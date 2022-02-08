심플 라이프 리조트 - Samui (SHA+) Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

객실 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

물에서 100m 이내의 거리에 있는 이 리조트는 꼬따오의 활기찬 사이리 해변에 있습니다. 섬의 가장 큰 매력은 다이빙이기 때문에 자연스럽게 다이빙 센터가 현장에 있습니다. 다이빙 외에 암벽 등반, 하강, 섬 크루즈, 태국 복싱 강습도 즐길 수 있습니다. 수영장, 레스토랑, 바는 올해 말에 문을 열 예정입니다. 객실은 넓고 섬에서의 편안한 숙박에 필요한 모든 현대적인 편의 시설을 갖추고 있습니다. Simple Life Resort의 넓은 객실과 합리적인 가격은 꼬따오에서 인기 있는 숙박 시설이 될 것입니다. Simple Life Resort를 예약하려면 원하는 숙박 날짜를 입력하고 온라인 예약 양식을 제출하십시오.

