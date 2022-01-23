合計AQホテルの部屋 146 ベッドルーム
パートナー病院 World Medical Hospital
追加のcovidエントリー要件をすべて満たす必要があることを忘れないでください。これには、タイへのタイパスの申請も含まれます。
部屋
以下のすべてのパッケージには、必要なテストとトランスポートが含まれています。
最大 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
デラックス 32m²
特徴
- ฿5,000デポジット
- セブン-イレブン購入
- ハラールフードオプション
- 国際チャンネル
- インターネット-Wifi
- 利用可能な喫煙室
- ベジタリアンミール
最大 4 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
グランドデラックス 36m²
最大 4 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
トライベッカデラックス 36m²
最大 4 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
BelAireスイート 45m²
最大 4 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Family Deluxe (2 persons) 64m²
アメニティ/機能
- Kids & Baby menu available
- Free Wifi
- Airport Transfer to hotel
- Health Care Service
- Covid-19 RT-PCR test
- 24/7 medical staff on site
ベルエアバンコクスクンビット
ゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
4.8 Deluxe
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Very clean.
- Very efficient.
- Felt safe
- Only Thai channels on TV
- Crazy driver took me from airport to hotel, maks speed 145 km/H on several occasions.
I had a very pleasant stay at BelAire hotel.
Everything was extremely well organized.
Room was clean and spacious.
Plenty of food. I could have wished some bread for breakfast. But apart from that all was good.
I have been to Thailand many times, and experienced several dangerous Thai drivers. But the driver that picked me up at the airport must have had a death wish. Crazy, stupid driving!! Going at 145 km/H in Bangkok traffic is only stupid! I told him to slow down several times but got no response since he was occupied texting on his telephone the whole trip.
5.0 Deluxe
ポジティブ
- Large room with working desk and good bed
- Good friendly service, efficient
- Good and varied meals
- In a busy part of Sukhumvit (Sukhumvit Road just down the street), so plenty to do nearby
As an expat returning to Thailand, and familiar with the Sukhumvit area, this hotel was a natural choice. Besides, I had checked out the other reviews of the hotel on Google Maps, which are generally excellent (you can also check photos of the meals on there). And I was not disappointed. The booking process started out well, with quick replies to messages and a fast overall process. Upon arrival, staff were very friendly and efficient, and after the on-site PCR test beside the swimming pool on the 3rd floor, I was in my room very quickly. Due to the Covid-related protocols, there is no daily room service: you get to the room and will find a range of items such as 12 bottles of water and various bathroom items to last you the 7 days (I was on the 7-day sandbox program; however this has now been suspended for the Bangkok area I understand). There are garbage bags you can put outside your door for collection. Meals are served on a small table outside the door, and your doorbell is rung so you know the meal is there. This suited me just fine: the room was large with a working desk and it had a bit of a view over the area too. As I have a Thai internet data SIM did not use the Wifi, but it is there (I submitted it as a five-star because the review website does not allow omitting any fields - untested website it appears; as mentioned, I did not use the Wifi). Once my PCR test result came back negative the next day, I was free to roam the area, go to the supermarket, the malls, and basically do as a tourist would do. They do check you out and back in. Second PCR test was on day 5 and I left on day 7, free to travel within Thailand. Overall an excellent experience: recommended!
4.5 Deluxe
ポジティブ
ネガ
- Well organised and efficient process.
- Sharing van from airport with another passenger who obviously had a cold infection of some kind. In the circumstances this was very stressful and created a lot of worry as to what he had and how it could effect my situation.
Accepting the above described journey and non communication around serving meals it was as good an experience as could be hoped for in the circumstances.
4.2 Deluxe
Comfortable to stay for 1-2 days. Food was good. Good and supportive staff. Travel from airport to Hotel was arranged.
4.8 Grand Deluxe
ポジティブ
Food is great, excellent service, room is clean
The hotel staff is so kind and helpful.
quick response in WhatsApp and Line
4.3 Deluxe
ポジティブネガ
The hotel was great, they tried their best to satisfy every need. 5 stars for the food service. We would definitely stay here anytime.
4.9 BelAire Suite
ポジティブ
部屋はきれいで、とても良いです。
多くの料理、多くのメニュー、あなたは好きなように選ぶことができます。
ユーティリティ、トイレ、電気、良い、損傷なし
4.8 Deluxe
ポジティブ
質問があるときはいつでも、スタッフは非常に迅速に答え、私の懸念を解決しました。食べ物もとても良かった。
5.0 Deluxe
ポジティブ
ネガ
- 素晴らしい料理-好きなだけバラエティに富んだ注文
- 広々としたお部屋
- 素晴らしい景色
- 世話をするのに非常に役立つチーム
- とても清潔で手間のかからない
素晴らしい料理
広々としたお部屋
素晴らしい景色
世話をするのに非常に役立つチーム
とても清潔で手間のかからない
ベジタリアンの世話をしてくれたすべてのスタッフとシェフに個人的に感謝します...メニューにはたくさんの種類があります!!!