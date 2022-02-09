PATTAYA TEST & GO

The Now Hotel - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.8
waardering met
3836 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 9, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Promising a day of non-stop activities, from a range of water sports, shopping complexes, and local attractions to the renowned sleepless nightlife, The Now Hotel is a perfect choice for the adventurous traveler. A seaside property situated on Jomtien Beach, The Now Hotel provides a perfect complement of 51 guestrooms spread throughout an eight-story building, and all rooms are decorated with a blend of hot colors like red and white enhanced with teakwood flooring and up-to-date facilities. The additional facilities provided on-site by the property are bicycle rental services, a restaurant, room service, and small shops. Please enter your preferred dates of stay and submit our online booking form to make a reservation at The Now Hotel.

Adres / kaart

279/450 Jomtien Beach Rd., Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

