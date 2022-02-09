PATTAYA TEST & GO

The Now Hotel - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.8

3836レビューによる評価
更新日 February 9, 2022
+29 写真

部屋

Promising a day of non-stop activities, from a range of water sports, shopping complexes, and local attractions to the renowned sleepless nightlife, The Now Hotel is a perfect choice for the adventurous traveler. A seaside property situated on Jomtien Beach, The Now Hotel provides a perfect complement of 51 guestrooms spread throughout an eight-story building, and all rooms are decorated with a blend of hot colors like red and white enhanced with teakwood flooring and up-to-date facilities. The additional facilities provided on-site by the property are bicycle rental services, a restaurant, room service, and small shops. Please enter your preferred dates of stay and submit our online booking form to make a reservation at The Now Hotel.

住所/地図

279/450 Jomtien Beach Rd., Jomtien Beach, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

