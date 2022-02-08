PATTAYA TEST & GO

J P Inn Pattaya Boutique Hotel - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
6.5
通过
593条评论进行评分
更新于 February 8, 2022
100% 订金

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in 很高的要求 right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

最大值 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior 22
฿11,999 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,999 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿6,999 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,499 - 1st Day Test & Go
特征

  • Deposit5,000存款
  • 7-11购买
  • 阳台
  • 阳台（完全访问）
  • 咖啡机
  • 清真食品选择
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 未婚夫妇
  • 可吸烟房
  • 素食餐
  • 工作空间
最大值 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe 27
฿12,999 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,999 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,999 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,599 - 1st Day Test & Go
特征

  • Deposit5,000存款
  • 7-11购买
  • 阳台
  • 阳台（完全访问）
  • 咖啡机
  • 清真食品选择
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 未婚夫妇
  • 可吸烟房
  • 素食餐
  • 工作空间

Well-positioned in Central Pattaya, J P Inn Pattaya Boutique Hotel by V2 Hospitalities is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Pattaya. Situated only from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At J P Inn Pattaya Boutique Hotel by V2 Hospitalities, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, private check in/check out, 24-hour front desk, express check-in/check-out. The hotel features 36 beautifully appointed guest rooms, many of which include television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at J P Inn Pattaya Boutique Hotel by V2 Hospitalities.

地址/地图

164/7 Moo. 9 Nongpure Banglamoung Chonburi, Central Pattaya, Pattaya, Thailand, 20250

