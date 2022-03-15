PATTAYA TEST & GO

Welcome Jomtien Beach Hotel - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
6.2

98 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 March 15, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Ideal for fun and relaxation, Welcome Jomtien Beach Hotel is located in the Jomtien Beach area of Pattaya. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Welcome Jomtien Beach Hotel offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are 24-hour room service, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, postal service, taxi service. The hotel features 382 beautifully appointed guest rooms, many of which include television LCD/plasma screen, cleaning products, clothes rack, dressing room, linens. The hotel offers wonderful recreational facilities such as outdoor pool, pool (kids) to make your stay truly unforgettable. Enjoy unparalleled services and a truly prestigious address at the Welcome Jomtien Beach Hotel.

427 Moo 12 Jomtien Beach Road, Nongprue, Banglamung, Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

