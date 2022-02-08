Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Whether you're a tourist or traveling on business, Boutique Paradise Hotel is a great choice for accommodation when visiting Pattaya. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. A well-kempt environment and its proximity to Royal Theatre Cinema, Jacquard Bespoke Tailoring, Thaiwat City Walk give to this hotel a special charm. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Pattaya hotel. The hotel offers access to a vast array of services, including 24-hour room service, car park, room service, family room, restaurant. Boutique Paradise Hotel is home to 99 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as non smoking rooms, air conditioning, desk, mini bar, television. The hotel offers fantastic facilities, including outdoor pool, to help you unwind after an action-packed day in the city. Enjoy unparalleled services and a truly prestigious address at the Boutique Paradise Hotel.