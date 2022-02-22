Total AQ chambres d'hôtel 247 Chambres
Hôpital partenaire Sukhumvit Hopital
Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
- We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
Hotel Refund Policy
- Please process full payment to complete reservation
- The room is Non - Refundable.
Pièces
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
De luxe 43m²
฿26,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿3,900 - 1 Day Test & Go
DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION
DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS)
Caractéristiques
- Baignoire
- Chaînes internationales
- Internet - Wifi
- Repas végétariens
- Tapis de yoga
Maximum de 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Grand Deluxe 43m²
฿28,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿4,400 - 1 Day Test & Go
DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION
DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS)
Caractéristiques
- Baignoire
- Chaînes internationales
- Repas végétariens
- Tapis de yoga
Le Royal Benja Hotel est situé sur Sukhumvit Road, à 7 minutes à pied de la station de métro aérien Nana BTS. Proposant des hébergements accueillants, il propose également une salle de sport, une grande piscine extérieure et un service d'étage 24h / 24. Une connexion Wi-Fi est disponible gratuitement dans toutes les chambres.
Spacieuses et climatisées, les chambres sont équipées d'une télévision par satellite à écran plat, d'un minibar et d'une bouilloire électrique. Chaque chambre est dotée d'un grand coin salon et d'une salle de bains privative avec douche et baignoire séparées. Une bouteille d'eau gratuite est fournie.
Pour les loisirs, le Royal Benja Hotel propose une salle de sauna et des tables de billard. Vous trouverez également un centre de remise en forme bien équipé où vous pourrez faire de l'exercice.
Le restaurant Benjamas sert une large sélection de plats locaux et internationaux.
Il se trouve à 10 minutes à pied de l'hôpital Bumrungrad et à 15 minutes en voiture de l'hôpital Samitivej. Le Royal Benja se trouve à 30 minutes en voiture de l'aéroport international de Suvarnabhumi. L'hôtel se trouve également à environ 2 km de Central World Plaza, du centre commercial Emporium et de divers magasins de Siam.
Commodités / caractéristiques
- The package includes
- ⭐️ Chambre ou suite luxueuse avec toutes les commodités, climatisation, routeur Wi-Fi haut débit individuel, télévision numérique avec chaînes locales et internationales, réfrigérateur, bouilloire, sèche-cheveux et vue panoramique sur la ville de Bangkok depuis la grande fenêtre
- 🛁 Spacious private bathroom with bathtub, shower room, and bathroom accessories
- 🍲 1 meal/day Test & Go , 3 meals/day AQ
- 🍽 Service d'étage 24h/24 pour la nourriture et les boissons à 20% de réduction
- 🧺 Service de blanchisserie à 30% de réduction
- 🧘🏻♀️ Yoga mat upon request
- 🏋🏻♂️ Gym equipment
- 🚐 Service de prise en charge à l'aéroport de Don Mueang ou de l'aéroport de Suvarnabhumi à l'hôtel
- 🩺 Daily health check and support by medical team of Piyavate Hospital included in package:
- 🔬 1COVID-19 RT-PCR tests (Test & Go)
- 🚑 Transfert hospitalier gratuit 24h/24 en cas d'urgence (à 10 min)
But
3.9/5
Très bien
Basé sur 19 Commentaires
Si vous étiez un client de Hôtel Royal Benja
, alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Hôtel Royal BenjaVOIR TOUS LES AVIS
4.8 Deluxe
Positifs
Négatifs
- Food provided with care that you can choose in advance from menu sent daily
- Hotel allow food delivery with full support and service mind
- Room is big enough
- Hotel location is in the city and close to BTS
- Wifi should be set its password individually, not to be opened as I felt it was not secure to connect with mobile
Wifi speed is satisfied but it should be set up with password. Hotel in overall is very satisfied and happy to stay here. I am enjoy eating both hotel meal and delivery meal.
2.8 Deluxe
Positifs
Négatifs
- Hotel is in good location good view
- they have tie up with Piyavate hospital. Or they giving positive to most of all for make money. They check my RTPCR or give me positive but same day when i check with another RTPCR from different place they give me negative. Still they put me in another hotel lotus Sukhumvit or in the name of treatment giving Faviar 200mg or peracetamol 500 mg or for that charging 17000 baht only in the name of medicine. Or giving bill in 80000 or 90000 even they charging for manything which they not provide us. to all in the name of covid they doing scam or making fool to people i have all evidence. Hotel should Be change hospital. Or hospital think that not make fool to people.
