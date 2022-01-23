BANGKOK TEST & GO

BelAire Бангкок Сукхумвит - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
8
оценка с
2281
Обновление April 11, 2022
+18 фотографии
9 ОТЗЫВЫ
Всего AQ гостиничных номеров 146 Спальни
Партнерская больница World Medical Hospital

Помните, что вы должны соответствовать всем дополнительные требования для входа в covid , в том числе подать заявку на Таиландский проездной для въезда в Таиланд.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Номера

Все следующие пакеты включают в себя необходимые тесты и транспорт.

Максимум 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Делюкс 32
฿4,900 - 1 день Test & Go
ЗАКЛАДКА

Функции

  • ฿ 5,000 Депозит
  • Покупка 7-Eleven
  • Варианты халяльной еды
  • Международные каналы
  • Интернет - Wi-Fi
  • Имеются номера для курящих
  • Вегетарианские блюда
Максимум 4 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Гранд Делюкс 36
฿5,300 - 1 день Test & Go
Функции

  • ฿ 5,000 Депозит
  • Покупка 7-Eleven
  • Варианты халяльной еды
  • Международные каналы
  • Интернет - Wi-Fi
  • Имеются номера для курящих
  • Вегетарианские блюда
Максимум 4 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Трибека Делюкс 36
฿5,800 - 1 день Test & Go
Функции

  • ฿ 5,000 Депозит
  • Покупка 7-Eleven
  • Варианты халяльной еды
  • Международные каналы
  • Интернет - Wi-Fi
  • Имеются номера для курящих
  • Вегетарианские блюда
Максимум 4 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Люкс BelAire 45
฿6,400 - 1 день Test & Go
Функции

  • ฿ 5,000 Депозит
  • Покупка 7-Eleven
  • Варианты халяльной еды
  • Международные каналы
  • Интернет - Wi-Fi
  • Имеются номера для курящих
  • Вегетарианские блюда
Максимум 4 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Family Deluxe (2 persons) 64
฿10,800 - 1 день Test & Go
Функции

  • ฿ 5,000 Депозит
  • Покупка 7-Eleven
  • Смежный номер
  • Варианты халяльной еды
  • Международные каналы
  • Интернет - Wi-Fi
  • Вегетарианские блюда

FLEXI ВЫПОЛНИТЬ СВОБОДА

бесплатная и гибкая поправка создавай свою повседневную еду полный пансион по меню и послеобеденный чай пополнить запасы закусок и безалкогольных напитков меню и удобства для вашего малыша

… Не просто карантин, а карантин и охлаждение…

Удобства / Особенности

  • Kids & Baby menu available
  • Free Wifi
  • Airport Transfer to hotel
  • Health Care Service
  • Covid-19 RT-PCR test
  • 24/7 medical staff on site
Счет
4.7/5
Отлично
На основе 9 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
7
Очень хороший
2
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в BelAire Бангкок Сукхумвит , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
🇳🇴Rolf Holt Jenssen

Проверено на 23/01/2022
Прибыл 07/01/2022
4.8 Deluxe
Положительные
  • Very clean.
  • Very efficient.
  • Felt safe
Отрицательные
  • Only Thai channels on TV
  • Crazy driver took me from airport to hotel, maks speed 145 km/H on several occasions.

I had a very pleasant stay at BelAire hotel. Everything was extremely well organized. Room was clean and spacious. Plenty of food. I could have wished some bread for breakfast. But apart from that all was good. I have been to Thailand many times, and experienced several dangerous Thai drivers. But the driver that picked me up at the airport must have had a death wish. Crazy, stupid driving!! Going at 145 km/H in Bangkok traffic is only stupid! I told him to slow down several times but got no response since he was occupied texting on his telephone the whole trip.

