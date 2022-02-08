Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in 很高的要求 right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire. 这家酒店最近收到101预订请求。 赶快！

预约请求，把你放在直接联系与Sunshine Vista Hotel以优先方式，以及Sunshine Vista Hotel从你会直接收取货款。

Hotel Refund Policy In case government changes the policy, refund will be adjusted according to the new package.

房间数 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. 最大值 1 Adult, 2 Children, 1 Infant Superior Room 36 m² ฿11,200 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿11,200 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿7,600 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,400 - 1st Day Test & Go 要求预订 快速请求（2次点击） BOOKMARK 特征 7-11购买

阳台（完全访问）

浴缸

允许健身

HDMI电缆

国际频道

互联网-无线上网

未婚夫妇

可吸烟房

游泳池

素食餐

工作空间

瑜伽垫 最大值 1 Adult, 2 Children, 2 Infants Deluxe Room 36 m² ฿11,700 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿11,700 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿7,800 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,500 - 1st Day Test & Go 要求预订 快速请求（2次点击） BOOKMARK 特征 7-11购买

阳台（完全访问）

浴缸

允许健身

HDMI电缆

国际频道

互联网-无线上网

微波

未婚夫妇

可吸烟房

游泳池

素食餐

工作空间

瑜伽垫 最大值 1 Adult, 2 Children, 2 Infants Studio with Kitchenette and Balcony 47 m² ฿13,200 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿13,200 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿8,700 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,200 - 1st Day Test & Go 要求预订 快速请求（2次点击） BOOKMARK 特征 7-11购买

阳台（完全访问）

浴缸

允许健身

HDMI电缆

国际频道

互联网-无线上网

厨房

微波

未婚夫妇

可吸烟房

游泳池

素食餐

工作空间

瑜伽垫 最大值 1 Adult, 2 Children, 2 Infants One Bedroom Suite 72 m² ฿22,050 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿22,050 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿14,250 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿7,650 - 1st Day Test & Go 要求预订 快速请求（2次点击） BOOKMARK 特征 7-11购买

阳台（完全访问）

浴缸

连接房间

家庭套房

允许健身

HDMI电缆

国际频道

互联网-无线上网

厨房

微波

未婚夫妇

儿童小额费用

可吸烟房

游泳池

素食餐

工作空间

瑜伽垫

These serviced apartments offer an alternative to hotels, offering spacious, comfortable, and fully equipped living spaces. Each of the apartments feature a kitchen, living areas, and dining areas, making them the perfect retreat for families and couples alike. In-house facilities include the Terra Cotta restaurant serving an array of Thai and Western cuisine, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and a luxurious swimming pool. Sunshine Vista Hotel is situated in a convenient location, in close proximity to everything Pattaya has to offer, while still exuding a peaceful ambience, offering the perfect balance between recreation and relaxation. Please enter your preferred dates of stay and submit our online booking form to make a reservation at Sunshine Vista Hotel.

