotel was clean and room was comfortable. Staff were helpful and professional. The PCR Test was also done well with a 12 hour turnaround for the results.

🇬🇧Rob

검토 27/12/2021
도착 08/12/2021
4.6 Deluxe Room
긍정적     
  • Great value for stay and go
네거티브
  • Bit isolated

Hotel was very clean and comfortable, staff were pleasant, food was good. Sometimes during the correspondence there were a bit of confusion with emailing the Chor Cher group as 2 email addresses.

🇬🇧Shaun Pierce

검토 19/12/2021
도착 03/12/2021
3.6 Deluxe Room
긍정적     
  • Quick check-in
네거티브
  • The need to have to do this at all (not the hotel's fault of course)

The main issue was the very long wait to get put onto the bus to the hotel. I was also under the impression I'd be the only passenger in the vehicle, ended up sharing it with four other people. The hotel was ok, the food I was given wasn't great.

🇩🇪Lajos Rady

검토 15/12/2021
도착 29/11/2021
4.8 Deluxe Room
긍정적     
  • The room and the food was very good. Food really hot.
네거티브
  • Nothing

This house is very good 👍 for asq the location is between Suvarnabhumi and Pattaya. Bang Bo is the name of the small city.

🇮🇪Peter Whelan

검토 14/12/2021
도착 28/11/2021
4.2 Deluxe Room
긍정적     
  • Service
네거티브
  • Long wait on COVID test results.

Staff extremely helpful and friendly. Long wait on COVID test results. Arrived hotel CA.5.00 pm. Covid test at 8.00pm. Results at 1.30 pm next day.

🇩🇪Michael Schulz

검토 04/12/2021
도착 18/11/2021
3.3 Deluxe Room
네거티브
  • No microwave to make warm the meal.

The stuffs were very kind to me and the service to me was good. Help me with problems at wlan. They make connecting for me.

🇸🇪Karl Erik Björn Örjeh Forslin

검토 29/11/2021
도착 13/11/2021
4.2 Deluxe Room
긍정적     
  • Sunny balcony
  • Nice staff
네거티브
  • Food could be better
  • No alcohol

Boring but needfull. Quarentine in room came as a surprise...believed we could move within hotel area...

🇺🇸clyde kevis

검토 27/11/2021
도착 11/11/2021
3.6 Deluxe Room
긍정적     
  • great for 1 night quarantine if you have to

perfectly acceptable for 1 night after 30 hrs of plane travel-too tired to do anything but sleep anyway

🇩🇪Jaz

검토 20/11/2021
도착 01/11/2021
2.4 Deluxe Room
긍정적     
  • Positive: The quarantine (Thai-) food was very good / fresh and the staff was extremely helpful and friendly.
네거티브
  • Negative: Almost everything else!!! The hotel claims to be a luxury (green) hotel which just opened in 2013. My room was totally worn out.
  • Holes in the floor (carpet and simply put linoleum over it), wifi super weak, mold in the bathroom, poop in the toilet, not clean, dust everywhere, found dead flies, "balcony" 30 cm step out full of bird poop, chipping off paint on the ceiling, cupboards are very old and have scratches everywhere. Balcony lock doesn't work. No night table lamp.
  • Noisy: I could hear the TV in my neighbor's room and also when he was talking on the phone. Furthermore, you always hear the "Ding Dong" from the elevator in the hallway.
  • I expect cleanliness from every hotel. It has nothing to do with the price.

The hotel urgently needs a general overhaul / renovation and better cleaning staff! Not reasonable for 118 US $ per night. I was only in quarantine there for 1 night, but would still advise anyone to not book this hotel.

🇺🇸Jimmy Ma

검토 13/11/2021
도착 08/11/2021
3.3 Deluxe Room
네거티브
  • Most staff don’t speak English

It’s ok to stay just one night.Food was only warm.I wish the staff speak more English.Overall experience is ok.

🇹🇭Samanya Phetwong

검토 04/07/2021
도착 18/06/2021
2.3 Deluxe Room
긍정적     
  • 아니
네거티브
  • MasterCard로 결제를 취소합니다.
  • 우리에게 큰 문제가 생긴 후에.

이 호텔을 다시는 예약하지 마세요!!! 더 이상. 무어어어어어어어어어어어어어어어어어어 노오오오오오오오오오오오오오오오오오오오오오오오 노무어.

🇺🇸Thomas Crow

검토 01/07/2021
도착 15/06/2021
5.0 Deluxe Room
긍정적     
  • 음식은 훌륭했습니다
네거티브
  • 제한된 케이블 스테이션

공항에서의 픽업은 편안했습니다. 호텔은 또한 내가 공항에 데려다주기 위해 나온 날에 택시를 세웠습니다.

🇺🇸Mak

검토 19/06/2021
도착 10/06/2021
4.2 Deluxe Room
긍정적     
  • 큰 방, 매우 깨끗하고 직원들이 매우 도움이되었습니다.

돈 므엥 공항에서 2 시간 거리에 있으므로 검역 후 어디를 여행하든 항공편을 예약 할 때 염두에 두십시오.

🇲🇲Hein Minn Tun

검토 31/05/2021
도착 15/05/2021
3.0 Deluxe Room

좋고 편안합니다. 음식은 좋지만 우리가 먹을 계획이라면 많은 사람들이 시원합니다. Covid 테스트는 잘 수행되었습니다.

주소 /지도

912,912/1-2 M.4 T.Bangbor A.Bangbor, 10560 Bang Bo, Thailand

