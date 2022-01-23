Insgesamt AQ Hotelzimmer 146 Schlafzimmer
Partnerkrankenhaus World Medical Hospital
Bitte denken Sie daran, dass Sie alle zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen müssen, und dazu gehört auch die Beantragung eines Thailand-Pass für die Einreise nach Thailand.
Räume
Alle folgenden Pakete beinhalten die erforderlichen Tests und den Transport.
Maximal von 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe 32m²
฿4,900 - 1 Tag Test & Los
Eigenschaften
- ฿ 5.000 Kaution
- 7-Elf Kauf
- Halal-Lebensmitteloptionen
- Internationale Kanäle
- Internet - Wifi
- Raucherzimmer vorhanden
- Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
Maximal von 4 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Grand Deluxe 36m²
฿5,300 - 1 Tag Test & Los
Eigenschaften
- ฿ 5.000 Kaution
- 7-Elf Kauf
- Halal-Lebensmitteloptionen
- Internationale Kanäle
- Internet - Wifi
- Raucherzimmer vorhanden
- Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
Maximal von 4 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Tribeca Deluxe 36m²
฿5,800 - 1 Tag Test & Los
Eigenschaften
- ฿ 5.000 Kaution
- 7-Elf Kauf
- Halal-Lebensmitteloptionen
- Internationale Kanäle
- Internet - Wifi
- Raucherzimmer vorhanden
- Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
Maximal von 4 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
BelAire Suite 45m²
฿6,400 - 1 Tag Test & Los
Eigenschaften
- ฿ 5.000 Kaution
- 7-Elf Kauf
- Halal-Lebensmitteloptionen
- Internationale Kanäle
- Internet - Wifi
- Raucherzimmer vorhanden
- Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
Maximal von 4 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Family Deluxe (2 persons) 64m²
฿10,800 - 1 Tag Test & Los
Eigenschaften
- ฿ 5.000 Kaution
- 7-Elf Kauf
- Verbindungsraum
- Halal-Lebensmitteloptionen
- Internationale Kanäle
- Internet - Wifi
- Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
Ausstattung / Ausstattung
- Kids & Baby menu available
- Free Wifi
- Airport Transfer to hotel
- Health Care Service
- Covid-19 RT-PCR test
- 24/7 medical staff on site
Ergebnis
4.7/5
Ausgezeichnet
Beyogen auf 9 Bewertungen
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei BelAire Bangkok Sukhumvit
, würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
4.8 Deluxe
I had a very pleasant stay at BelAire hotel.
Everything was extremely well organized.
Room was clean and spacious.
Plenty of food. I could have wished some bread for breakfast. But apart from that all was good.
I have been to Thailand many times, and experienced several dangerous Thai drivers. But the driver that picked me up at the airport must have had a death wish. Crazy, stupid driving!! Going at 145 km/H in Bangkok traffic is only stupid! I told him to slow down several times but got no response since he was occupied texting on his telephone the whole trip.
5.0 Deluxe
4.5 Deluxe
Accepting the above described journey and non communication around serving meals it was as good an experience as could be hoped for in the circumstances.
4.2 Deluxe
Comfortable to stay for 1-2 days. Food was good. Good and supportive staff. Travel from airport to Hotel was arranged.
4.8 Grand Deluxe
The hotel staff is so kind and helpful.
quick response in WhatsApp and Line
4.3 Deluxe
The hotel was great, they tried their best to satisfy every need. 5 stars for the food service. We would definitely stay here anytime.
4.9 BelAire Suite
4.8 Deluxe
