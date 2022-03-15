PATTAYA TEST & GO

Welcome Jomtien Beach Hotel - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
6.2
waardering met
98 reviews
Bijgewerkt op March 15, 2022
Welcome Jomtien Beach Hotel - Image 0
Welcome Jomtien Beach Hotel - Image 1
Welcome Jomtien Beach Hotel - Image 2
Welcome Jomtien Beach Hotel - Image 3
Welcome Jomtien Beach Hotel - Image 4
Welcome Jomtien Beach Hotel - Image 5
+13 foto's

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Ideal for fun and relaxation, Welcome Jomtien Beach Hotel is located in the Jomtien Beach area of Pattaya. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Welcome Jomtien Beach Hotel offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are 24-hour room service, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, postal service, taxi service. The hotel features 382 beautifully appointed guest rooms, many of which include television LCD/plasma screen, cleaning products, clothes rack, dressing room, linens. The hotel offers wonderful recreational facilities such as outdoor pool, pool (kids) to make your stay truly unforgettable. Enjoy unparalleled services and a truly prestigious address at the Welcome Jomtien Beach Hotel.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Welcome Jomtien Beach Hotel , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Welcome Jomtien Beach Hotel
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

427 Moo 12 Jomtien Beach Road, Nongprue, Banglamung, Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

Partner Hotels

Lewit Hotel
7.2
waardering met
8 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Levana Pattaya Hotel
8.5
waardering met
645 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Manhattan Pattaya Hotel
8.3
waardering met
5 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Lantana Pattaya Hotel
7.6
waardering met
611 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

The Venue Residence
8.2
waardering met
153 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Baan Souy Resort
8.7
waardering met
261 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Village Austria Luxury Pool Villas
6
waardering met
7 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Mind Resort Pattaya
7.7
waardering met
463 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
The Sun Xclusive Hotel
7.1
waardering met
856 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Boutique Paradise Hotel
4.4
waardering met
15 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Copa Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
7.7
waardering met
314 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Arbour Hotel and Residence
9.2
waardering met
62 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU