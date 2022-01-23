BANGKOK TEST & GO

BelAire Bangkok Sukhumvit - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
8
Bewertung mit
2281 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am April 11, 2022
Insgesamt AQ Hotelzimmer 146 Schlafzimmer
Partnerkrankenhaus World Medical Hospital

Bitte denken Sie daran, dass Sie alle zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen müssen, und dazu gehört auch die Beantragung eines Thailand-Pass für die Einreise nach Thailand.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Räume

Alle folgenden Pakete beinhalten die erforderlichen Tests und den Transport.

Maximal von 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe 32
฿4,900 - 1 Tag Test & Los
Eigenschaften

  • ฿ 5.000 Kaution
  • 7-Elf Kauf
  • Halal-Lebensmitteloptionen
  • Internationale Kanäle
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Raucherzimmer vorhanden
  • Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
Maximal von 4 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Grand Deluxe 36
฿5,300 - 1 Tag Test & Los
Eigenschaften

  • ฿ 5.000 Kaution
  • 7-Elf Kauf
  • Halal-Lebensmitteloptionen
  • Internationale Kanäle
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Raucherzimmer vorhanden
  • Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
Maximal von 4 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Tribeca Deluxe 36
฿5,800 - 1 Tag Test & Los
Eigenschaften

  • ฿ 5.000 Kaution
  • 7-Elf Kauf
  • Halal-Lebensmitteloptionen
  • Internationale Kanäle
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Raucherzimmer vorhanden
  • Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
Maximal von 4 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
BelAire Suite 45
฿6,400 - 1 Tag Test & Los
Eigenschaften

  • ฿ 5.000 Kaution
  • 7-Elf Kauf
  • Halal-Lebensmitteloptionen
  • Internationale Kanäle
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Raucherzimmer vorhanden
  • Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
Maximal von 4 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Family Deluxe (2 persons) 64
฿10,800 - 1 Tag Test & Los
Eigenschaften

  • ฿ 5.000 Kaution
  • 7-Elf Kauf
  • Verbindungsraum
  • Halal-Lebensmitteloptionen
  • Internationale Kanäle
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Vegetarische Mahlzeiten

FLEXI ERFÜLLEN FREIHEIT

kostenlose und flexible Änderung Kreieren Sie Ihr eigenes tägliches Essen A-la-carte-Vollpension und Nachmittagstee Snacks und alkoholfreie Getränke auffüllen Menü & Ausstattung für Ihren Kleinen

… Nicht nur eine Quarantäne, sondern Quarantäne & Chill…

Ausstattung / Ausstattung

  • Kids & Baby menu available
  • Free Wifi
  • Airport Transfer to hotel
  • Health Care Service
  • Covid-19 RT-PCR test
  • 24/7 medical staff on site
Ergebnis
4.7/5
Ausgezeichnet
Beyogen auf 9 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
7
Sehr gut
2
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei BelAire Bangkok Sukhumvit , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
🇳🇴Rolf Holt Jenssen

Bewertet am 23/01/2022
Angekommen um 07/01/2022
4.8 Deluxe
Positiv
  • Very clean.
  • Very efficient.
  • Felt safe
Negative
  • Only Thai channels on TV
  • Crazy driver took me from airport to hotel, maks speed 145 km/H on several occasions.

I had a very pleasant stay at BelAire hotel. Everything was extremely well organized. Room was clean and spacious. Plenty of food. I could have wished some bread for breakfast. But apart from that all was good. I have been to Thailand many times, and experienced several dangerous Thai drivers. But the driver that picked me up at the airport must have had a death wish. Crazy, stupid driving!! Going at 145 km/H in Bangkok traffic is only stupid! I told him to slow down several times but got no response since he was occupied texting on his telephone the whole trip.