🇳🇿George S

Проверено на 17/01/2022
Прибыл 31/12/2021
5.0 Deluxe
Положительные
  • Large room with working desk and good bed
  • Good friendly service, efficient
  • Good and varied meals
  • In a busy part of Sukhumvit (Sukhumvit Road just down the street), so plenty to do nearby

As an expat returning to Thailand, and familiar with the Sukhumvit area, this hotel was a natural choice. Besides, I had checked out the other reviews of the hotel on Google Maps, which are generally excellent (you can also check photos of the meals on there). And I was not disappointed. The booking process started out well, with quick replies to messages and a fast overall process. Upon arrival, staff were very friendly and efficient, and after the on-site PCR test beside the swimming pool on the 3rd floor, I was in my room very quickly. Due to the Covid-related protocols, there is no daily room service: you get to the room and will find a range of items such as 12 bottles of water and various bathroom items to last you the 7 days (I was on the 7-day sandbox program; however this has now been suspended for the Bangkok area I understand). There are garbage bags you can put outside your door for collection. Meals are served on a small table outside the door, and your doorbell is rung so you know the meal is there. This suited me just fine: the room was large with a working desk and it had a bit of a view over the area too. As I have a Thai internet data SIM did not use the Wifi, but it is there (I submitted it as a five-star because the review website does not allow omitting any fields - untested website it appears; as mentioned, I did not use the Wifi). Once my PCR test result came back negative the next day, I was free to roam the area, go to the supermarket, the malls, and basically do as a tourist would do. They do check you out and back in. Second PCR test was on day 5 and I left on day 7, free to travel within Thailand. Overall an excellent experience: recommended!

🇬🇧Philip Wheal

Проверено на 31/12/2021
Прибыл 13/12/2021
4.5 Deluxe
Положительные
  • Well organised and efficient process.
Отрицательные
  • Sharing van from airport with another passenger who obviously had a cold infection of some kind. In the circumstances this was very stressful and created a lot of worry as to what he had and how it could effect my situation.

Accepting the above described journey and non communication around serving meals it was as good an experience as could be hoped for in the circumstances.

🇮🇳Ranga Babu Nunna

Проверено на 28/12/2021
Прибыл 11/12/2021
4.2 Deluxe

Comfortable to stay for 1-2 days. Food was good. Good and supportive staff. Travel from airport to Hotel was arranged.

🇲🇲May

Проверено на 28/11/2021
Прибыл 27/11/2021
4.8 Grand Deluxe
Положительные
  • Room is clean

Food is great, excellent service, room is clean The hotel staff is so kind and helpful. quick response in WhatsApp and Line

🇨🇦Dean Luff

Проверено на 22/11/2021
Прибыл 05/11/2021
4.3 Deluxe
Положительные
  • Staff excellent
Отрицательные
  • No pool time

The hotel was great, they tried their best to satisfy every need. 5 stars for the food service. We would definitely stay here anytime.

🇹🇭Kriss

Проверено на 26/05/2021
Прибыл 17/05/2021
4.9 BelAire Suite
Положительные
  • Отличный сервис

Номер чистый, очень хороший. Множество блюд, множество меню, вы можете выбирать, как вам нравится. Коммунальные услуги, туалеты, электричество, хорошо, без повреждений

🇬🇧James

Проверено на 16/05/2021
Прибыл 01/05/2021
4.8 Deluxe
Положительные
  • Номер был очень чистым
  • Еда была хорошей

Всякий раз, когда у меня возникали какие-либо вопросы, сотрудники очень быстро отвечали и решали любые мои проблемы. Еда тоже была очень хорошей.

🇮🇳Vasanth Jayaraman

Проверено на 28/04/2021
Прибыл 09/04/2021
5.0 Deluxe
Положительные
  • Отличная еда - столько разнообразия, сколько вам нравится
  • Просторная комната
  • Восхитительный вид
  • Очень услужливая команда, которая позаботится
  • Очень чисто и без проблем
Отрицательные
  • Никто

Отличная еда Просторная комната Восхитительный вид Очень услужливая команда, которая позаботится Очень чисто и без проблем

Личное спасибо всему персоналу и шеф-повару за то, что они так хорошо позаботились о вегетарианстве ... Так много разнообразия в меню !!!

Адрес / Карта

16 Sukhumvit Road Soi 5,Klongteay Nua ,Wattana, Wattana, 10110 Bangkok, Thailand

