PATTAYA TEST & GO

The Now Hotel - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.8
rating with
3836 reviews
Updated on February 9, 2022
The Now Hotel - Image 0
The Now Hotel - Image 1
The Now Hotel - Image 2
The Now Hotel - Image 3
The Now Hotel - Image 4
The Now Hotel - Image 5
+29 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Promising a day of non-stop activities, from a range of water sports, shopping complexes, and local attractions to the renowned sleepless nightlife, The Now Hotel is a perfect choice for the adventurous traveler. A seaside property situated on Jomtien Beach, The Now Hotel provides a perfect complement of 51 guestrooms spread throughout an eight-story building, and all rooms are decorated with a blend of hot colors like red and white enhanced with teakwood flooring and up-to-date facilities. The additional facilities provided on-site by the property are bicycle rental services, a restaurant, room service, and small shops. Please enter your preferred dates of stay and submit our online booking form to make a reservation at The Now Hotel.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at The Now Hotel, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR The Now Hotel
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

279/450 Jomtien Beach Rd., Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

The Venue Residence
8.2
rating with
153 reviews
From ฿-1
Baan Souy Resort
8.7
rating with
261 reviews
From ฿-1
Lewit Hotel
7.2
rating with
8 reviews
From ฿-1
Village Austria Luxury Pool Villas
6
rating with
7 reviews
From ฿-1
Mind Resort Pattaya
7.7
rating with
463 reviews
From ฿-1
The Sun Xclusive Hotel
7.1
rating with
856 reviews
From ฿-1
Boutique Paradise Hotel
4.4
rating with
15 reviews
From ฿-1
Copa Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
7.7
rating with
314 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU