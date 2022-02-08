PATTAYA TEST & GO

Boutique Paradise Hotel - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
4.4
通过
15条评论进行评分
更新于 February 8, 2022
快速反应
REFUND POLICY

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot 这家酒店最近收到34预订请求。 赶快！

预约请求，把你放在直接联系Boutique Paradise Hotel以优先方式，以及Boutique Paradise Hotel从你会直接收取货款。

Booking requests for Boutique Paradise Hotel are no longer possible through ASQ.in.th, but dont worry we have over 400+ ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX Hotels by clicking HERE.

Hotel Refund Policy
  • Cancellation will be incur a 50% charge of the total price from your booking
  • Amendments of booking are subject to room availability and will incur handling fee of 10% charge
  • Failure to arrive at the hotel will be treated as a No-Show and no refund will be given
  • 72hrs prior to the check-in date: all bookings cannot be cancelled or changed except for the below issues only: Thailand Pass issues (e.g., not approved or delay approval); 72 hrs. pre-COVID test result is positive; Flight cancelled/postponed.
  • All cancellation and amendment are only effective when we have confirmed.

Whether you're a tourist or traveling on business, Boutique Paradise Hotel is a great choice for accommodation when visiting Pattaya. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. A well-kempt environment and its proximity to Royal Theatre Cinema, Jacquard Bespoke Tailoring, Thaiwat City Walk give to this hotel a special charm. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Pattaya hotel. The hotel offers access to a vast array of services, including 24-hour room service, car park, room service, family room, restaurant. Boutique Paradise Hotel is home to 99 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as non smoking rooms, air conditioning, desk, mini bar, television. The hotel offers fantastic facilities, including outdoor pool, to help you unwind after an action-packed day in the city. Enjoy unparalleled services and a truly prestigious address at the Boutique Paradise Hotel.

显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是Boutique Paradise Hotel的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Boutique Paradise Hotel
查看所有评论

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

Mind Resort Pattaya
7.7

463 评论
฿-1
Copa Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
7.7

314 评论
฿-1
J P Inn Pattaya Boutique Hotel
6.5

593 评论
฿-1
Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya
9.5

29 评论
฿-1
Levana Pattaya Hotel
8.5

645 评论
฿-1
The Sun Xclusive Hotel
7.1

856 评论
฿-1
Baan Souy Resort
8.7

261 评论
฿-1
Sunshine Vista Hotel
7.6

1288 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU