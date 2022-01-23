BANGKOK TEST & GO

BelAire Bangkok Sukhumvit - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
8
waardering met
2281 reviews
Bijgewerkt op April 11, 2022
BelAire Bangkok Sukhumvit - Image 0
BelAire Bangkok Sukhumvit - Image 1
BelAire Bangkok Sukhumvit - Image 2
BelAire Bangkok Sukhumvit - Image 3
BelAire Bangkok Sukhumvit - Image 4
BelAire Bangkok Sukhumvit - Image 5
+18 foto's
Totaal AQ Hotelkamers 146 Slaapkamers
Partner Ziekenhuis World Medical Hospital

Houd er rekening mee dat u aan alle aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen moet voldoen, inclusief het aanvragen van een Thailand pas om Thailand binnen te komen.

Kamers

Alle volgende pakketten zijn inclusief de vereiste tests en transport.

Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe 32
฿4,900 - 1 Dag Test & Go
Kenmerken

  • ฿ 5.000 aanbetaling
  • 7-Elf Aankoop
  • Halal voedselopties
  • Internationale kanalen
  • Internet - wifi
  • Roken kamers beschikbaar
  • Vegetarische maaltijden
Maximaal 4 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Grote Deluxe 36
฿5,300 - 1 Dag Test & Go
Kenmerken

  • ฿ 5.000 aanbetaling
  • 7-Elf Aankoop
  • Halal voedselopties
  • Internationale kanalen
  • Internet - wifi
  • Roken kamers beschikbaar
  • Vegetarische maaltijden
Maximaal 4 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Tribeca Deluxe 36
฿5,800 - 1 Dag Test & Go
Kenmerken

  • ฿ 5.000 aanbetaling
  • 7-Elf Aankoop
  • Halal voedselopties
  • Internationale kanalen
  • Internet - wifi
  • Roken kamers beschikbaar
  • Vegetarische maaltijden
Maximaal 4 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
BelAire Suite 45
฿6,400 - 1 Dag Test & Go
Kenmerken

  • ฿ 5.000 aanbetaling
  • 7-Elf Aankoop
  • Halal voedselopties
  • Internationale kanalen
  • Internet - wifi
  • Roken kamers beschikbaar
  • Vegetarische maaltijden
Maximaal 4 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Family Deluxe (2 persons) 64
฿10,800 - 1 Dag Test & Go
Kenmerken

  • ฿ 5.000 aanbetaling
  • 7-Elf Aankoop
  • Aansluitende Kamer
  • Halal voedselopties
  • Internationale kanalen
  • Internet - wifi
  • Vegetarische maaltijden

Voorzieningen / functies

  • Kids & Baby menu available
  • Free Wifi
  • Airport Transfer to hotel
  • Health Care Service
  • Covid-19 RT-PCR test
  • 24/7 medical staff on site
Score
4.7/5
Uitstekend
Gebaseerd op 9 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
7
Zeer goed
2
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij BelAire Bangkok Sukhumvit , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
🇳🇴Rolf Holt Jenssen

Beoordeeld op 23/01/2022
Aangekomen 07/01/2022
4.8 Deluxe
Pluspunten
  • Very clean.
  • Very efficient.
  • Felt safe
Minpunten
  • Only Thai channels on TV
  • Crazy driver took me from airport to hotel, maks speed 145 km/H on several occasions.

I had a very pleasant stay at BelAire hotel. Everything was extremely well organized. Room was clean and spacious. Plenty of food. I could have wished some bread for breakfast. But apart from that all was good. I have been to Thailand many times, and experienced several dangerous Thai drivers. But the driver that picked me up at the airport must have had a death wish. Crazy, stupid driving!! Going at 145 km/H in Bangkok traffic is only stupid! I told him to slow down several times but got no response since he was occupied texting on his telephone the whole trip.