They should be stop to do this because just now i talk to Thailand heath ministry they saying if you have no symptoms or even i was have negative report from another lab then hotel can be allow me home isolation or hotel isolation. But still they send me in Lotus Sukhumvit for make the bill. They just want to make whole in your pocket so be careful
4.0 Grand Deluxe
Positifs
- Clean spacious rooms .. Definitely value for money
I have stayed there for 7 days along with my family.. Best hotel to be in quarantine.. Spacious and clean room with good food.. Supportive staffs to take care our requests.. Overall very good experience
4.8 Deluxe
Positifs
Négatifs
- Spacious room (40+sqm)
- Can order in food through Grab or other services
- Staff is fast at responding and sending up delivered goods
- Food wasn't so bad
- Pool area has a mini gym and you're allowed 1 hour a day there (or more) if you test negative on first day
- Good wifi speed
- Nothing really negative about the place.
Good place to do AQ for the price and the size of the room you get, which was a priority for me since you'll be spending a lot of time there. Good service and the food wasn't bad. I would recommend this place to anyone who has to do AQ.
3.6 Deluxe (Foreigner)
Landed at 6am, was in hotel room by 8am following secure transit and PCR test on way to hotel for one night test and go booking.Result obtained by 4pm so was free to go!!! Enjoyed night out before checking out the following morning to catch flight elsewhere in Thailand
4.6 Deluxe (Foreigner)
Positifs
Négatifs
- Great dishes
- All services were on time.
- Nice relaxing area
- Rice in almost all dishes
- the gym is uncompleted
Something strange happened on my first Covid result and I had to pay for an Antibody test to don't be move to an Hospital Hotel.
2.7 Deluxe Thai Nationality
Positifs
Négatifs
- Food better than other hotel
Make payment on booking on 4 Jan, upon check in on 10 Jan, informed over counter said no payment receive, so make another payment online and tell them to check again on the 1st payment and provided them proof of transfer, ended up 4 days during stay hotel informed they received 2 payments, ask for refund back to my bank, told take 1 month, so tell them bank into my friend account, said take 1 week. Overall payment handling totally failure and unprofessional.
2.5 Grand Deluxe Thai Nationality
PositifsNégatifs
- Poor payment tracking & management
Payment tracking in this hotel was really a big problem. Booked a AQ room on 04 Jan for my lady friend returning to Thailand on 10 Jan, make payment on the same day, received confirmation letter on 5 Jan, check in on 10 Jan and was told they didn't receive the payment, questioning them why during this period they have not contact me on this issue, ask them to check again and they claimed didn't receive even though send them prove of bank transfer, no choice, make any bank transfer on 10 Jan so my lady friend can check in, during the first 3 days, keep asking them to check the first and second payment status, again claimed not receive, late on the 4th day of the her stay after timeless pursuing this matter, hotel called and informed they received 2 payments on this booking, which in the beginning claimed they didn't receive, tell them refund back to my bank account, they claimed need one month, what a joke, tell them to refund to my lady friend instead since she still staying in, until to her check out on 17 Jan, no fund been return and later told my lady friend over phone call they will transfer into her bank and will receive on 20 Jan. Although the stay was desirable, but the payment handling was really beyond expectation given so many good reviews.
4.3 Deluxe (Foreigner)
Positifs
Négatifs
- Fast and efficient pick up and PCR test
The one night test and go was mandatory. But it was a pleasant experience. The staff are very friendly and efficient.
4.7 Deluxe (Foreigner)
PositifsNégatifs
- A bit old and no outside area on the floor we stayed in.
Maybe not brand new but experience and the extra service does it. Would go back again but only for holiday not quarantine.
3.7 Grand Deluxe Thai Nationality
Positifs
Négatifs
- พนักงานส่วนใหญ่บริการดี ห้องค่อนข้างสบาย
- วันแรกที่เข้าพัก ไม่ได้รับแจ้งว่าจะมีตรวจโควิดในวันถัดมา ไม่ได้เตรียมลงไปตรวจเลยเสรยเวลานิดหน่อยก่อนลงไป
- พนักงานยกกระเป๋าผู้ชาย เป็นคนอยุธยา ผิวคล้ำผมค่อนข้างยาว พูดจาค่อนข้างห้วนๆ ไม่ค่อยสุภาพ วันสุดท้ายเขามาเคาะประตูห้องผม เคาะถี่แล้วไม่พูดแสดงตัวว่าเป็นใคร เปิดประตูมายังจ้องหน้าผม จนผมต้องถามไปว่ามาช่วยยกกระเป๋าใช่ไหม มีวันนึงผมมีปัญหาเรื่องห้องข้างๆเสียงดัง เขาโทรศัพท์ไปถามผิดห้องแล้วมาโทษว่าเป็นเพราะผม complain ทำให้เขาต้องโทรผิดห้อง ซึ่งผมระบุเลขห้องชัดเจนแต่เขาโทรผิดเอง
โดยรวมแล้วดี อาหารค่อนข้างอร่อย พนักงานหลายคน รวมทั้งทีมตรวจโควิดพูดจาสุภาพ ห้องกว้างสบาย ไม่อึดอัด
3.6 Deluxe (Foreigner)
Positifs
Négatifs
- The Hotel Personnel did a good job.
- They replied very fast.
- Overall a good experience.
- Even 7 days of quarantine feels like forever.
