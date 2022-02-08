PATTAYA TEST & GO

Baan Souy Resort - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.7
通过
261条评论进行评分
更新于 February 8, 2022
Baan Souy Resort - Image 0
Baan Souy Resort - Image 1
Baan Souy Resort - Image 2
Baan Souy Resort - Image 3
Baan Souy Resort - Image 4
Baan Souy Resort - Image 5
+20 相片
快速反应
100% 订金

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot 这家酒店最近收到40预订请求。 赶快！

预约请求，把你放在直接联系Baan Souy Resort以优先方式，以及Baan Souy Resort从你会直接收取货款。

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

特别优惠单击请求查看
最大值 2 Adults
Standard Pool Side 25
฿14,400 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,700 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,300 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,600 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,700 - 5th Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
BOOKMARK

特征

  • 阳台（完全访问）
  • 咖啡机
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 厨房
  • 未婚夫妇
  • 游泳池
  • 工作空间
特别优惠单击请求查看
最大值 2 Adults
Superior Pool Side 35
฿15,400 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,500 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,900 - 5th Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
BOOKMARK

特征

  • 阳台（完全访问）
  • 咖啡机
  • 允许健身
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 厨房
  • 微波
  • 未婚夫妇
  • 户外设施
  • 游泳池
  • 工作空间
特别优惠单击请求查看
最大值 2 Adults
Balcony Studio 45
฿16,400 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,300 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿10,100 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,100 - 5th Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
BOOKMARK

特征

  • 阳台
  • 阳台（完全访问）
  • 咖啡机
  • 允许健身
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 厨房
  • 微波
  • 未婚夫妇
  • 游泳池
  • 工作空间
特别优惠单击请求查看
最大值 2 Adults
Penthouse Apartment 60
฿21,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿16,700 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿12,300 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,100 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,200 - 5th Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
BOOKMARK

特征

  • 阳台
  • 阳台（完全访问）
  • 咖啡机
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 厨房
  • 客厅
  • 微波
  • 未婚夫妇
  • 户外设施
  • 游泳池
  • 工作空间
特别优惠单击请求查看
最大值 2 Adults
1 Bedroom Apartment 70
฿20,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿15,900 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿11,900 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,000 - 5th Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
BOOKMARK

特征

  • 阳台
  • 阳台（完全访问）
  • 咖啡机
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 厨房
  • 微波
  • 未婚夫妇
  • 游泳池
  • 工作空间
特别优惠单击请求查看
最大值 2 Adults
2 Bedroom Apartment 100
฿26,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿22,700 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿14,300 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿8,100 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿6,200 - 5th Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
BOOKMARK

特征

  • 阳台
  • 阳台（完全访问）
  • 咖啡机
  • 允许健身
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 厨房
  • 客厅
  • 微波
  • 未婚夫妇
  • 户外设施
  • 游泳池
  • 工作空间

With 34 rooms, this property is a short five-minute ride to the well-known Jomtien Beach as well as the bustling nightlife of Pattaya. Besides its convenient location, each room at Baan Souy Resort features a hair dryer, internet access, and bathrobes as well as a small kitchen with a full-sized fridge, microwave, and tea/coffee making facilities. Please note that children under the age of 18 are strictly not allowed due to the hotel's special character. For the comfort and convenience of guests, you'll also find laundry service/dry cleaning, disabled facilities, and an elevator on-site. Guests seeking exercise or leisure will be pleased to find a gym, massage treatments, pool, jacuzzi, and two private sundecks. This resort blends expert service with state-of-the-art facilities to provide guests with a memorable stay. Baan Souy Resort is easy to book - just enter your travel dates on our secure online booking form.

显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是Baan Souy Resort的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Baan Souy Resort
查看所有评论

地址/地图

308 Moo10, Soi 15 Thappraya Road, Nongprue, Banglamung, Pattaya, Phra Tamnak Hill, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

Lewit Hotel
7.2

8 评论
฿-1
The Venue Residence
8.2

153 评论
฿-1
The Sun Xclusive Hotel
7.1

856 评论
฿-1
Mind Resort Pattaya
7.7

463 评论
฿-1
Copa Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
7.7

314 评论
฿-1
Boutique Paradise Hotel
4.4

15 评论
฿-1
Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya
9.5

29 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU