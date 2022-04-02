SAMUI TEST & GO

拉迈苏梅 - Samui Test & Go Hotel

Samui
8.5
通过
338条评论进行评分
更新于 April 2, 2022
快速反应

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

苏梅岛拉迈苏梅岛（原苏梅岛艾美度假村及水疗中心）俯瞰苏梅岛东海岸的原始海滩，让东方传统村庄充满生机，周围环绕着郁郁葱葱的成熟花园，背靠森林群山。度假村小径两旁种满芬芳的鸡蛋花，通向 75 间宁静的客房和别墅，设有轻松的花园和清新的游泳池。

经典的东方建筑和风水设计在大气的餐厅、海滨无边泳池和宁静的水疗中心唤起和平与平静。这家拉迈海滩度假村位于海滨，提供皮划艇和浮潜等活动，距离热闹的查汶海滩和必看的岩层雕塑 Hin Ta 和 Hin Yai 仅 10 分钟车程。

地址/地图

146/24 Moo 4, Maret Beach, Lamai, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84310

