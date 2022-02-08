Simple Life Resort - Samui (SHA+) Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Rooms All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Less than 100 meters from the water, this resort is on the lively Sairee Beach in Koh Tao. The biggest attraction on the island is diving, so naturally there is a dive center on-site. Other than diving, guests can also explore rock climbing, abseiling, island cruises, and Thai boxing classes. A pool, restaurant, and bar are set to open later in the year. The rooms are spacious and include all the modern conveniences necessary for a comfortable stay on the island. Simple Life Resort's spacious rooms and reasonable rates are set to become a popular accommodation choice in Koh Tao. Please enter your preferred dates of stay and submit our online booking form to make a reservation at Simple Life Resort.

