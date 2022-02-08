PATTAYA TEST & GO

Sunshine Vista Hotel - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.6
通过
1288条评论进行评分
更新于 February 8, 2022
Sunshine Vista Hotel - Image 0
Sunshine Vista Hotel - Image 1
Sunshine Vista Hotel - Image 2
Sunshine Vista Hotel - Image 3
Sunshine Vista Hotel - Image 4
Sunshine Vista Hotel - Image 5
REFUND POLICY
100% 订金

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in 很高的要求 right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hotel Refund Policy

In case government changes the policy, refund will be adjusted according to the new package.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

最大值 1 Adult, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Superior Room 36
฿11,200 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,200 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,400 - 1st Day Test & Go
特征

  • 7-11购买
  • 阳台（完全访问）
  • 浴缸
  • 允许健身
  • HDMI电缆
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 未婚夫妇
  • 可吸烟房
  • 游泳池
  • 素食餐
  • 工作空间
  • 瑜伽垫
最大值 1 Adult, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Deluxe Room 36
฿11,700 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,700 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿7,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
特征

  • 7-11购买
  • 阳台（完全访问）
  • 浴缸
  • 允许健身
  • HDMI电缆
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 微波
  • 未婚夫妇
  • 可吸烟房
  • 游泳池
  • 素食餐
  • 工作空间
  • 瑜伽垫
最大值 1 Adult, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Studio with Kitchenette and Balcony 47
฿13,200 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿13,200 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
特征

  • 7-11购买
  • 阳台（完全访问）
  • 浴缸
  • 允许健身
  • HDMI电缆
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 厨房
  • 微波
  • 未婚夫妇
  • 可吸烟房
  • 游泳池
  • 素食餐
  • 工作空间
  • 瑜伽垫
最大值 1 Adult, 2 Children, 2 Infants
One Bedroom Suite 72
฿22,050 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿22,050 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿14,250 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,650 - 1st Day Test & Go
特征

  • 7-11购买
  • 阳台（完全访问）
  • 浴缸
  • 连接房间
  • 家庭套房
  • 允许健身
  • HDMI电缆
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 厨房
  • 微波
  • 未婚夫妇
  • 儿童小额费用
  • 可吸烟房
  • 游泳池
  • 素食餐
  • 工作空间
  • 瑜伽垫

These serviced apartments offer an alternative to hotels, offering spacious, comfortable, and fully equipped living spaces. Each of the apartments feature a kitchen, living areas, and dining areas, making them the perfect retreat for families and couples alike. In-house facilities include the Terra Cotta restaurant serving an array of Thai and Western cuisine, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and a luxurious swimming pool. Sunshine Vista Hotel is situated in a convenient location, in close proximity to everything Pattaya has to offer, while still exuding a peaceful ambience, offering the perfect balance between recreation and relaxation. Please enter your preferred dates of stay and submit our online booking form to make a reservation at Sunshine Vista Hotel.

地址/地图

201/1 Moo 9,Soi 3 Beach Road, Pattaya Beach Road, Pattaya, Thailand, 10110

