Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
预约请求，把你放在直接联系与Village Austria Luxury Pool Villas以优先方式，以及Village Austria Luxury Pool Villas从你会直接收取货款。
房间数
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
最大值 6 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Luxury 3BR Villa with Private Pool 110m²
฿59,900 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿39,990 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿33,990 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿19,990 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿12,990 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿12,990 - 5th Day Test & Go
SHA+Plus certified, fully furnished, airconditioned, private pool villas, 2 or 3 sleeping rooms, 2 bathrooms, European standard, high speed Internet, cable TV, beach around the corner, 5 minutes to Pattaya city centre, quiet and safe area at Phratamnak Hill, 10 restaurants in 3min walking distance, food delivery service and a BigC Mini 25m away.
便利设施/功能
- Essentials
- Air conditioning
- Cleaning products
- Cooking basics
- Dedicated workspace
- Dishes and silverware
- Dryer
- Hair dryer
- Heating
- Hot tub
- Kitchen
- Pool
- TV
- Washer
- Wifi
- Bathtub
- Body soap
- Conditioner
- Hot water
- Shampoo
- Shower gel
- Bed linens
- Clothing storage
- Drying rack for clothing
- Extra pillows and blankets
- Hangers
- Iron
- Mosquito net
- Room-darkening shades
- Safe
- Exercise equipment
- Sound system
- Crib
- High chair
- Ceiling fan
- Portable fans
- Carbon monoxide alarm
- Fire extinguisher
- First aid kit
- Smoke alarm
- Baking sheet
- Barbecue utensils
- Blender
- Coffee
- Coffee maker
- Dining table
- Freezer
- Hot water kettle
- Microwave
- Oven
- Refrigerator
- Rice maker
- Stove
- Toaster
- Wine glasses
- Beach access
- Laundromat nearby
- Private entrance
- Resort access
- Backyard
- BBQ grill
- Beach essentials
- Outdoor dining area
- Outdoor furniture
- Patio or balcony
- Free parking on premises
- Free street parking
- Gym
- Single level home
- Cleaning before checkout
- Long term stays allowed
- Luggage dropoff allowed
