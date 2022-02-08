Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

预约请求，把你放在直接联系与J P Inn Pattaya Boutique Hotel以优先方式，以及J P Inn Pattaya Boutique Hotel从你会直接收取货款。

Well-positioned in Central Pattaya, J P Inn Pattaya Boutique Hotel by V2 Hospitalities is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Pattaya. Situated only from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At J P Inn Pattaya Boutique Hotel by V2 Hospitalities, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, private check in/check out, 24-hour front desk, express check-in/check-out. The hotel features 36 beautifully appointed guest rooms, many of which include television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at J P Inn Pattaya Boutique Hotel by V2 Hospitalities.