더 브리자 비치 리조트 - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

더 브리자 비치 리조트

Phang-nga
8.5

1613 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 14, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

앞에는 백사장 해변이 있고 뒤에는 소중한 국립공원이 있는 The Briza Beach Resort(SHA Plus+)는 자연을 사랑하는 사람들과 모험을 찾는 사람들을 위해 맞춤 제작되었습니다. 푸켓 공항에서 북쪽으로 50분 거리에 있는 태국의 따뜻한 환대, 멋진 해안선, 상상할 수 없는 풍경을 만나실 수 있습니다. 리조트에는 바다 전망의 그랜드 디럭스룸을 포함하여 181개의 아름다운 객실이 있습니다. 매혹적인 수영장을 둘러싸고 있는 거대하고 그림 같은 정원이 수정같이 맑은 바다의 숨막히는 전경을 조망할 수 있는 호텔의 해변에서 발견됩니다. 다국어를 구사하는 직원이 인근의 유명한 시밀란 섬으로 다이빙/스노클링 여행을 계획하거나 주변 국립공원의 비밀 동굴과 폭포를 알려줄 수 있는 투어 가이드를 예약해 드립니다. 가족, 커플, 신혼여행객 및 노인들은 다음 휴가에 완벽한 The Briza Beach Resort(SHA Plus+)를 찾을 수 있습니다.

주소 /지도

7/4 Moo 2 Phetkasem Road, Lumkaen, Thaimuang District, Khaolak Beach, Khao Lak, Thailand, 82120

