PATTAYA TEST & GO

Welcome Jomtien Beach Hotel - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
6.2
通过
98条评论进行评分
更新于 March 15, 2022
Welcome Jomtien Beach Hotel - Image 0
Welcome Jomtien Beach Hotel - Image 1
Welcome Jomtien Beach Hotel - Image 2
Welcome Jomtien Beach Hotel - Image 3
Welcome Jomtien Beach Hotel - Image 4
Welcome Jomtien Beach Hotel - Image 5
+13 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Ideal for fun and relaxation, Welcome Jomtien Beach Hotel is located in the Jomtien Beach area of Pattaya. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Welcome Jomtien Beach Hotel offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are 24-hour room service, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, postal service, taxi service. The hotel features 382 beautifully appointed guest rooms, many of which include television LCD/plasma screen, cleaning products, clothes rack, dressing room, linens. The hotel offers wonderful recreational facilities such as outdoor pool, pool (kids) to make your stay truly unforgettable. Enjoy unparalleled services and a truly prestigious address at the Welcome Jomtien Beach Hotel.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是Welcome Jomtien Beach Hotel的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Welcome Jomtien Beach Hotel
查看所有评论

地址/地图

427 Moo 12 Jomtien Beach Road, Nongprue, Banglamung, Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

合作伙伴酒店

Lewit Hotel
7.2

8 评论
฿-1
Levana Pattaya Hotel
8.5

645 评论
฿-1
Manhattan Pattaya Hotel
8.3

5 评论
฿-1
Lantana Pattaya Hotel
7.6

611 评论
฿-1

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

The Venue Residence
8.2

153 评论
฿-1
Baan Souy Resort
8.7

261 评论
฿-1
Mind Resort Pattaya
7.7

463 评论
฿-1
The Sun Xclusive Hotel
7.1

856 评论
฿-1
Boutique Paradise Hotel
4.4

15 评论
฿-1
Copa Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
7.7

314 评论
฿-1
Arbour Hotel and Residence
9.2

62 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU