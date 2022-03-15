PATTAYA TEST & GO

Welcome Jomtien Beach Hotel - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
6.2
rating with
98 reviews
Updated on March 15, 2022
Welcome Jomtien Beach Hotel - Image 0
Welcome Jomtien Beach Hotel - Image 1
Welcome Jomtien Beach Hotel - Image 2
Welcome Jomtien Beach Hotel - Image 3
Welcome Jomtien Beach Hotel - Image 4
Welcome Jomtien Beach Hotel - Image 5
+13 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Ideal for fun and relaxation, Welcome Jomtien Beach Hotel is located in the Jomtien Beach area of Pattaya. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Welcome Jomtien Beach Hotel offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are 24-hour room service, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, postal service, taxi service. The hotel features 382 beautifully appointed guest rooms, many of which include television LCD/plasma screen, cleaning products, clothes rack, dressing room, linens. The hotel offers wonderful recreational facilities such as outdoor pool, pool (kids) to make your stay truly unforgettable. Enjoy unparalleled services and a truly prestigious address at the Welcome Jomtien Beach Hotel.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Welcome Jomtien Beach Hotel, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Welcome Jomtien Beach Hotel
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

427 Moo 12 Jomtien Beach Road, Nongprue, Banglamung, Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

Partner Hotels

Lewit Hotel
7.2
rating with
8 reviews
From ฿-1
Levana Pattaya Hotel
8.5
rating with
645 reviews
From ฿-1
Manhattan Pattaya Hotel
8.3
rating with
5 reviews
From ฿-1
Lantana Pattaya Hotel
7.6
rating with
611 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

The Venue Residence
8.2
rating with
153 reviews
From ฿-1
Baan Souy Resort
8.7
rating with
261 reviews
From ฿-1
Village Austria Luxury Pool Villas
6
rating with
7 reviews
From ฿-1
Mind Resort Pattaya
7.7
rating with
463 reviews
From ฿-1
The Sun Xclusive Hotel
7.1
rating with
856 reviews
From ฿-1
Boutique Paradise Hotel
4.4
rating with
15 reviews
From ฿-1
Copa Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
7.7
rating with
314 reviews
From ฿-1
Arbour Hotel and Residence
9.2
rating with
62 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU