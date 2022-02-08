简单生活度假村 - Samui (SHA+) Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

这家度假村距离水面不到 100 米，位于涛岛热闹的 Sairee 海滩上。岛上最大的景点就是潜水，所以岛上自然有潜水中心。除了潜水，客人还可以探索攀岩、绳降、岛屿巡游和泰拳课程。游泳池、餐厅和酒吧将于今年晚些时候开放。客房宽敞，配备了在岛上舒适住宿所需的所有现代便利设施。简单生活度假村宽敞的客房和合理的价格将成为涛岛的热门住宿选择。请输入您的首选入住日期并提交我们的在线预订表格，以便在 Simple Life Resort 进行预订。

显示所有沙盒酒店 搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店