🇳🇿George S

Beoordeeld op 17/01/2022
Aangekomen 31/12/2021
5.0 Deluxe
Pluspunten
  • Large room with working desk and good bed
  • Good friendly service, efficient
  • Good and varied meals
  • In a busy part of Sukhumvit (Sukhumvit Road just down the street), so plenty to do nearby

As an expat returning to Thailand, and familiar with the Sukhumvit area, this hotel was a natural choice. Besides, I had checked out the other reviews of the hotel on Google Maps, which are generally excellent (you can also check photos of the meals on there). And I was not disappointed. The booking process started out well, with quick replies to messages and a fast overall process. Upon arrival, staff were very friendly and efficient, and after the on-site PCR test beside the swimming pool on the 3rd floor, I was in my room very quickly. Due to the Covid-related protocols, there is no daily room service: you get to the room and will find a range of items such as 12 bottles of water and various bathroom items to last you the 7 days (I was on the 7-day sandbox program; however this has now been suspended for the Bangkok area I understand). There are garbage bags you can put outside your door for collection. Meals are served on a small table outside the door, and your doorbell is rung so you know the meal is there. This suited me just fine: the room was large with a working desk and it had a bit of a view over the area too. As I have a Thai internet data SIM did not use the Wifi, but it is there (I submitted it as a five-star because the review website does not allow omitting any fields - untested website it appears; as mentioned, I did not use the Wifi). Once my PCR test result came back negative the next day, I was free to roam the area, go to the supermarket, the malls, and basically do as a tourist would do. They do check you out and back in. Second PCR test was on day 5 and I left on day 7, free to travel within Thailand. Overall an excellent experience: recommended!

🇬🇧Philip Wheal

Beoordeeld op 31/12/2021
Aangekomen 13/12/2021
4.5 Deluxe
Pluspunten
  • Well organised and efficient process.
Minpunten
  • Sharing van from airport with another passenger who obviously had a cold infection of some kind. In the circumstances this was very stressful and created a lot of worry as to what he had and how it could effect my situation.

Accepting the above described journey and non communication around serving meals it was as good an experience as could be hoped for in the circumstances.

🇮🇳Ranga Babu Nunna

Beoordeeld op 28/12/2021
Aangekomen 11/12/2021
4.2 Deluxe

Comfortable to stay for 1-2 days. Food was good. Good and supportive staff. Travel from airport to Hotel was arranged.

🇲🇲May

Beoordeeld op 28/11/2021
Aangekomen 27/11/2021
4.8 Grand Deluxe
Pluspunten
  • Room is clean

Food is great, excellent service, room is clean The hotel staff is so kind and helpful. quick response in WhatsApp and Line

🇨🇦Dean Luff

Beoordeeld op 22/11/2021
Aangekomen 05/11/2021
4.3 Deluxe
Pluspunten
  • Staff excellent
Minpunten
  • No pool time

The hotel was great, they tried their best to satisfy every need. 5 stars for the food service. We would definitely stay here anytime.

🇹🇭Kriss

Beoordeeld op 26/05/2021
Aangekomen 17/05/2021
4.9 BelAire Suite
Pluspunten
  • Uitstekende service

De kamer is schoon, zeer goed. Veel gerechten, veel menu's, je kunt kiezen zoals je wilt. Nutsvoorzieningen, toiletten, elektriciteit, goed, geen schade

🇬🇧James

Beoordeeld op 16/05/2021
Aangekomen 01/05/2021
4.8 Deluxe
Pluspunten
  • Kamer was erg schoon
  • Het eten was goed

Elke keer dat ik vragen had, was het personeel erg snel om te antwoorden en al mijn zorgen op te lossen. Het eten was ook erg goed.

🇮🇳Vasanth Jayaraman

Beoordeeld op 28/04/2021
Aangekomen 09/04/2021
5.0 Deluxe
Pluspunten
  • Heerlijk eten - zoveel variatie als je wilt
  • Ruime kamer
  • Prachtig uitzicht
  • Zeer behulpzaam team om voor te zorgen
  • Zeer schoon en probleemloos
Minpunten
  • Geen

Geweldig eten Ruime kamer Prachtig uitzicht Zeer behulpzaam team om voor te zorgen Zeer schoon en probleemloos

Een persoonlijk bedankje aan al het personeel en de chef voor het zo goed verzorgen van een vegetariër ... Zoveel variatie in het menu !!!

Adres / kaart

16 Sukhumvit Road Soi 5,Klongteay Nua ,Wattana, Wattana, 10110 Bangkok, Thailand

