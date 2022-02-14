Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Hotel Refund Policy
Cancellation: The hotel strictly requires written cancellation notice and official supported documents at least 3 days (not include arrival day) notification prior to the arrival, 100% refundable, only for the following cases:
- Thailand Pass issues, non-approval VISA, require written notice from the embassy
- Pre-COVID test with positive result, require the official test result paper
- Flight cancellation/airport closure, require supported message, notice, or document from the airline
- Country lockdown, require supported document, news or other related materials
- Hospitalization or accident, require official hospitalization letter from the hospital
- All other reasons besides stated above, 100% charges of total package, and non-refundable
房间数
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
最大值 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Superior - Double 32m²
฿12,800 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,820 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,680 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,980 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,880 - 5th Day Test & Go
特征
- 7-11购买
- 阳台
- 阳台（完全访问）
- 允许健身
- HDMI电缆
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- 客厅
- 未婚夫妇
- 户外设施
- 游泳池
- 工作空间
最大值 1 Adult, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Superior Twin Bed 32m²
฿12,800 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,820 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,680 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,980 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,880 - 5th Day Test & Go
特征
- 7-11购买
- 阳台
- 阳台（完全访问）
- 允许健身
- HDMI电缆
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- 未婚夫妇
- 户外设施
- 游泳池
- 工作空间
最大值 1 Adult, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Superior Pool View Double 32m²
฿13,800 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,620 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,080 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,180 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,080 - 5th Day Test & Go
特征
- 7-11购买
- 阳台
- 阳台（完全访问）
- 允许健身
- HDMI电缆
- 国际频道
- 互联网-无线上网
- 未婚夫妇
- 户外设施
- 游泳池
- 工作空间
We welcome all the guests with our mind. Lewit hotel is situated at Phratamnak soi 5 rd., near the beach 400 m. with relaxing atmosphere surrounding. There are many restaurants, shops and mini marts within a short walking distance.
便利设施/功能
- Transportation (pick up from Suvarnabhumi or Don Muang International Airport to Aster Hotel and Residence)
- Private room with balcony and other in-room amenities
- Complimentary high-speed internet access
- Complimentary breakfast
- Smart cable TV with local and international channels
- 2 Bottles of drinking water, coffee and tea daily
- Elevator
- Swimming pool with jacuzzi
- Fitness room
- Parking area
如果您是Lewit Hotel
的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
