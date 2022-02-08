シンプルライフリゾート - Samui (SHA+) Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

水から100メートル以内のこのリゾートは、タオ島の活気あるサイリービーチにあります。島の最大の魅力はダイビングですので、当然のことながら敷地内にダイビングセンターがあります。ダイビングの他に、ロッククライミング、アブセイリング、アイランドクルーズ、タイのボクシングクラスを探索することもできます。プール、レストラン、バーは年内にオープンする予定です。客室は広々としており、島での快適な滞在に必要なすべてのモダンな便利さが備わっています。シンプルライフリゾートの広々とした客室とリーズナブルな料金は、タオ島で人気の宿泊施設の選択肢になる予定です。シンプルライフリゾートを予約するには、ご希望の滞在日を入力し、オンライン予約フォームを送信してください。