🇳🇿George S

Bewertet am 17/01/2022
Angekommen um 31/12/2021
5.0 Deluxe
Positiv
  • Large room with working desk and good bed
  • Good friendly service, efficient
  • Good and varied meals
  • In a busy part of Sukhumvit (Sukhumvit Road just down the street), so plenty to do nearby

As an expat returning to Thailand, and familiar with the Sukhumvit area, this hotel was a natural choice. Besides, I had checked out the other reviews of the hotel on Google Maps, which are generally excellent (you can also check photos of the meals on there). And I was not disappointed. The booking process started out well, with quick replies to messages and a fast overall process. Upon arrival, staff were very friendly and efficient, and after the on-site PCR test beside the swimming pool on the 3rd floor, I was in my room very quickly. Due to the Covid-related protocols, there is no daily room service: you get to the room and will find a range of items such as 12 bottles of water and various bathroom items to last you the 7 days (I was on the 7-day sandbox program; however this has now been suspended for the Bangkok area I understand). There are garbage bags you can put outside your door for collection. Meals are served on a small table outside the door, and your doorbell is rung so you know the meal is there. This suited me just fine: the room was large with a working desk and it had a bit of a view over the area too. As I have a Thai internet data SIM did not use the Wifi, but it is there (I submitted it as a five-star because the review website does not allow omitting any fields - untested website it appears; as mentioned, I did not use the Wifi). Once my PCR test result came back negative the next day, I was free to roam the area, go to the supermarket, the malls, and basically do as a tourist would do. They do check you out and back in. Second PCR test was on day 5 and I left on day 7, free to travel within Thailand. Overall an excellent experience: recommended!

🇬🇧Philip Wheal

Bewertet am 31/12/2021
Angekommen um 13/12/2021
4.5 Deluxe
Positiv
  • Well organised and efficient process.
Negative
  • Sharing van from airport with another passenger who obviously had a cold infection of some kind. In the circumstances this was very stressful and created a lot of worry as to what he had and how it could effect my situation.

Accepting the above described journey and non communication around serving meals it was as good an experience as could be hoped for in the circumstances.

🇮🇳Ranga Babu Nunna

Bewertet am 28/12/2021
Angekommen um 11/12/2021
4.2 Deluxe

Comfortable to stay for 1-2 days. Food was good. Good and supportive staff. Travel from airport to Hotel was arranged.

🇲🇲May

Bewertet am 28/11/2021
Angekommen um 27/11/2021
4.8 Grand Deluxe
Positiv
  • Room is clean

Food is great, excellent service, room is clean The hotel staff is so kind and helpful. quick response in WhatsApp and Line

🇨🇦Dean Luff

Bewertet am 22/11/2021
Angekommen um 05/11/2021
4.3 Deluxe
Positiv
  • Staff excellent
Negative
  • No pool time

The hotel was great, they tried their best to satisfy every need. 5 stars for the food service. We would definitely stay here anytime.

🇹🇭Kriss

Bewertet am 26/05/2021
Angekommen um 17/05/2021
4.9 BelAire Suite
Positiv
  • Exzellenter Service

Das Zimmer ist sauber, sehr gut. Viele Gerichte, viele Menüs, Sie können wählen, wie Sie möchten. Nebenkosten, Toiletten, Strom, gut, keine Schäden

🇬🇧James

Bewertet am 16/05/2021
Angekommen um 01/05/2021
4.8 Deluxe
Positiv
  • Das Zimmer war sehr sauber
  • Das Essen war gut

Wann immer ich Fragen hatte, waren die Mitarbeiter sehr schnell zu beantworten und lösten alle meine Bedenken. Das Essen war auch sehr gut.

🇮🇳Vasanth Jayaraman

Bewertet am 28/04/2021
Angekommen um 09/04/2021
5.0 Deluxe
Positiv
  • Tolles Essen - so viel Abwechslung, wie Sie möchten
  • Geräumiges Zimmer
  • Atemberaubender Ausblick
  • Sehr hilfsbereites Team, um aufzupassen
  • Sehr sauber und problemlos
Negative
  • Keiner

Tolles Essen Geräumiges Zimmer Atemberaubender Ausblick Sehr hilfsbereites Team, um aufzupassen Sehr sauber und problemlos

Ein persönliches Dankeschön an alle Mitarbeiter und Köche, die sich so gut um einen Vegetarier gekümmert haben ... So viel Abwechslung auf der Speisekarte !!!

Hotelangebotsbroschüre

Lebensmittelmenü Bilder

Adresse / Karte

16 Sukhumvit Road Soi 5,Klongteay Nua ,Wattana, Wattana, 10110 Bangkok, Thailand

