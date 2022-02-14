The Briza Beach Resort - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

With white sand beaches in front and treasured national parks behind, The Briza Beach Resort (SHA Plus+) is custom-made for nature lovers and adventure seekers. Only 50 minutes north from the Phuket Airport, you’ll be greeted by warm Thai hospitality, gorgeous coastlines, and unimaginable scenery. There are 181 beautiful rooms at the resort, including grand deluxe rooms with ocean views. A huge, picturesque garden encircling an enchanting swimming pool is found on the seaside of the hotel, holding breathtaking views of the crystal clear ocean. The multilingual staff can help organize a diving/snorkeling trip to the famous nearby Similan Islands or arrange for a tour guide that can reveal the secret caves and waterfalls of the surrounding national parks. Families, couples, honeymooners, and seniors will find The Briza Beach Resort (SHA Plus+) perfect for their next vacation.

