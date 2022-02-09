Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Modern designs and stylish décor are featured throughout this boutique hotel. At Mind Resort Pattaya, the rooms are adorned in a modern Thai design, and all feature the essential amenities such as high-speed internet access and a safety box for your extra security. The large outdoor swimming pool features jacuzzis, where guests might choose to enjoy a drink. For the more energetic, there is a fitness room, and to unwind, a steam bath and massage treatment should do the trick. This resort is a two-hour drive from Bangkok and within easy reach of Pattaya. The staff is friendly and unpretentious with their aim being your happiness. Please enter your preferred dates of stay and submit our online booking form to make a reservation at Mind Resort Pattaya.