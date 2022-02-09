SAMUI TEST & GO

皇家海滩精品度假村和水疗中心 - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Samui
8.6
通过
232条评论进行评分
更新于 February 9, 2022
Royal Beach Boutique Resort and Spa - Image 0
Royal Beach Boutique Resort and Spa - Image 1
Royal Beach Boutique Resort and Spa - Image 2
Royal Beach Boutique Resort and Spa - Image 3
Royal Beach Boutique Resort and Spa - Image 4
Royal Beach Boutique Resort and Spa - Image 5
+38 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

皇家海滩精品度假村和水疗中心是苏梅岛上新建的酒店。酒店距市中心仅 4 公里，通常需要约 30 分钟到达机场。酒店以时尚的生活方式理念设计，非常适合情侣或家庭。皇家海滩精品度假村和水疗中心提供的设施和服务确保为客人提供一个愉快的入住体验。酒店提供各种顶级设施，如旅游、共用休息室和电视区、保险箱、24 小时客房服务和储物柜。皇家海滩精品度假村和水疗中心共有 23 间别墅和套房，客房宽敞，设施一流，注重细节。友好而细心的酒店员工愿意提供个性化的服务。在苏梅岛寻找舒适便利的住宿时，皇家海滩精品水疗度假村是您的不二之选。

显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是皇家海滩精品度假村和水疗中心的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 皇家海滩精品度假村和水疗中心
查看所有评论

地址/地图

438/2 Moo 1, Maret, Lamai, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84310

合作伙伴酒店

Chaweng Noi 泳池别墅
8

464 评论
฿-1
斯凯海滩酒店
9.5

23 评论
฿-1

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

洛基精品度假村
9

414 评论
฿-1
The Rock Samui
8.8

6 评论
฿-1
Samui Garden Home Hotel
8.3

148 评论
฿-1
温泉度假村
7.3

8 评论
฿-1
苏梅岛蜂巢酒店
8.3

1255 评论
฿-1
CHUZ Villas Samui
9.4

15 评论
฿-1
拉迈苏梅
8.5

338 评论
฿-1
卡马拉雅苏梅岛
8

3 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU