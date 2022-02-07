PATTAYA TEST & GO

The Venue Residence - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.2
通过
153条评论进行评分
更新于 February 9, 2022
快速反应
100% 订金
1 REVIEW

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in 很高的要求 right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot 这家酒店最近收到197预订请求。 赶快！

预约请求，把你放在直接联系The Venue Residence以优先方式，以及The Venue Residence从你会直接收取货款。

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

特别优惠单击请求查看
最大值 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Deluxe 28
฿14,300 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿11,700 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,700 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,200 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,100 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿10,100 - 5th Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
BOOKMARK

特征

  • HDMI电缆
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 未婚夫妇
  • 户外设施
  • 游泳池
  • 工作空间
特别优惠单击请求查看
最大值 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Junior Suite 34
฿15,700 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿12,700 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,300 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,400 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿11,100 - 5th Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
BOOKMARK

特征

  • 咖啡机
  • HDMI电缆
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • Netflix公司
  • 未婚夫妇
  • 户外设施
  • 游泳池
  • 工作空间

Offering quality accommodations in the beaches, restaurants, family fun district of Pattaya, The Venue Residence is a popular pick for both business and leisure travelers. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering hotel guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, The Venue Residence is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, 24-hour front desk, Wi-Fi in public areas. Step into one of 14 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day with a wide range of amenities such as internet access – wireless (complimentary), air conditioning, wake-up service, desk, mini bar which can be found in some rooms. The hotel offers recreational facilities such as refreshing outdoor pool, outdoor/poolside bar, sun loungers to make your stay truly unforgettable. The outdoor bar offers views around the pool, terrace and The Jomtien Complex where you can sit, relax and watch the world go by. Enjoy unparalleled services and a truly prestigious address at the The Venue Residence.

便利设施/功能

  • The Venue is SHA Extra Plus+ certified and offers 'Test and Go' and 'Sandbox' packages.
  • Transfer from the airport is by private (not shared) limo. Maximum of 2 passengers per car.
显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
4.3/5
非常好
基于 1 审查
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
1
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是The Venue Residence的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 The Venue Residence
查看所有评论

🇬🇧Edward

评论于 07/02/2022
到达 27/01/2022
4.3 Deluxe
负面的
  • Their Amazing Cabaret Show still in COVID Lockdown. for Health and Safety Regulations. Understand reopening Mid February
  • Still lots of the Great Cast Boy Dancers and Lady Boys calling in for Coffee etc.

They have been open before during COVID with Great Social Distancing, but whilst Restaurants and Bars are deemed to be OK by The Thai Government. ShowBars are still Banned...STUPID Its safer then a Packed Indoor Restaurant.

地址/地图

413/26 Jomtien Complex,Thappraya Road, Jomtien, Dong Tarn Beach, Pattaya, Thailand, 20260