When you sit in an airplane for many hours, went through several checkpoints in Suvarnabhumi airport. Got your documents approved, it’s a hard last trip to the hotel by hotel bus. At the hotel it’s also no time for relax or fresh air it’s bam bam thank you Sam and the next thing you know is the room that you will be staying in for the next week or more depending on vaccinations and the diplomatic relationships that your government made with Thailand. At the hotel stay I choose Thai food because I love it, best cuisine in the World as I recommend. Food was regular and fresh every day standard and that’s fine with me. I read a lot of reviews before I picked my hotel and that is how I got good food every day. The time in the pool area which the area asq person's could go to have fresh air and exercise if needed. I only met other people there a few times in the end of my stay and socializing is a great deprivation but a necessity in current conditions. I sincerely believe that it was a good stay but it was better on the outside when finished.
4.3 Deluxe Thai Nationality
Positifs
Négatifs
- Nice staff. Big room and comfortable beds
- Meals served way too early especially breakfast as it’s not as if we had anywhere to go. Food was often cold. Need microwave in rooms. Ceiling leaked. No WiFi or tv service when there were thunderstorms
If was fine although my main concern was meals served at weird times. It all good otherwise. It was nice.
4.4 Deluxe
Je recommandrai cet hotel. La chambre était belle et spacieuse et le personnel de l'hôtel était très attentionné et professionnel.
4.1 Deluxe
PositifsNégatifs
- Ils ne pouvaient pas nettoyer la chambre pour vous.
C'est tout à fait bon. Mais cela aurait été mieux s'ils pouvaient nettoyer la pièce après le deuxième test covid.
4.7 Deluxe
Positifs
Négatifs
- Excellent personnel/service de l'hôtel
- Nourriture livrée à temps
- Lit très confortable
- Internet stable et rapide
- L'image de la télévision n'était pas de bonne qualité
- La nourriture n'était pas trop variée mais était agréable
Le personnel était extrêmement serviable et a répondu à tout ce que j'ai demandé et super rapide et efficace. La chambre était très spacieuse et confortable. Offrez l'utilisation d'un tapis de yoga et beaucoup d'espace dans la pièce pour cela. La nourriture était toujours à l'heure et était de bonne qualité mais souvent des plats similaires. Les tests Covid ont été efficaces, rapides et bien organisés. J'y retournerais volontiers car le service était excellent !!
4.8 Grand Deluxe
Positifs
- La nourriture est délicieuse et vous pouvez choisir librement
- Peut commander à emporter
- service 24 heures
- bon environnement
- Les mesures de l'hôtel sont très bonnes
- Bonne attitude de service
La bouillie et les pâtes de l'hôtel sont très délicieuses et le personnel est très poli. Il y a des collations gratuites lorsque vous venez de vous enregistrer. Vous n'avez pas à vous soucier de la communication pendant tout le processus. L'hôtel peut parler anglais. Si vous ne le faites pas. t ont bien l' anglais, vous pouvez également utiliser un logiciel de traduction pour communiquer avec l'hôtel.. Dans l'ensemble, cet hôtel est très bien, toutes les mesures sont très bonnes, l'isolement est également très fluide.
1.5 Grand Deluxe
PositifsNégatifs
- La chambre était horrible et sale à notre arrivée. Ils ont refusé de nettoyer la chambre pour la quarantaine de 15 jours. Ils ont dit que c'était la politique officielle et une règle gouvernementale stricte pour les séjours de 15 jours! Le membre du personnel masculin qui nous a enregistrés était extrêmement impoli! Il nous a d'abord montré une chambre non-fumeur extrêmement sale qui puait absolument la fumée de cigarette. Nous avons refusé puis il est devenu irrité après quelques appels à la réception. Il nous a montré une chambre qui ne sentait pas la fumée. C'était aussi sale. Lorsque nous avons demandé le nettoyage des chambres, il a dit que ce n'était pas possible et que c'était la politique officielle du gouvernement. Il nous a dit que nous étions responsables du nettoyage de la chambre. Quand j'ai réservé la chambre, il était annoncé qu'ils allaient nettoyer.
- LA NOURRITURE ÉTAIT DE MAUVAISE QUALITÉ ET FROID DE 70% DE NOTRE SÉJOUR.
FAIRE ATTENTION ; SI VOUS AVEZ BESOIN DE RESTER 15 JOURS, VOUS RESTEREZ LE PLUS PROBABLEMENT DANS L'HOTEL ASQ LE PLUS MAUVAIS SANTÉ DE
LE ROYAUME DE THAÏLANDE.
5.0 Deluxe
Positifs
Négatifs
- Tout est bon et se sent à l'aise
J'ai séjourné à l'hôtel Royal Benja pour mes 14 jours de quarantaine en Thaïlande. Big recommandé de choisir cet hôtel. Pour moi, tout y est parfait.
Images du menu alimentaire
Hôtels Test & Go proximité