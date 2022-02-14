더 브리자 비치 리조트 - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

앞에는 백사장 해변이 있고 뒤에는 소중한 국립공원이 있는 The Briza Beach Resort(SHA Plus+)는 자연을 사랑하는 사람들과 모험을 찾는 사람들을 위해 맞춤 제작되었습니다. 푸켓 공항에서 북쪽으로 50분 거리에 있는 태국의 따뜻한 환대, 멋진 해안선, 상상할 수 없는 풍경을 만나실 수 있습니다. 리조트에는 바다 전망의 그랜드 디럭스룸을 포함하여 181개의 아름다운 객실이 있습니다. 매혹적인 수영장을 둘러싸고 있는 거대하고 그림 같은 정원이 수정같이 맑은 바다의 숨막히는 전경을 조망할 수 있는 호텔의 해변에서 발견됩니다. 다국어를 구사하는 직원이 인근의 유명한 시밀란 섬으로 다이빙/스노클링 여행을 계획하거나 주변 국립공원의 비밀 동굴과 폭포를 알려줄 수 있는 투어 가이드를 예약해 드립니다. 가족, 커플, 신혼여행객 및 노인들은 다음 휴가에 완벽한 The Briza Beach Resort(SHA Plus+)를 찾을 수 있습니다.

