布里扎海滩度假村 - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Phang-nga
8.5
通过
1613条评论进行评分
更新于 February 14, 2022
+40 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

布里扎海滩度假村 (SHA Plus+) 前面是白色沙滩，后面是珍贵的国家公园，是为大自然爱好者和探险者量身定制的。从普吉岛机场向北仅 50 分钟路程，您将感受到热情的泰式款待、美丽的海岸线和难以想象的风景。度假村拥有181间漂亮的客房，其中包括享有海景的豪华客房。酒店的海边有一个巨大的、风景如画的花园，周围环绕着迷人的游泳池，可欣赏到水晶般清澈的海洋的壮丽景色。会说多种语言的工作人员可以帮助组织前往附近著名的斯米兰群岛的潜水/浮潜之旅，或安排导游带您探索周围国家公园的秘密洞穴和瀑布。家庭、情侣、度蜜月和老年人会发现布里扎海滩度假村 (SHA Plus+) 是他们下一个假期的完美选择。

地址/地图

7/4 Moo 2 Phetkasem Road, Lumkaen, Thaimuang District, Khaolak Beach, Khao Lak, Thailand, 82120

