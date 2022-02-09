PATTAYA TEST & GO

The Now Hotel - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.8
通过
3836条评论进行评分
更新于 February 9, 2022
The Now Hotel - Image 0
The Now Hotel - Image 1
The Now Hotel - Image 2
The Now Hotel - Image 3
The Now Hotel - Image 4
The Now Hotel - Image 5
+29 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Promising a day of non-stop activities, from a range of water sports, shopping complexes, and local attractions to the renowned sleepless nightlife, The Now Hotel is a perfect choice for the adventurous traveler. A seaside property situated on Jomtien Beach, The Now Hotel provides a perfect complement of 51 guestrooms spread throughout an eight-story building, and all rooms are decorated with a blend of hot colors like red and white enhanced with teakwood flooring and up-to-date facilities. The additional facilities provided on-site by the property are bicycle rental services, a restaurant, room service, and small shops. Please enter your preferred dates of stay and submit our online booking form to make a reservation at The Now Hotel.

显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是The Now Hotel的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 The Now Hotel
查看所有评论

地址/地图

279/450 Jomtien Beach Rd., Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

The Venue Residence
8.2

153 评论
฿-1
Baan Souy Resort
8.7

261 评论
฿-1
Lewit Hotel
7.2

8 评论
฿-1
Mind Resort Pattaya
7.7

463 评论
฿-1
The Sun Xclusive Hotel
7.1

856 评论
฿-1
Boutique Paradise Hotel
4.4

15 评论
฿-1
Copa Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
7.7

314 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU